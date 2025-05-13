Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R.A. Flannagan's avatar
R.A. Flannagan
6h

Downloaded several. Looking forward to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
8h

Chinese author writes a novel about how to, as an alien force, use people afflicted by misanthropy to infiltrate and colonise their home world.

What an excellent way to put ideas into the heads of others, without them realising what they are being primed to accept.

...

The above I put there because there's no way of writing something warning about something, without that warning also being an ideas-level "how-to" guide at the same time.

Also, there's no way to warn about an idea (a meme as it's called nowadays in this age of pictogram and petroglyph resurgence as the main means of communication) without the warning containing the idea.

...

And the above paragraph is of course an example of itself; I'm trying to warn that a novel written by a Chinese, a novel that's been through the censorship-process and is thus party-approved for publishing, may well be intended as memetic weapon to introduce ideas into Western minds that said minds would otherwise reject if the packaging had been different. A historical echo: none of the dystopian classics were well-received when they were first published. Often, they were censored (Yevgeni Zamjatin's 'We', the novel used by Orwell as a template for '1984' f.e.) or publicly mocked and reviled or simply ignored ('The Iron Heel' f.e., by Jack London) by their contemporaries. If it was a question of "hitting too close to home" or something else, we can't know.

...

Just felt a compulsion to add something at least a little tangentially related to something in the post: I generally don't listen to podcasts since I read so much faster than people talk (yes, even Ben Shapiro), so can't comment on those.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Carter
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Carter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture