Iryna Zarutska was born in 2002 in Kiev, Ukraine. In August of 2022 she fled her war-torn country, coming to the United States as a refugee. She settled in Charlotte, North Carolina. In between working at a pizzeria and pursuing her passions as an artist and a clothing designer, this lovely, kind young woman volunteered at an old folk’s home and cared for her neighbours’ pets. She wanted to be a veterinary technician. Those who knew her described her as having a heart of gold.

Iryna’s name is derived from the Eirene, the Greek goddess of peace.

On August 22nd Iryna was returning home on public transport. Bothering no one, keeping to herself, she took a seat in front of Decarlos Brown, Jr., and took out her phone.

What comes next is not easy to watch.

But it is important that you watch it.

The Charlotte authorities sat on the video for weeks. When it was originally released we were only shown edited clips. The first video we saw cut off just before the stabbing, jumping ahead to footage of Decarlos wandering about in a daze, blood spattering the floor, as Iryna slumped dead in her seat.

It is not only important that you watch that video. Everyone you know needs to watch that video, too.

Do not turn your face away.

You must confront this.

Look at her expression as the knife draws across her throat. The surprise, the confusion, the shock and the incomprehension and innocent hurt that pass across her face, the way her hand goes to her mouth, then covers her eyes in grief as the life pours out of her body, her last moments lost in abject loneliness as the final darkness closes in.

I want to you to put yourself in her place, to empathize with her, to imagine what it was like to be Iryna during those final moments.

The animal that killed her was a multiple felon, with 14 prior arrests for larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering.

Decarlos Brown’s half-brother is also career criminal with a rap sheet as long as his arm. So was their father. One cannot help but observe that if the father had been removed from the gene pool before he could spill his cursed seed, every single victim of his monstrous sons would have been spared.

Brown himself is an intellectually deficient schizophrenic vagrant who rambles on about ‘material’ implanted in his body that makes him do things at the behest of malign forces. To the American justice system, this means that he is incompetent to stand trial, and cannot be held responsible for his actions. Punishing him for his crimes would be cruel: he needs assistance, psychiatric counselling, medication, housing, welfare. Punishing crime does not address the root cause, we are told, and the root cause is of course purely socioeconomic factors.

Because of the indulgence shown to these animals, the warm ray of sunshine that Iryna Zarutska brought into the world is gone forever, never again to brighten the lives of her friends, her family, her neighbours’ pets, the elderly whom she cared for.

But we still have Decarlos Brown, Jr. Isn’t that a wonderful thing?

This, we are told, is ‘social justice’.

Footage from another angle reveals five other passengers who ignored the entire incident.

One turned away from her, refusing to so much as meet her eye as she bled out her last.

Iryna was not a racist. Silly creature that she was, as young women tend to be, she had a Black Lives Matter poster in her room. She no doubt went through her short life assuming the best of people and, being pretty and cheerful, it’s likely most people treated her well. Young, pretty girls tend to live in a bubble formed by the halo they emanate.

There are some people who have stated that we should not care about her death, because she had a BLM poster. That she got what she deserved, that, as we so often hear, ‘she voted for this’. These people are very stupid. She had these silly ideas in her head because they had been put there by evil men and women who have worked for generations to convince silly young girls that all good people believe such things, knowing full well as they do that silly young girls desire nothing more than to be thought good and can be made to believe any nonsense by manipulating this instinct. For this, silly young girls should be given a roll of the eyes and a pat on their silly little heads.

They don’t deserve to have their throats slit for it.

But slit throats of beautiful young white women are certainly the goal of the people who propagate ‘anti-racism’. POSIWID: the Purpose Of a System Is What It Does. Anti-racism is butchery of innocent white youth. That is all it has ever been. Only look at Rotherham. To say nothing of the tens of thousands of innocent whites who have been lost to homicidal blacks since the Civil Rights Act made being white illegal.

The regime media, naturally, tried its best to ignore this story. The despicable weasels blasted Fentanyl Floyd’s overdose 24/7, as they did their stories of Michael Brown’s ‘hands up don’t shoot’, or Trayvon Martin’s encounter with the neighbourhood watch, or Rodney King’s PCP freakout, but they tried to bury Iryna’s savage murder, the same way they’ve buried the stories of so many others whose bodies were prematurely buried by their malicious anti-white hatred. Iryna’s death didn’t match the narrative, you see. There was no confrontation. She was not rude to her assailant. There was not even the possibility that she might have said ‘nigger’ to her murderer, a blasphemy that all liberal bien-pensants agree is far worse than mere homicide. She was simply sitting there, quietly, on her phone, in her own world, going home, keeping herself to herself, only to be butchered by a madman whose simple mind had been packed full of racial hatred by the media. That is not speculation, by the way: after slitting her throat, he can be heard, in other footage, muttering ‘got the white girl’ to himself, over and over.

