This is going to be quick and raw, because I want to get it out there while it’s relevant, and I’m not sure how much time I’ll have to write in the next few days.

I’ve already written on Henry Nowak affair, but my treatment of the case itself was somewhat overshadowed by my suggestion that Saxons retake their birthright and begin wearing the seax again. Moreover, there have been developments in the matter since then, which look like they are becoming highly politically salient to the disintegrating kingdom.

The facts of the murder of Henry Nowak have been covered with admirable thoroughness and attention to veracity by Millennial Woes, so I won’t reiterate them in detail here. Suffice to say that Nowak was stabbed in the chest by the young Sikh Vikram Digwa, who then claimed to the police that he’d been the victim of a racist attack by Nowak; the police, thoroughly trained in the finer points of anti-white hatred, handcuffed the vicious racist Nowak the moment they arrived on the scene, and Nowak died from massive internal hemorrhaging shortly thereafter. Morgoth has already weighed in on the unforeseen outcomes of the British constabulary’s enthusiasm for racial injustice, and the nauseating spectacle of bien pensant liberals attempting to squirm out of their culpability for reducing the indigenous British peoples to defenceless second-class citizen status in their own ancestral land.

Digwa was sentenced to life in prison, with a supposed minimum of 21 years before he can be paroled. His mother, father, and brother have also been charged, since all of them assisted Digwa in his attempt to hide the evidence of his crime and misdirect the police. At the sentencing Digwa’s family apparently caterwauled about racism, presumably in a last-ditch attempt to play on the heartstrings of a judge who, to his credit, was having none of it (though given the proclivities of the British judiciary, it’s quite possible he was instructed to bring down the hammer so that the justice could be seen to be done; the Yookish occupation government is painfully aware of the racial tension throbbing through the Yookay). During the trial there was some fake news making the rounds to the effect that the judge had reduced Digwa’s charge from murder to manslaughter; in fact, the judge merely informed the jury that, in the event that they decided they could not find Digwa guilty of murder, they could still consider a manslaughter charge, which has a much lower evidentiary burden. The jury convicted Digwa of murder in any case.

After the trial Nowak’s father gave a press conference. He acknowledged the dichotomy between his son’s rough handling by the police, and the kid gloves with which Digwa was treated: not only did the police default to believing the brown man’s complaint of racism over the white kid’s insistence that he’d been stabbed, but when they finally arrested Digwa, they didn’t even cuff him. After this, however, Mr. Nowak emphasized that his son was a kind, tolerant man who would never want his death to be used to stoke hatred and division, and that the public’s focus should be on the government’s efforts to combat “knife crime”, which is a nice vague racially ambiguous term from which any indication of agency has been safely removed. Sure enough, regimoids from Prime Minister Starmer on down immediately picked up on the motif of knife crime, while throwing Mr. Nowak’s admonitions against divisive rhetoric in the faces of “far-right agitators” such as Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson, or Rupert Lowe in an attempt to shame their opponents into silence.

The statement prepared by Nowak’s father didn’t sound like the words of a man whose heart had been split asunder with grief by the murder of his boy, but then, such statements never do. You would expect such fathers to get in front of the cameras with righteous fury burning in their eyes, calling for bloody retribution. Yet they are always calm and collected, at most a bit morose, perhaps they wipe away a tear, and they always, always take care to stress that their child’s death should not be the occasion for revenge. Don’t look back in anger, we must come together to heal, thoughts and prayers, please respect the wishes of our family in this time of grief, and so on.

The script is familiar because it is, in fact, a script. The first tell is that it sounds like something written by ChatGPT, which is to say like a bland communique from the androids at head office. In this case, the other tell is that Mr. Nowak even took the time to thank the police force’s Family Liaison Officer for her support.

