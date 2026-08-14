Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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SCA's avatar
SCA
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"There are still liberals in South Africa, by the way."

History is littered with the charred bones of people who declined to renounce their religions even as the flames kebabbed them.

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The Obsidian Mirror's avatar
The Obsidian Mirror
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John Robb was uncharacteristically *wrong* in his analysis of OWS. At the time, he was enthusiastic about his ideas coming to fruition, but he seemed to think that the pie in the sky progressive wishlist of the protesters were a plausible promise. It was obvious at the time that what OWS was demands was completely unworkable - and Robb completely overlooked it. Out of residual sympathy or due to obeisance to his Pentagon paymasters, I cannot speculate - but it was a glaring hole in his analysis at the time.

OWS did have a plausible promise they could have demanded: simply demand that the boards of the bailed out Wall Street banks fired the CEOs responsible for the financial crisis. That would have had massive public sympathy, would have been "easy" to implement by the gutless boards, and every day that passed after making such a reasonable demand, the public would have come to sympathize with the OWS protesters that were holding Wall Street to account.

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