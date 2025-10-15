Postcards From Barsoom

James Wills
Oct 16

About 25 years ago I studied electrical engineering at university. I'd played with electricity, electronics, amateur radio for a long time as a child and thought I had a reasonable understanding of SOME things. Did pretty well - even Diff Eqs.

Then came Electromagnetic Fields I and II. Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ - I aced both semesters, could do the math, but I don't understand the essence of fields any better now on a fundamental level than I did when I started.

Tim Lundeen
Oct 15

You might interview Gerald Pollack. His newest book is Charged : The Unexpected Role of Electricity in the Workings of Nature, the previous was The Four Phases of Water.

Required reading to understand how the world works. He faces the same challenges described by Hans in getting it accepted, even though he is a Prof Bioengineering at https://bioe.uw.edu/portfolio-items/pollack/