In the US, a shadowy organization known as the Community Relations Service has operated since the Civil Rights Act was signed into law. This organization is essentially an X-Files for black crime, with secrecy privileges rivalling those of the FBI. Its agents, known as facilitators, show up on the doorsteps of white families whose children were murdered by Protected Americans, and works to ensure that their grief does not inflame ‘community tensions’. Exactly how they do this is unknown. My suspicion is that they start by appealing to the high-minded civic feeling of the family, under the assumption that they are good liberals who want to do ‘the right thing’. If they need some more cajoling, doubtless there are implied threats of prosecution for jury tampering, hate speech, disturbing the public order, and so on. Whatever it is that they do, they seem to be very good at their jobs. It would be shocking if the the United Kingdom did not have a functional equivalent: probably the Family Liaison Officers embedded within local police forces, probably backed up by nudge units at the national level.

The police came under heavy public pressure to release the bodycam footage, and they caved shortly after the trial concluded. No doubt there were intense internal discussions over whether it would be more inflammatory to release the footage or to continue to sit on it. In the end they seem to have decided that releasing it was less damaging than continuing to allow speculation to run rampant.

The video is only a couple of minutes long. It’s harrowing. You should watch it.

When the officers arrive at the scene, Nowak is lying motionless behind a car. The cops start by diffidently asking Digwa if he’s been injured in the fight, to which Digwa responds that he was, pointing to an invisible black eye; he then reiterates that he was the victim of a racist attack, pointing to his tousled hair and missing turban. Nowak moans that he’s been stabbed. The male officer then drags Nowak out from behind the car, gives him a cursory once-over, and speaks what were very nearly the last words Nowak heard: “I don’t think you have, mate.”

The female officer protests that they’re supposed to actually check to see if he’s been stabbed (one must check all the boxes, you see), which the male officer seems to ignore. Nowak repeats multiple times that he can’t breathe; the officer ignores this entirely, informs him that he’s under arrest, cuffs him, and reads him his rights. The female officer then observes that Nowak’s pupils aren’t responding; at this point, Nowak is dead.

It is here that the footage produced the haunting image that’s all over the Internet.

Fooled you. This is the actual still:

Here, I must digress to remonstrate with all of you.

The first image is an AI edit, which has been altered in several ways from the original. First, it has been sharpened. No bodycam footage is that crisp. If the changes stopped there, that would be fine: upscaling the image a bit doesn’t change anything important about it. But the changes don’t stop there. The next thing you’ll notice is the position of the hand of the female officer in the upper right, which in the AI version looks like she’s wearing false nails underneath her latex gloves, giving her hand the appearance of grasping, demonic talons; obviously, an on-duty police officer is unlikely to be wearing false nails. The second thing you’ll notice is the cinematic ray of illumination crossing Nowak’s hand. The third thing you’ll notice is that Nowak’s wristwatch has been turned into a steel manacle; this is probably just an artifact. Finally, in the original still the skin of all three people, Nowak as well as the officers, is clearly visible; the altered image highlights the corpse-like pallor of Nowak’s bare hand, while hiding the skin tone of the two officers. This final detail matters, because it gives the impression that Nowak’s skin tone is due to blood loss, whereas in the original still it’s pretty obvious from the common skin tone of all three people that the desaturated colours are mainly a consequence of the lighting, presumably from the LED flashlights carried by the police.

I’ve seen a lot of credulous people reacting to the AI image as though it is real, specifically pointing out details like the false nails or the grave-like pastiness of Nowak’s skin as speaking to woke dress codes or the callousness of the officers who should have been able to tell that Nowak was suffering from severe blood loss just from glancing at him. And, look, okay, perhaps the image is ‘spiritually true’, as many have insisted, but the Xitter hordes are not treating it as an artistically enhanced representation, they are reacting as if it is the real image, because they think that it is, and they think that it is because it is very convincing.

That is a problem.

Our enemies control the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the government in basically every single one of our countries, with the US currently being a very partial exception. They control the universities. They control the legacy media. They control the police. They control the military. They control the financial system. They control the corporations. They control the non-governmental organizations. They have essentially all of the formal power.

Against this we have precisely two weapons: truth, and humour; and humour is really a subset of truth.

That’s it.

That’s what we’re fighting with.

Truth is a very powerful weapon against enemies who are wholly submerged in lies, which is why we have gotten as far as we have.

But truth is also a very fragile implement. Its efficacy relies entirely on credibility. The enemy has steadily eroded the reputations of its own institutions by requiring them to bend the truth, ignore the truth, hide the truth, or outright fabricate ideological ‘truth’ for political ends. The first few times you do this, it can be very effective. You find that you can arouse passions a bit more strongly, aim the herd in the direction you want it to go a bit more easily. And what’s the harm, if it’s all for a good cause? What you’re portraying might be technically false, but it’s directionally true, and that’s what matters, right?

The problem is that every time you do this, some people eventually notice. They’ll be a bit more skeptical of what you say the next time. Do it too much, and they start defaulting towards disbelief of everything you say. Even if you are telling the truth about something, they’ll assume that you’re lying.

This is, by and large, what has happened to the legacy institutions. It’s why their propaganda is so much less effective than it used to be. People don’t even bother to argue with it much, anymore; they simply tune it out. Why pay attention to known liars?

But the regime can get away with that because, again, they have total control of every large formal institution in society. It doesn’t really matter if people believe them or not, because they can force obedience.

Of course such institutional control is also brittle. Discredit yourself enough and people start to defect. We’re in the early stages of that happening, now. But we don’t actually control any of the institutions yet. We don’t have parallel institutions, either, not to any really meaningful degree. We can’t compel: all we can do is win trust.

I am not making a pRiNcIpLeD cOnSeRvAtIsM argument, here. I’m no more interested in being a beautiful loser than you are. I’m not saying ‘we’re supposed to be better than that’. This has nothing to do with morality; it is a question of cultural efficacy, a matter of not damaging long-term strategic advantage for short-term tactical gain.

Social media has already become a cesspool of slop, thanks to the simultaneous advent of generative AI and the incursion of billions of third-world slumdwellers onto the Internet, who are absolutely not above just straight-up lying if it means they get a couple hundred bucks a month of what is for them life-changing engagement payouts. These people don’t care about ‘the cause’ or ‘the movement’ or whatever, they’ll say whatever they have to say, from whichever ideological position, if they get paid for it. I now find myself reflexively hitting the Grok button to check if there are corroborating sources for incendiary claims, because there is just too much slop out there, and too many sloptards who are too lazy to share things without checking to see if they’re true first, or who just don’t care because they think knowingly spamming the networks with misinformation is somehow helping to fight the InfoWar™.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with using AI to generate propaganda, so long as it’s clear to everyone that they’re seeing a manufactured image. It’s exactly the same principle as drawing a caricature or making a meme. An artistic representation can encode a deeper truth while being obviously artificial: that’s the purpose of art. Passing off an artistic representation as a real image crosses the line into falsification, however, and in the long run it is always damaging to credibility. There are no exceptions to this. How many times has the media artificially lightened someone’s skin tone in order to make them look whiter than they are, and thereby accentuate the racial angle of a crime story? Another example came during the ICE raids in Minneapolis, when a widely circulated image showed an ICE officer executing a protester; the left was absolutely roasted when it turned out that the image was an AI fabrication. But again, the regime can get away with this, because the regime controls the institutions. We don’t, so we can’t. And we shouldn’t want to, either.

OK, enough preaching. I’ll get off my high horse now. Back to the matter at hand.

Before the verdict came in, there was a vigil for Henry Nowak. Supporters came to lay wreathes, say a few words, and hold a minute of silence. Counter-protesters from “Stand Up To Racism” showed up to screech at them, ‘drowning out’ the minute of silence with the kind of gracious civility that only spiteful mutants can demonstrate. Their mass-produced signage is a good indication that their presence was anything but organic. Someone paid for them. Probably someone in Whitehall.

