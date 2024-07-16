It’s been a while since I brought you all a guest essay, so there are going to be a couple this month. Today’s comes from

comic strip literature’s more brilliant sci-fi alter egos, also sends postcards, in his case from the Abyss. Spiff does political commentary from a sociopoltical stance, and ranges across a wide array of topics. If you enjoy this, don’t forget to head over to

and subscribe!

, who in addition to being one of

Okay okay I’ll get out of the way now and let Spaceman Spiff have the mic, geeze…

Our world is not as it once was.

An entire layer of society promotes suicidal ideas and is intent upon implementing them despite considerable hostility from the public. Climate initiatives that threaten economic destruction, authoritarian policies reminiscent of fascism, and assaults on our culture and history where nothing is safe from cancellation, condemnation, or even destruction. None of it makes sense.

We are told this is how the world works now. The elites wish it to be, and they possess a destructive urge to reshape Western nations into something more useful to their plans.

We understand liberal democracies are managed through narratives. Elites mould public opinion via academia and corporate media to ensure their own goals are met. What then emerges is a series of unexamined values which the uncritical adopt as if they originated within their own minds.

While much of the focus is on globalist elites and their inhuman plans, the people who bring these destructive ideas to life are not the billionaire class, they are those who move among us. The academics, journalists, corporate managers, public sector workers, and lowly clerks.

Everything is organized by the professional classes who enjoy a powerful place in society. They are the influencers and deciders, implementing the destructive ideas generated by others.

We have been exposed to enough of the plans of elites to understand most will be harmed to some extent. The limitations on movement, food, and money alone are the stuff of nightmares. The professional classes enacting them are not exempt, they too will be harmed. So how do we explain their actions? Why would they work to bring about their own downfall?

A zeal for narratives

The systems used in Western nations are designed to reward loyalty to the ruling regime. There are tangible benefits for the obedient, including jobs, sinecures and status. But this fails to explain the enthusiasm we witness for the destruction of the West.

Those who enjoy million-dollar salaries are easy to understand. This is also true for the prominent in celebrityland such as politicians and movie stars. They profit directly.

But what about the nobodies? What about the ladies in HR aggressively pursuing inclusion policies that would eliminate their own husbands and sons? Why do part-time workers in remote municipal libraries erect posters to remind us about climate emergencies, or book drag queens to read to children?

Their belief systems rarely bear scrutiny. It is doubtful the part-time librarian can articulate much about climate science or gay culture. When such low-ranking regime minions are challenged on these policies they often flounder. There is little behind their convictions except scripted platitudes, like nursery rhymes for adults. Inclusion, tolerance, and saving the rain forests. Believe all women; no human is illegal; my body, my choice. The slogans betray the borrowed nature of their worldview.

The zeal we witness for these absurd narratives is reminiscent of cult-like belief systems where scrutiny is unwelcome. The superficiality of the belief is its strength. Nothing really exists beyond the adherent’s limited understanding of the foreground. The background, the depth, is absent.

Climate initiatives are to save the planet. What else is there to know? If we don’t teach kids about anal sex they may grow up to commit homophobic genocide. Decent people understand this. Why are you questioning it?

Many embrace today’s progressive values as self-evident because they have been told they are self-evident. There is no scrutiny.

The credulity we witness in the professional classes resembles cult-like thinking, a series of beliefs that even minimal research can debunk. Instead of healthy enquiry we see zealotry, ostentatious celebration of destructive ideas, and aversion to common sense.

There is a particular kind of cult that emerges when real life is not understood or is rejected, where rituals emerge in service of something clearly false or wrong.

Misunderstanding elite luxury beliefs

Cargo cults describe behaviours performed by primitive groups as a kind of religious observance to bring about good fortune or personal gain. The term was coined by twentieth-century anthropologists as they witnessed remote tribes in the Pacific that had come into contact with American or Japanese soldiers.

Years after their encounter with modernity these neolithic tribes developed elaborate mimetic rituals that included crude representations of military uniforms and weapons. They performed their activities in the hope that they would elicit a response from the skymen, who would answer their prayers by parachuting supplies down from the sky, as they had witnessed with the soldiers.