When the online explosion of grief and righteous fury forced the media to finally cover the story, they adopted the line that white people talking about the murder was the real crime, that it was part of a pattern of ‘egregiously exaggerated stories about black criminality’ (where I have removed the capitalization of ‘black’ that the AP style guide continues to insist upon, just as as it continues to insist that ‘white’ be denied such grammatical deference), and that the real risk was that it might incite retribution by white supremacists.

The left is not wholly incorrect when it says that animals such as Decarlos Brown can’t really be held responsible for their actions, not only because they are mentally incompetent, but because the root cause of such crimes is found in systemic socioeconomic factors. Do not get me wrong: Brown must be put down. A rabid dog is not ‘responsible’ for its assaults: it’s just a mad dog, and does what it does. You don’t put it on trial. You don’t even imprison it, which would be nothing more than sadism inflicted upon the uncomprehending beast. You simply kill it, as a public health measure, to prevent it from menacing others.

If mad dogs are not being put down, and are instead running around on the streets biting people, the blame for this rests on the shoulders of those entrusted with animal control, and with those who allowed the dog to go mad in the first place, or who drove it to madness. An owner who torments his pit bull to turn it mean is the criminal, and is criminally liable for whatever harm falls upon others as a result of his abuse. Just so, Iryna is not dead because Decarlos Brown was crazy. She is dead because, since the 1960s, American society has been held in a vice grip by subversive race communists who have undermined the judicial system, lied to the American people, viciously prosecuted whites in the courts of public opinion and law whenever members of the disfavoured race imagined that they had some sort of right to defend themselves, and filled the heads of blacks with racial hatred, all as part of a deliberate strategy to weaponize America’s negro population against it while rendering America’s white population defenceless against the relentless racial assault.

The result of this for blacks has been as awful as it has been for whites. They live in crime-ridden ghettos, the first and most serious victims of their own predation. Social dysfunction, drug addiction, broken homes. They are the abused dogs of the left, driven to violent insanity because the left finds this useful.

In the case of Decarlos Brown, as in all such cases, these systemic factors have names. First there is magistrate judge Teresa Stokes, who let Brown go without bail in January of 2025, following the most recent of his arrests.

In addition to being a magistrate judge, Stokes runs some sort of community support service for felons, which looks like a conflict of interest (see this investigation by

: “The courts feed violent offenders into programs that people like Stokes help run. The softer the judge, the fuller the clinic.”) She apparently somehow does not even have a law degree, which is apparently somehow common for magistrate judges in North Carolina. The ridiculous little diversity hire was nominated by county clerk Alyssa Chin-Gary and judge Carla Archie, both of whom are up to their elbows in the DEI racket, just as they are up to their elbows in Iryna’s innocent blood.

I do not for a moment imagine that Stokes, Chin-Gary, or Archie care in the slightest that Iryna is dead, any more than the five blacks who were present for Iryna’s last moments. Blacks as a whole have shown no sign whatsoever that they are troubled by this. Here’s YouTuber ‘the amazing Lucas’ complaining that ‘they turned her death into a propaganda machine’, in which he says “I talked to 99.9% of black people about this story, and it’s horrible, I think we all agree on that, and they wanted me to give a message ... I’m here to talk to the white ignorants out there, and I want you to know, we are deeply uncaring. That is correct. We don’t care, bruh...” Lest you think that’s a one-off, here’s the official Black Lives Matter TikTok channel posting that “oppressed people have a right to violence, like they have the right to pee.” Iryna may have thought that Black Lives Matter, but black lives do not seem to agree that her life mattered.

Remember when Karmelo Anthony stabbed Austin Metcalf in the chest, and the black kahmyoonitay came out to shovel five hundred thousand dollars into Anthony’s GoFundMe? While taking to social media to claim that Metcalf had it coming because he laid hands on an innocent scholar who dindnuffin wrong, and besides which, it was raining outside and how dare Metcalf tell Anthony to leave a tent he wasn’t supposed to be in? This is how they think. Violence against white devils is not a crime in their eyes. It’s just a bit of sport, fun for the whole family.

Realize what time it is.

Just as I got to this point in the article, I received word that Charlie Kirk was shot in the throat with a high-power rifle.

