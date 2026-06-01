Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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__browsing's avatar
__browsing
2d

I dunno if billions need to go, but trawling the oceans around the Galapagos kinda makes me want to nuke Beijing.

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11 replies by John Carter and others
Jason McGinty's avatar
Jason McGinty
2d

I'm working on recording the audiobook for this. Should have it done this week and it ought to be released on Audible by the end of June.

Hearing it in audio form should be a great way to get around the minor annoyance of editing issues.

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16 replies by John Carter and others
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