They had no reference frame with which to understand radio telecommunications, aeronautical engineering, complex supply chains, or mass production; no conception of the geopolitical context of global industrial warfare that had made their homes briefly strategically relevant, bringing these strange men and their technologies to their isolated islands.

Their inability to conceive of these things led them to conclude that gods must be behind it all. Praying to those gods may work for them too. And so, they prayed as they had seen the soldiers pray, talking into coconut shells shaped like radios, and waving semaphore flags in front of bamboo control towers erected over mock runways.

We often imagine this kind of thing as only for primitives left behind by modernity. Yet increasingly we can see similar misunderstandings among some here in the West. A deficit in comprehension or awareness that leaves observers bemused by their seemingly nonsensical actions.

Is this what we witness from the midwits in the professional classes as they embrace ruinous ideas? Are they mimicking behaviour they barely understand because it confers social benefit among their peers? Is their enthusiasm for destruction based on a distortion of elite ideas, and a miscalculation of the likely consequences? Are they lost in a modern cargo cult?

Here are some examples to consider.

Diversity Is Our Strength

Multiculturalism is pursued in Western countries with a religious mania. It is difficult to imagine anything closer to a belief system for today’s upwardly mobile professional than advocating for diversity and inclusion.

Most of the world views ethnic and cultural mixing as a dangerous, civilization ending activity. A threat to be guarded against, not an opportunity to be embraced. This has been the conventional view throughout history in almost every society.

The modern Western formulation has challenged this. Mixing cultures, especially those hostile to assimilation, is not just to be tolerated but encouraged. Alien peoples must be sought out and imported to increase the ethnic and cultural mix. We must extend every courtesy to those fundamentally incompatible with us in customs and manners. The ultimate expression of this ambition is open borders, a concept viewed with deep hostility by almost all non-Western countries.

Whatever the origins of such policies, the implementers of these ideas are everywhere. They work in corporations, public sector bodies, and NGOs. We find them in Starbucks and Walmart. Diversity is everywhere even though it makes little sense as an end in itself.

How do we explain the enthusiasm with which middle managers and HR workers have embraced such a destructive idea, including its corporate version of job and education quotas?

Competency itself can be hard to find even in ideal conditions, so why hobble your chances like this? Why intentionally seek to create brittle heterogeneous environments that reduce productivity and increase strife?

The simple answer is that sophisticates don’t succumb to primitive notions like preferring their own. These are urges to be resisted, like hunger while dieting. Racism is old hat and any noticing of differences is racism. After all, our elites do not behave like this, so the goal is to be observably anti-racist, just like them.

Some look at our globalist elites and see them mixing with an international set. As they hobnob around the world they certainly socialize with foreigners. Indian elites, Arab elites, and Chinese elites all mix with their Western equivalents. We see them at events like Davos or the global climate change meetings. A multicoloured constellation of traitors from every country, all getting along with each other because they are nothing like their fellow countrymen, and everything like each other.

What the dullards in the corporate HR world miss is that this is not a celebration of diversity. Most of those elites are nearly identical. Many attended the same universities. All speak English, the international language. They have similar views, including contempt for their respective compatriots.

There is no diversity at the very top, just an elitist outlook most of them share, and contempt for the peasants who surround them. White, brown, or black, we all look the same from the cultural stratosphere. Cannon fodder for their Olympian ideas, but nothing more. The elite view of mass migration is indifference, not enthusiasm.

The street-level version takes the superficial aspects of this phenomenon and worships it as the end goal since the underlying homogeneity of the elites is largely absent. Their goal is not to seek out that which we have in common with others but the less sophisticated observation of what makes us different, what makes us more “diverse.”

The midrange talent in the West have therefore convinced themselves celebrating overt differences in the form of multiculturalism is modernity. It is the future promised by Star Trek and other communist dreams. Colour won’t matter, just like Martin Luther King promised, so long as we overlook the long predicted consequences of their dream, the lowered wages, the erosion of trust and the eventual polarization of competing groups within our own nations we once kept at bay with more considered immigration policies.

