Having interesting conversations is one of my favourite pastimes, so when interesting people invite me onto their podcasts I invariably say yes. The last couple of weeks have been rather busy in this regard: after going on Prof Rachel Fulton Brown’s Mosaic Ark (find her on Substack at

) and

’s

to discuss

, I was invited onto three additional podcasts. It’s exhausting, but in a good way.

Marching Through the Shadowlands

First up is the Eurabamania podcast, a joint project from gentleman jihadi warlord

and tradcath philosopher

. Obviously, I don’t really agree with the

of their show. Europe isn’t going to get absorbed into Eurabia.

Yes, we can!

premise

But Ahnaf and Kenaz are smart guys, and excellent sparring partners.

The jumping off point for the episode was my short story Hector Saves His Dad, which Ahnaf quite enjoyed, as have many others, judging by the comments it’s received:

“This is the best fiction I've read on Substack. Props.” “Holy crap dude. This is fantastic” “That packed a wallop!” “I see some greatness in this writing, and I see this expanding beyond earth. Good, male oriented fiction is hard to come by.” “I am unsatisfied only because it ended so quickly.” “I'm ready for the movie.”

All you need to do to read it is to

It was really the story’s setting that Ahnaf wanted to talk about, which is a sort of post-apocalyptic cyberpunk dystopia in which ultratech posthumans coexist alongside neoprimitivist biker tribes. This served to frame a much wider discussion about the future. Ahnaf is of the opinion that space travel won’t happen, both due to intractable engineering challenges, as well as resource limitations, in particular energy availability. This is a view he shares with the eminent archdruid

, a man whom both of us greatly respect (and who Ahnaf and Kenaz have interviewed not only

but

).

Obviously, I disagree with all of them (and everyone else who says we can’t - or shouldn’t - make it in space, for whatever reason).

To be clear, most of these are not Ahnaf’s, or Greer’s, arguments. Source

It was a spirited discussion, and I think you’ll enjoy it.

The second appearance was a livestream with

on

, in which Simpson picked my brain about my

on the subject of male flight from feminized spaces, condensing the arguments made in my essay

. This is the second time Isaac has invited me on; the first, earlier this year,

, in particular my essay

, which remains one of my personal favourites.

Isaac had me walk his audience through the thread, explaining the significance of the various graphs supporting the arguments, and asking some very insightful questions along the way. There is video which you can follow along with, although of course, I had my camera turned off, because I am very shy.

Once we got through the thread, the conversation developed in some interesting directions, as we started exploring the metapolitical implications of the collapse of academia’s prestige – issues that I didn’t have time to address in the original essay, which was already quite long enough, but which I’ve written about a bit in the past.

It was a really enjoyable, relaxed conversation, which I think you’ll get a lot out of.

Isaac has a talent for great threads himself: see this excellent explanation of the eye-watering incompetency of the Kampala Kampane, which I found thanks to

’s always-essential

, where it was awarded

Thread of the Week.

Finally, I sat down with my excellent friend

of

to discuss the Story Force. If you’ve been reading

for any length of time, you probably know Mark already – and if you don’t, you’re missing out. He’s one of the more creative minds in this space, as well as being a phenomenal prose stylist. Earlier this year he sent a guest postcard,

, in which he considers the UAP phenomenon. Are those slimy little anal-probing grey sleezballs extraterrestrial intelligences? Or do they come from somewhere much closer ... somewhere

?

Postcards From BarsoomDevil Worshipping Aliens from Dimension Xabyssal

It’s a spooky, thought-provoking read. All the more relevant today, in light of President Trump confirming to Joe Rogan that he’s talked to pilots who have ... seen things ... and that he finds those reports entirely credible.

Back to the podcast. I’ll quote directly from Mark’s description, which captures the essence of our wide-ranging discussion better than I can (particularly as, by the end, I was about halfway through a bottle of Serbian red).

On this episode, John attempts to assess reality as a game in Story Mode, in which the players discover the characters they were designed to be. Does reality include a force that bends it into a story structure? If so, what is your role in writing and acting out your part? What happens when you fight against this force of nature, or try to tell bad, broken stories instead of good ones? We also delve into archetypes, spoil popular movies, investigate time-vampires and educated zombies, puncture the post-scarcity delusion, analyze the enemies of achievement, and much, much more. “You know how I got these scars?” Listen, and you just might find out.

The Joker quote is an oblique reference to a very interesting theory Mark advanced regarding the villain’s backstory ... but to hear it, you’ll have to listen to find out.

All for now. As always, a million shining thank yous to all of my patrons.

Enjoy your weekend, everyone!