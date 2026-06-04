Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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Sean Valdrow's avatar
Sean Valdrow
Jun 4Edited

Britain needs a very healthy dose of anti-Sikh, anti-Pak, anti-cop, and anti-gubmint bigotry. It is long overdue these enemies were confronted with force.

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24 replies by John Carter and others
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SCA
Jun 4Edited

Well, I'd just come over to my inbox and found your piece after writing a response to an X post by eugyppius that happens coincidentally to be supportive of your theme so I'll just paste mine in:

"It is in fact the obligation of the public to fight implacably on behalf of these families made helpless by the enormity of their grief."

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