The insane view:like ratio is because the views are entirely from quote-tweets dunking on them.

Nigel Farage made a statement to the effect that, regardless of the admonitions towards meekness preached by Nowak’s father, the public should respond to Nowak’s murder with “pure, cold rage”. By this he meant not that there should be an anti-Sikh pogrom, but that systemic anti-white policies need to end. The parliamentary toads shouted him down for inflaming the situation, with Starmer tut-tutting that while of course it was all a terrible tragedy and there were lessons to be learned, there was no such thing as two-tier policing and it was grossly irresponsible of Farage to suggest otherwise, which is a rather different reaction from the one he gave to George Floyd.

We must root out every trace of implicit bias and systemic racism from our society, comrades.

The inverted parallels with Fentanyl Floyd are obvious, and have been made by many, but I’m going to harp on them anyhow. Floyd was a career felon and drug addict who died because he swallowed a fistful of street drugs to avoid getting caught with them after police arrived to arrest him for trying to buy a banana with a counterfeit bill; he resisted arrest, and was put in a standard restraint, which involved the officer kneeling on his neck, a perfectly safe manoeuvre that could not actually have cut off his blood supply. His last words were “I can’t breathe”, because he was OD’ing on fentanyl. This led to the largest hysterical outburst of deranged paramoralistic virtue-signalling in history, as a result of which officer Derek Chauvin was subjected to a kangaroo court as the international scapegoat for the sins of the white race, and imprisoned for life, because he’d had the bad luck to be in the vicinity of the violent pavement ape’s drug OD. Henry Nowak was a sweet-natured young white kid who died because he was stabbed in the chest by a brown-skinned psycho, and because the literal systemic racism written into explicit police policy resulted in delayed medical treatment along with degrading treatment in his final moments of life. The establishment’s response to this outrage was to ignore it.

On the streets of Southampton, people gathered to make some noise. The riot police were naturally on hand to inflame the situation. During the initial showdown, the protesters began demanding that the cops take a knee.

Protesters demanding cops take a knee

The cop who refused to kneel. Are the British police so hard up they’re hiring Muslim converts with fetal alcohol syndrome, now?

While the police were absolutely unwilling to bend a knee in recognition of their shameful treatment of Henry Nowak, they were absolutely determined to protect the Digwa family home. No one likes a lynch mob, to be sure, but the extraordinary consideration the police showed for the Digwas, in contrast to their contemptuous treatment of Nowak, did not go unnoticed, and did not help to calm things down.

The cops seem to have underestimated the scale of public outrage. That, or their recruiting problems have become so acute that they simply lack the manpower to enforce order, which, hmm. In any case, rather than kettling the protesters, beating them down, and arresting the lot of them, they ended up getting hunted through the streets themselves.

At one point protesters started throwing garbage bins at the police officers.

This led to some amusing memes.

The government can ban firearms and take away people’s knives, but the modern urban environment is full of improvised weapons if you know where to look. Never forget that the first weapon was a simple rock, which was quite effective at smashing through bones and skulls. Your opponent might be armed with a nuclear weapon, but he can’t use it if you put a knife through his hand.

Later in the evening the protesters seem to have successfully evaded the riot police, with an African bloke telling them to take shelter behind him since, being black, the enforcement arm of HR wouldn’t dare harm a hair on his nappy little head. Everyone knows how this game works, and the only people who won’t admit it are the ones who run it.

One couldn’t help but notice that the protesters were not exclusively limited to middle-aged yobs, but included a fair number of fair young ladies.

Her hair isn’t purple, but the tattoos qualify her as a spiritual Amelia.

