Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Apr 24

What I want to know, since Americans are the indigenous Moon people, did they make Hansen do a land acknowledgement. At a minimum, we should follow indigenous precedent and rename ourselves The People.

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Mark Trouble's avatar
Mark Trouble
Apr 24

Let's launch Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada into high orbit.

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