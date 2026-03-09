Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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David's avatar
David
Mar 9

A thoughtful article, and I respect your honesty in saying it might be a bit meandering. Unlike some who have commented, I don't see that as a weakness: I'd rather your honesty than the faux-assuredness of so many on the internet...even on Substack.

Keep up the good work.

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Bash's avatar
Bash
Mar 9

John, I usually am in strong agreement with what you write, but on this one you are off the reservation. Whether you love or hate the Iranian regime, and most of us are in the latter camp, to pretend that this war is in any way similar to last years war or somehow a "nothing ever happens" conflict is completely and totally wrong

This war lives and dies in the Strait of Hormuz. As we speak, oil has jumped to $120/bbl but that is just a price, just a number, it is meaningless. What IS meaningful is: 20% of global oil production is disconnected from the market. 20% of global LNG production is gone. 10% of global aluminum production is gone. Jet fuel and other refined fuels are fragile supply chains and the effect of the closure is even more acute; expect planes to be grounded soon and fuel shortages to hit many countries. Already near-region nations; Ethiopia, Pakistan, and others, have implemented rationing. China has already declared export bans of refined products. Then there's the myriad of petrochemicals, fertilizers, sulfur, nitrogen, what have you.

I could go on and on and on and on, I have a front row seat to this, and I am telling you this is a calamity far in excess of whatever you imagine.

A week ago I was more or less pro-Trump, he was doing good things pretty much all over. Now he has thrown it all away just to bend the knee to Tel Aviv.

And if you think the Iranians will give up soon; just have a look at what they suffered in 1980-1988. They can hold their breath longer than we can; they can out-suffer us. And the new Khamenei is more hardline than the old Khameni, and fought in that war too. Oh and he also saw his mom, dad, wife, and little girl get blown up during the assassination on opening night. Am sure he is feeling very cooperative.

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