There is a painfully stark contrast between the lovely young British women siding with their own people, and the loveless hags enforcing their own people’s subjugation. Here, for instance, are the two ladycops who designed and implemented the Hampshire Police race action plan that led directly to Nowak’s death by creating an atmosphere of ideological terror within the department:

I’d argue that if anyone should be thrown to the wolves it’s those two swamp hags, but the attending officers clearly share a large degree of culpability. So far the identities of the specific officers who arrested Nowak haven’t been officially released. There have been rumours kicking around online as to who one or two of them are. The police insist that these individuals have been misidentified, and have asked for people to stop spreading their names around as this has resulted in death threats, which is why I’m not sharing their identities here. That’s considerably more sympathy than most of the British public are showing towards them:

Hampshire police statement on officer identity/don’t think you have mate

Screenshots/Screenshot from 2026-06-03 15-25-47.png

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s investigation into Nowak’s murder has been ongoing for six months now, and while the IOPC has yet to come to a conclusion, it has issued a statement that it has found no evidence that any of the five officers involved at the scene did anything wrong, a headline that seems like an attempt at throwing a bit more gas on the fire.

The Sikh community in Britain seems to be divided between disavowing Digwa as a loose cannon who isn’t representative of their beliefs, and complaining about an increase in anti-Sikh bigotry. I haven’t seen much of the latter: the worst I’m aware of is people complaining about Sikh knife privilege, with the commentariat about evenly split between those who insist that Sikhs shouldn’t get a unique carve-out on account of their special brown people religion and should have to turn in their weapons like everyone else, and others who would prefer that they get to be armed just like the Sikhs are. Neither side is really dumping on Sikhs per se, they’re simply demanding that everyone be treated according to the same standard. Beyond this, there have been a few mentions of other incidents in which a Sikh stabbed an innocent white man, such as the father in British Columbia who was butchered a few years ago for asking a Sikh to stop puffing on his weed vape in front his kid, but again, this hardly rises to the level of hate crimes against elderly Sikh men minding their own business.

One of the striking aspects of the footage out of Southampton is that almost all of the people involved – the Digwas aside – are white. The protesters: white! The police: white! The politicians: white!

Racial minorities are present in this discourse more as a theoretical concept than as an active agent. Wikipedia tells me that Southampton is about 80% white and 10% Indian and Pakistani (“Asian” in British parlance), with the remainder being odds and ends of this and that. Racial strife in Southampton, as almost everywhere else in the Western world, is not really a matter of discord between racial others and white people, although of course this is always a factor to a certain degree. The more fundamental conflict is intrawhite: between traitor whites of the parasitic shitlib professional-managerial class, and the patriot whites of the productive and more conservative working and entrepreneurial classes.

Traitor whites use foreign imports as a means of tyrannizing, oppressing, and stealing from their opponents. This works in a number of ways. Immigrants from certain demographics are much more prone to violent street crime, which keeps the white underclass usefully terrorized. Immigrants tend to use social welfare systems at higher rates, which provides the traitor whites with the opportunity to profit from administering resource redistribution from the productive whites towards their imported clients. The same socioeconomic underperformance guaranteed by human biodiversity that leads to higher rates of crime and welfare usage also justifies interventions in the name of fixing racial discrimination, which is the only acceptable explanation for socioeconomic underperformance as traitor white ideology consigns human biodiversity to unforgivable thoughtcrime. These anti-discrimination interventions are a rich source of traitor white employment all on their own, while also providing them with the opportunity to deny education and employment to patriot whites, who are simultaneously ground down by the high taxes necessary to support social welfare programs, the low wages that result from the labour surplus provided by high immigration, and the high cost of housing that results from immigration boosting demand for real estate; while the asset-owning rentier class might not like the high taxes, they love the cheap labour and expensive real estate, which keeps them onside within the parasite coalition.

Best of all, because the civic religion propagated and upheld by traitor whites elevates “racism” to the sin of sins, all they have to do to silence their political opposition is to call them “racists”. They avoid criticism by hiding behind their client groups, insisting that any criticism of the regime’s policies is motivated by the small-minded bigotry of hearts full of hatred for the colour of the skin. That tactic worked very well for a very long time.

