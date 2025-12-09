Postcards From Barsoom

Carson J. McAuley
5d

Many years ago, I lived in Kyrgyzstan, during which time I spent a period staying on the couch of a local friend. After a long night on the vodka, I woke up to find him watching Saturday morning cartoons. One in particular has stuck with me. It was most certainly intended for kids, though the artwork was extremely dark. Darker still was the storyline, which, despite the language barrier, I could discern revolved around a young girl who had befriended a rabbit in the woods. The first day she returned to play with him, one of his ears had been cut off by a hunter. The second day, the other ear was gone while on the third day, she returned to find the rabbit dead, stabbed in the heart with an axe. I’m not sure precisely what message it was intended to impart, but what I took from it is that one should never watch Kyrgyz cartoons while hungover.

16 replies
Mister Contrast
5d

To quote General Grievous: "This will make a fine addition to my collection."

Whether i can get this into the hands of my young kin remains to be seen, as i'm not at all confident their parents could stomach it. But i will have it to hand, and perhaps a chance will arise.

1 reply
