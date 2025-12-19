Postcards From Barsoom

Phisto Sobanii
5d

Lots to chew on, John. Thank you for this.

Our first semester just wrapped. Absolutely abysmal performance, as a whole, from our American government classes. Next semester we're doing debate and we fully intend to smash the shit out of the students. For the bums, we have the data on just how bad they are. There's no hiding from that, so they'll either repent or burn in fire.

I've also stepped out into local politics, making sure to bring younger men into it with me. I'm 44 years old. My chance is past. I looked right into the eyes of a white male colleague, a 22-year old Republican, and told him flat out:

"The Boomers, Xers, and Millennials? I'm here to serve the young guys. Fuck the rest."

We're gonna win. And it's gonna be fucking hilarious the whole way.

SCA
5d

Well, again--as I keep saying--you have all been very badly failed by Giants of Conservatism who spent their time writing Important Books and creating Influental Think Tanks while this crap has been going on for more than fifty years entirely unchecked.

In the early '70s I was a secretary at a very well-known private elementary school in Manhattan, and at one point they brought in Beryl Banfield (look her up) to lecture us on our white sins, and she was very upset that we weren't sufficiently remorseful.

That was the era during which black community organizers began taking over public education in NYC (look up Beryl Banfield!) and driving out white (often Jewish) administrators and, classroom by classroom, white (often Jewish) teachers.

Note also that Project Head Start began in 1965. What do the Jesuits say about "give a child until he's five?" Maybe many have said that because it's First Principles.

When people spend their entire careers creating and burnishing their own prestige and enjoying their fancy seminars and conferences and tenured positions and have done *nothing* to cut off the infection before it poisoned the whole body, this is where you end up.

And, too, when they have, during that half-century or so, spent all the organizing capital of their movement on *one issue* that for small-government people should have been none of their business, regardless of how distasteful or horrible they found it, you lose everything because the other side has powerful persuasive arguments against you as well as a rabid desire to destroy you that attracts so many types that thrive on dark energy.

I sure hope you and those of your temperament can inspire a rebirth of a Warrior Class because plenty of us out here, of either chromosomal arrangement, have no others to save us.