Unfortunately for the traitor whites, they’ve yanked on the racism lever so long, so often, and so hard that they have now broken it clean off. The old wordspells stopped working sometime over the last few years.

That doesn’t stop them from trying, however. Thus, in the Nowak case, regimoids are united in deploring the “racism” of the other side, when the actual truth of the matter is that the other side is not chiefly angry with the Sikhs in this case. The fury is quite specifically directed at the overwhelmingly white regimoids who built out an ‘anti-racist’ system of two-tier policing that consigns native white Britons to second-class citizen status. The Digwas are disgusting animals whose carcasses should be fed to pigs, no doubt, but it was specifically because of the ‘anti-racist’ policies of the police that the Digwas knew that all they had to do was simper the r-word to the nice officers to have them eating out of the palms of their hands. The official line from the police is that Nowak’s wound would have proved fatal no matter what happened, but one wonders about this. Something like an hour elapsed between Nowak getting stabbed and the police desultorily applying CPR, and much of this delay is attributable to their prioritization of fighting ‘hate’ over responding to 999 calls reporting a stabbing: among the many ugly details of the case, the police had apparently ignored a call from a local resident reporting the stabbing, but responded with alacrity when their brown clients reported a racism.

The British establishment is up to their eyeballs in this. They’ve spent decades building their careers on the the implementation and enforcement of increasingly insane and draconian race policies. Many of them have absolutely nothing else to fall back on. Race politics are all they know. Race politics are why they have jobs in the first place. Without race politics, the traitor whites have no purpose. Race politics are the feeding tube they use to suck their blood-meals out of the body politic. Quite apart from that, there is simply no way for them to extricate themselves from their moral culpability: they’re all on record, in emails, in memos, in policy documents, in public statements, on their social media accounts, advocating for all of this, insisting on it, demanding it, cheering for it. There’s no way out for them. Keeping this system going is existential.

That’s why their tone is increasingly panicked, desperate, pleading. The choir they preach to is shrinking. The part of the population with acquired immunity is growing, and so is that population’s righteous fury. The political centre is collapsing, and their institutional power continues largely by inertia, even as the institutions themselves crumble. Their supporters consist almost exclusively of the old, of women, and of various grades of low-quality human capital dredged up from the worst parts of the white gene pool and the dregs of the third world. Their opponents are increasingly fearless. The rioters in Southampton didn’t bother wearing masks: no doubt they understand quite well that regime intelligence officers will be poring over video recordings to identify rioters, who will doubtless be charged with public order offences, just as happened during the Southport riots two summers ago, but they don’t seem to care.

When this ends, most of the invaders will be remigrated back where they came from, and for the migrants that will be the end of the matter. Not all we leave. Some of them will be executed for heinous crimes they committed during their stay in our countries. The traitors who facilitated the multicultural experiment, however ... who threw open the gates to the invasion ... who held the native population’s hands behind their backs so the invaders could prey upon them ... who reduced their own people to humiliating servitude ... well they can’t be deported, can they?

So they’ll need to be dealt with in other ways.

And when they protest at being dealt with, the people will respond, “I don’t think you have been, mate.”

Thanks for taking the time to read this. Fast and unpolished as it was, and it really is not my best work, I hope you found it informative and interesting. That’s always the problem with news cycle pieces, you need to bang them out fast and quality always takes a hit. Which isn’t to say that it isn’t still a lot of work ... this piece is around 5000 words, and I put it together in a day. A long day. I’ve been writing since noon, and it’s around 10 pm now as I prepare to send this to press. And I do all of this for you, for free! But of course, I do need to eat, which is why my deepest and most sincere gratitude is always reserved for my wonderful supporters, whose unsung generosity keeps a roof over my head and food on my plate. If you’d like to be one of them, even if only for a while, you can do so for the cost of just one beer a month. No pressure.