Once again, this is a difficult video to watch. Once again, I think you should watch it. Do not turn away from this. In case you’re hesitant, here is the last tweet Charlie Kirk will ever write.

Charlie Kirk would want you to watch his death. So here it is. Watch it.

Initial reports were that the assassin was some hapless boomer, but the police seem to have arrested the wrong person; FBI director Kash Patel has recently announced that the actual perpetrator has been apprehended, although as of the time of this writing the shooter’s identity hasn’t been released. Kirk was brought to hospital, and there were reports that he’d been stabilized and was receiving blood accompanied by prayers for his recovery. Soon after that we received confirmation of his death.

Here’s Charlie Kirk with his family.

Reports are that his children were present for his assassination.

If Iryna’s death was the murder of peace, Charlie Kirk’s was the death of debate. Dialogue was shot in the throat, the very organ that produces speech. That probably wasn’t intentional: it’s likely the shooter was aiming for the head. Regardless, the symbolism is profound. Kirk was no bigoted firebrand, for all that the left cast him in the role of a fascist racist Nazi rabble-rouser. If anything, those on the right considered his politics to be rather milquetoast, though it’s certainly true he became more based in recent years. His modus operandi was to go to college campuses and enter into calm, reasonable, good-faith debate with the students there, because he believed profoundly that when we stop talking to one another, we begin to see one another as evil, and violence follows. Kirk was no stranger to violence himself: he’d received numerous death threats, he’d been driven off campus and out of restaurants by Antifa, he’d been assaulted. He knew full well the risks that he took by making himself such a high-profile public figure, and he took those risks anyhow, in full knowledge that he risked life and limb. Those are the actions of a man possessed of great physical courage.

No sooner did news of Kirk’s shooting hit the Internet, than the lying media was spreading doubt about the incident and heaping scorn upon the victim. Perhaps the shooter had been a supporter, one talking head suggested, and had been firing his rifle in celebration ... it was all a big accident, and that’s just what you get for supporting the Second Amendment. Other journalist scum were at pains to emphasize that Kirk was divisive, polarizing, controversial ... implying that if he’d just been a good boy and said what all the other good boys are supposed to say, he would have been safe. Getting shot in the throat is just what you get for speaking out of turn, so shut your mouth, bigot.

Leftists on social media were far less circumspect than their counterparts on the major networks. Almost without exception – by which I mean that I have seen no exceptions, though of course I have seen only the screenshots that people have shared, and cannot rule out that there are a few, for all that I doubt it – they are exulting in Kirk’s death. There is no surprise to this. The left is vicious, and to take pleasure in the death of an enemy may be the only healthy instinct they have left. I’m not even angry at them for that. I expect nothing else from them. Nevertheless, the gloating pleasure the left takes in Kirk’s death only serves to underline that dialogue is dead.

Thanks in part to Kirk’s tireless efforts, the left has been steadily losing the war of ideas, and with it their hold on the mass mind. They no longer have the ability to define the boundaries of the Overton window, because every single one of their claims has been shown to be baseless, deceptive, and destructive of both individual lives and society itself. Since the advent of mass media the left has had the ability to delineate the acceptable boundaries of discourse; since the rise of social media, and the advent of the meme war, this power has slipped through their fingers. Truth has leaked into peoples’ brains, and the people have realized that they have been lied to shamelessly on an almost incomprehensible scale about almost everything that matters. The people have seen the left for what it is, a malign force that delights in their humiliation, that glories in their annihilation, an influence whose special talent is to take the best impulses of people and twist them into something self-destructive and foul. And so, the people have turned from the left, and coalesced into into an opposition that has become determined to put an end to the left’s tyrannical parasitism. Not all the people, to be sure. But a lot of them.

The left hates that. It drives them into a fury. When they still had the upper hand online, the left naturally set about deplatforming, cancelling, and censoring prominent right-wing voices. They could not win debates with the right, so they sought to silence their opponents instead. When Elon Musk purchased Twitter and turned the censorship machine off, the left staged a mass exodus from the platform, decamping for Bluesky ... where they immediately set about censoring and cancelling one another for insufficient dedication to the demented precepts of their mad ideology. Since then they have feeding on one another, forming an auto-radicalizing complex that grows more deranged by the day. The contrast with the right’s behaviour over the preceding years is illustrative: in the face of shadowbanning, account suspension, cancellation, and all the rest, the right kept coming back, determined to be part of the conversation. The right fights to speak, the left fights to silence, and when the left is not allowed to gag its opponents, it stalks off in a rage.