Kaspar Grelling

We Are Killing the Planet

Climate initiatives will destroy Western nations, first through deindustrialization, then through starvation. No sane person would endorse the destruction of affordable energy and farming to fight against distant climate scenarios based on computer models.

The elites who push these ideas are blatant about their disdain for the measures. It has become a standing joke that they fly to climate meetings in private jets belching their polluting carbon into the atmosphere. They return to their multimillion-dollar beachfront properties belching yet more precious carbon while lecturing us about the dangers of rising sea levels. And they tell us those very same seas are being poisoned by our own paltry excesses, even as they dine on lobster and shellfish in the finest restaurants.

Their scorn for us, and our noticing of the incongruity between their words and their actions, is infamous. Their insufferable arrogance is on show to anyone who looks. They enjoy international travel and caviar while we are promised state-controlled squalor and carbon rations. They are the chosen, not us.

But is it this aspect the professional class seeks to mimic? They too see the blatant hypocrisy and the arrogance. It is hard to miss.

Do they imagine a future where the majority will be unable to travel except those in the in-group? That certainly seems to be the view of the globalists. They’ll have the carbon tax offset platinum superplan so they can go where they wish. Meanwhile we will be trapped in a 15-minute city eating insect-based slop in our recycled shipping container survivalpods, maxed out on porn and soma.

This them-and-us mentality alienates many people. But not everyone. The enthusiasm we see for climate goals that make absolutely no sense can be explained in terms of the appeal of the near-Medieval conditions ambitious social climbers imagine they will avoid by being among the elite adjacent.

Just imagine how clear the roads will be if you are one of the handful permitted to drive a car. Imagine how nice that steak will taste knowing the great unwashed are on recycled grub paste sandwiches.

Imagine believing social credit systems might actually help you get on in life rather than trap you in digital serfdom. Imagine being in that cult, believing in a B-movie sci-fi future because the group of global psychopaths who convinced you made moderately slick videos telling you what to think. You will own nothing and be happy, by which we mean the real plebs not the enlightened professional class like you. You get it, friend, unlike the deplorables. Treason has never come with so many perks.

To a certain sort of mind the promise of being included in an elite group, something they strive for every day, is all the incentive they’d need to blow up every power station in existence and drive us all into modern helotry.

In this sense the professional classes who overwhelmingly push climate agenda policies become a sad parody of the global elites, people who actually do whoosh about the world in private jets. They at least hope to profit from our incredulity. They clearly don’t believe a word of the nonsense they spout.

It is a delusion of the professional classes assisting in our national suicides that they can somehow escape the consequences of food disruption, travel restrictions or biodigital IDs. If these plans are seen to fruition only the gods will emerge unharmed.

Cultivated Non-Disgust

Then there is the acceptance of what can only be described as unconventional lifestyles. Gay rainbow gender-bending madness is one thing. It seems progressive. Sodomites used to get ten years of hard labour. Look how advanced we have become.

But now they’ve moved on to the kids. It is easy to believe a listless, drug-addled elite might indulge in sexual degeneracy just for the hell of it. But how do we explain kindergarten teachers teaching their pupils about pronouns? Doctors emotionally blackmailing parents by insisting that the alternative to mutilating their children is their suicides? Or civil servants quietly putting gender-neutral bathrooms in public spaces?

How do we explain any of this? How do we even explain the emergence of transgenderism at all? There have been transexuals and gender dysphorics throughout history. They were typically understood as an offshoot of homosexuality, the extreme end of the effeminacy spectrum, and a vanishingly small fraction of the population.

But the current contagion is unusual and is clearly artificial. Its scale can only be a result of active promotion. Much of that is accomplished via the media and fellow travellers who champion these activities. But it is helped along by a collection of other professionals, and any attempt to question it is met with energetic pushback.

It is apparent that much of this comes from on-high, a literal top-down initiative. In less than twenty years we have witnessed a journey that began with gay rights and now includes active promotion of sexual deviancy to children, none of it natural or wanted by the majority. There is lots of speculation as to why this may be, including the part it may play in a comprehensive depopulation agenda.

What is apparent is that the professional class who endorse and promote this perceive it as an exercise in tolerance.

The notion of tolerance has typically been invoked for the distasteful, a last line of defence when direct measures fail, not a behavioural response indicating sophistication.

We rely on tolerance for things we dislike but cannot avoid. We learn to tolerate a persistent whine from an air conditioning unit, a noisy neighbour, or a noxious smell. But our goal is always to remove the source of the problem. Tolerance is a stopgap only when more permanent solutions are absent.

Their belief that tolerance is a virtue is one of the greatest shortcomings of today’s chattering classes. It is exactly the kind of signal error that exemplifies the disconnect between globalist elites and their obedient cheerleaders. The mechanism here seems to be a kind of learned override to natural disgust or discomfort. When others then object to whatever letter they have just added to the LGBTQWERTY+ community on the basis that it can’t be healthy or normal to endorse this stuff, that learned response includes the flare of superiority at your obvious backwardness.

How satisfying it must feel to have your natural inclination toward superiority endorsed in this way. Like whole food vegans at a Medieval banquet, it must provide an irresistible sense of smugness to know that you are the one-eyed man in the rainbow-decked land of the blind, with the uneducated hopelessly lost in their backward understanding of the benefits of sexual liberation.

While elites and their public relations machine happily endorse this misplaced emphasis on tolerance, all evidence suggests the elites themselves are not tolerating anything, despite what their obedient minions may think. They really are indulging in the cocaine-fuelled all-star human sacrifice orgies for real because they are cosmically bored and rich.

They aren’t rising above intrinsic disgust responses, they have sexualized them. They seem to have fetishized everything we consider unacceptable. Trafficked kids, femboys, chicks with dicks, gangbangs, farmyard orgies, human sacrifice, the lot.

They may even experience a thrill in seeing just how far they can push public morality as many have suggested, and especially how far they can get otherwise normal middle-class people to champion deviancy and hedonism most cultures find distasteful enough to ban.

The excessive promotion of tolerance is a defence against unnatural practices bored elites are rumoured to engage in. The professional class, for all their faults, probably aren’t into human sacrifice or animal orgies. So their response is to elevate the importance of visible acceptance of alternative lifestyles, hence gay kids, castrated boys, invented genders and other absurdities they cannot possibly believe themselves, and all of it instantly conveyed to one’s peers with nothing more than a multicoloured flag.

To top it all when they see how normals react, those unmoved by inept calls to be more understanding about sexual abuse, when they see parents reach for the shotgun at the very idea of sexually mutilating children, they get to invoke the conjoined twin of their cultivated tolerance, namely artificial superiority. The deep belief that they see further than the yokels with their primitive instinct to actually protect the vulnerable and embrace some basic sense of public morality.

These absurd beliefs can be observed in our educated classes because they ostentatiously demonstrate tolerance and its newfound position as the supreme virtue of the post-Christian age, one of the most successful public relations campaigns ever run by elites.

A mutual death spiral

With the original cargo cultists in the Pacific we had the advantage of being the sophisticates. We understood their bamboo sticks were not guns. Their crude altars and parodies of military uniforms would not deliver any cargo because behind the rituals there were no gods. Their behaviour was based on the incomprehensible things they had witnessed but could not process which they did their best to make sense of. We inhabited the modern world they couldn’t fathom.

The key attribute of the cargo cultist is ignorance-induced myopia. The individual is embedded in a world that has become normal to them but whose ritualistic behaviours and appeal to the intangible betray their unsophisticated understanding of how the broader world actually works. Reality is not attended to despite all their efforts.

Our professional class are not really cargo cultists. They are aware of the world beyond their preoccupations. They should perhaps be considered the narrative class as they respond to the manipulative strands threaded through Western nations to ensure key power blocks maintain their grip on things.

We must remember the professional class are typically university educated. Their intelligence, their education, and their presumed sophistication is primarily attuned to divining the available sources of elite endorsement in society. Understanding where social approval lies without being explicitly told is the mark of the perfect regime lackey.

They seem indifferent to the truth of the stories they endorse. It is enough that they infer social benefits. Unlike cargo cultists they have the capacity to research the facts behind the narratives, but they choose not to. An emotional choice as much as a practical one.

In many respects we see a similar dynamic to cargo cults from our educated classes today despite obvious differences. A distortion is embraced and used as the basis for decisions, much of it driven by the need for social approval. Reality, therefore, is not attended to.

The results are similar. Nothing actually changes but the rituals are performed in front of their peers to demonstrate membership and allegiance to group ideas. All of it generated by the actions of elites who may as well be gods given their distance from normal life.

Unlike the hedonistic globalist elites the professional types are fairly normal. Suburbia normal. Boring and unlikely to challenge the regime in any capacity. How much of their behaviour is because their own lives lack any real meaning? People with nice houses and good jobs and normal lives, with just enough leisure time to realize they have accomplished little. Enough to recognize they are no different from the working class they despise.

In that world all you’ve really got to distinguish yourself from people you disdain are those luxury beliefs the racists, the homophobes and the climate terrorists don’t understand.

The midwit professionals cannot help looking down at those unimpressive normals unable to escape the grubbiness of the real world, especially those who make their living from it like plumbers and electricians. The uneducated who can’t make the mental leap to support trannified kids or ending all personal transport to save the polar bears. They can’t see the bigger picture. So they won’t sacrifice for the planet, for the refugees, or the gender confused.

The grounding in reality most of us possess is misunderstood by the professional class and taken as evidence of their own superior insight into the real problems plaguing modern society.

Feeling more comfortable in high trust, homogeneous societies is racist and backward. Hesitation about tackling climate initiatives based on computer models implies a lack of vision as well as an inability to care about future generations. Being uncomfortable with maladaptive sexual behaviour, especially around impressionable children, betrays an uncultivated mind unable to overcome ancient prejudice and embrace modernity.

Real life and its myriad of actual problems can be glossed over in this way, discarded in favour of a fantasy that is more easily embraced by those with a modicum of intellect and some imagination, the very properties the chattering classes value so highly and imagine are absent in their social inferiors.

We therefore end up in a situation where those who think themselves insightful and able to see further than the rest of us focus on the superficial aspects of elite goals and behaviour. They visibly worship these things to demonstrate their superior understanding and in doing so embrace a false view of reality where consequences must be ignored. Their delusions uphold a multicultural world of strangers soon to have no reliable energy sources where the sterilization of children is celebrated as life-affirming behaviour just as full-term terminations of babies is considered healthcare. A world that is Godless, barren and broken, like themselves.

This then is our professional class, those who run our society. Our journalists and media experts, our professors and schoolteachers, our scientists and doctors, our intelligence chiefs and senior policemen. This is the societal strata that is throwing us off a cliff to service their own inadequacies and their endless desire for social approval. These are the people who shouldn’t be running anything since they will burn it all down to avoid the discomfort of facing real life.

Like cargo cultists they mimic their gods whom they can never be, the globalist elites destroying Western nations with their own inept ideas about resource management, demographic interchangeability, and hedonistic sexual mores masquerading as liberation.

And like primitive tribes they cannot seem to process the outcome even as it unfolds in real time. The economic decline, the loss of life, the wasted human potential, all sacrificed to serve the whims of a dying aristocracy who seem more insane and lost every day.

Whatever the motivation of the elites and the professional class who serve them we can perhaps agree they deserve each other, locked as they are in their mutual death spiral, united in their total contempt for us and our pedestrian concerns with long-term survival.

The cultists can have their approval from their degenerate gods, but it is surely past time the rest of us banished both from our lives.

I hope you enjoyed this Postcard From the Abyss! Don't forget to go over to Spaceman Spiff's blog and subscribe.