Twitter has become an overwhelmingly right-wing space since Musk’s purchase, in large part because the left has abandoned it. Rightists should pause thoughtfully here, lest they get lulled into thinking that their own echo chamber is reflective of majority opinion. This is precisely the wilful blindness the left inflicted on itself, first through censorship, then through deliberate self-isolation on their own platforms. The left only hears its own voice, and so assumes that everyone agrees. The right should not make this mistake.

The key thing to notice here is that dialogue really has been over for some time now. Left and right no longer live in the same world. We don’t consume the same media, we don’t hang out on the same platforms, we don’t believe the same basic facts about reality. There is no exchange of ideas.

By shooting Charlie Kirk in the throat and then celebrating this fact, the left has made it abundantly clear that they are no longer interested in dialogue. The time for talking is over.

Kirk’s assassination is also an important reminder that, whatever the left says, this story isn’t about ‘racism’, that it has nothing to do with ‘hatred for the colour of the skin’. The problem isn’t, at root, black people ... black people are what they are. They’re impulsive and simple-minded, and that means they can be easily twisted up into unstable balls of racial resentment and scattered about the streets like walking land mines. That isn’t their fault, it’s just their biology. There are many examples through history of blacks living alongside whites in relative harmony. The decisive factors come down to who is filling their heads with what, and whether whites are given a free hand to defend themselves and impose order. Under a firm hand, there is not usually any large problem; absent a firm hand, separation is the only viable solution. Blacks have been weaponized against whites, as auxiliaries in what is, essentially, an internal cold civil war within white society that has raged for longer than I have been alive. The race communism ushered in by the Civil Rights Act has outlawed both separation and firm hands, which is why the situation has become intolerable ... why the rate of violent death in American cities is comparable to that of the Ukraine during war time.

The mood has darkened dramatically over the last year. We’ve had decades of this, and now that we’re free to talk openly about it and compare notes, we’re realizing that most of us have come to the same conclusions, despite a lifetime of gaslighting from the lying press and the communists infesting the professoriate. The Austin Metcalf murder shredded the carefully constructed narrative of white oppression and black victimhood. Shiloh Hendrix spoke the Word of Power, and rather than being cancelled and destroyed, was rewarded with a new house by a white population who are fatigued down to their marrow by the depredations of deranged melanin idolatrists.

Iryna’s senseless, tragic, and entirely preventable murder brought forth a torrent of anger like I’ve never seen.

Hot on the heals of Iryna’s loss, when emotions were at the rawest, at the absolute worst possible time, Charlie Kirk was assassinated, in broad daylight, in front of thousands of witnesses, on video.

The explosion of rage Kirk’s assassination is eliciting is volcanic. Some call for mass arrests. Others proclaim the need for mass graves. Personally, I think Trump’s administration should grab the opportunity and bring the full force of the US Federal Government down on the criminal organization that styles itself as the Democratic Party, together with all of its subsidiary and affiliate organizations – private foundations, NGOs, academic grievance studies departments. It goes without saying that the police, the judiciary, and the military should be purged of all leftist personnel. Identifying leftists is not difficult: unlike the right, they have felt no need to hide themselves, for they have been in power for the better part of a century. They have left abundant trace of their sympathies: rainbow flags in their bios, pronouns in their email signatures, Black Lives Matter banners on their houses.

RICO can be used to freeze the assets of leftist organizations, and to arrest their top members. Another law already on the books, 50 U.S.C. §§ 841–844 (I am indebted to Mass Expedition for bringing this to my attention), is practically tailor made to roll the Democrats up. The law was originally added to the US legal code in the 1950s to go after the Communist Party, but its description of the threat in the first subsection sounds, let us say, strikingly familiar. Moreover, the young radicals of the Democrat Party, the Democratic Socialists of America, are openly avowed communists. For all intents and purposes the Democratic Party is the modern Communist Party. However, if adapting a law originally intended for the Communist Party to the Democratic Party seems like a stretch, just remember that the Democrats tried to imprison Douglass Mackey for election interference because he shared a meme, to say nothing of what they did to the heroes of J6 by pretending that their unscheduled tour of the People’s House was an ‘insurrection’.

Mass arrests of leftist politicians, media personalities, bureaucratic political commissars, and activists would almost certainly precipitate riots. Fine. Let them come out into the street. They can be fed to the National Guard, and led away in black bags and zipties, for processing in El Salvador.

And if all of that sounds like too much to you, take one last look at Iryna.

Remember how she ended.

She is dead because of them.

This has gone on for long enough.

We don’t need to live like this.

It needs to end.

