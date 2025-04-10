Today marks the third anniversary of Postcards From Barsoom, which began with my first essay, The DIEing Academy. On each of the previous anniversaries, I provided a quick retrospective over the blog’s previous year, summarizing the most significant posts from the previous year:

If once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three times is enemy action, by inflicting this year’s low-effort anniversary compilation clip episode on you I’ve now – to my future regret, I’m sure – created a tradition.

I’m going to reflect a bit, but if you just want to get to the links, here’s the table of contents (if you’re on desktop, Substack also now provides a built-in ToC sidebar, which I just realized). To start, I’ve picked out the most popular (i.e., the essay with the most of those little heart buttons), the most viewed, the most controversial (i.e. the essay with the most comments), and then my two personal favourites. After that, I’ve organized the rest of the year’s work into categories: American Politics, The Yookay, The Great White North, General Politics, Philosophy, The DIEing Academy, Science, Fiction, Book Reviews, and finally the year’s Guest Essays.

Looking back, I think this year has been an active one on the blog. I’ve brought you 42 essays (well, 41 essays and a short story), along with ten guest essays by eight authors. My own work this year has, as always, covered a fairly wide array of subject matter – everything from American cultural politics, to the care and feeding of orbital telescopes for exoplanet detection, to the ongoing disintegration of academia, to the role of myth in re-enchanting the world. The guest essays were similarly varied: everything UAPs to political ethnographies. Between the guest essays and my own work, a new Postcard has gone out almost exactly once a week, on average. Because I hate schedules, there’s been a lot of variance in that cadence. I went dark during January, for instance, during which time I was occupied with a project from my private life that didn’t allow me much time for posting.

In addition to posting here, I invested quite a bit of time in editing

’s

, which ended up clocking in at over 100,000 words when it was finally published … and it did quite well, reaching to the upper ranks in its Amazon category, and getting a lot of very good reviews. Meanwhile,

recently passed the

, a milestone which

. Over on X – where I’ve been increasingly active this year – my follower count finally passed my subscriber count a few months ago. I’ve got mixed feelings about that ... I took a rather perverse pleasure in being one of the very few accounts with more subscribers on Substack than followers on Xwitter.

Postcards From Barsoom

While I’ve been doing all of this writing, I’ve been wandering the world, adopting the lifestyle of a vagabond Romantic poet – a few days here, a week or two there, a month or two over here. It’s a stimulating but exhausting lifestyle, to be honest ... and despite what some might think, the digital nomad life isn’t remotely like a permanent vacation, since wherever you happen to be you always have work to do, so you end up doing a lot less sight-seeing than you’d expect, and a whole lot more hunching over laptops in cafes. That said, it suits my restless nature to be able to move around the way I have been, going where I want rather than where the availability of work takes me, and it is also simply amazing to me that you have made it possible for me to do this. It’s always hard for me to properly express my gratitude. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. You, my patrons, are the hidden nobility who make this all possible.

That of course produces a certain anxiety in me - are you getting value for your support? Which I suppose is part of the motivation of this retrospective, along with providing a one-stop introduction to the blog’s writing for new readers. Assuming a somewhat conservative average word count of around 5000 words per essay (and some of them are much longer than this), I’ve probably written over 200,000 words over the last year, the equivalent of a couple of books. This isn’t counting the shorter pieces I put out, advertising podcast appearances and such, which I’ve not bothered including here. It also isn’t counting unpublished writing, of which there is a great deal. There are a number of essays I started and then either abandoned or placed on the back burner. A few months ago I also got buried deep into writing a sword-and-planet science fiction adventure, which is currently a sprawling mess of plot outlines, notes, and first and second drafts of the first several chapters, comprising probably about 100,000 words on all its own. If you count all the things I haven’t published, I’ve probably banged out around 400,000 words over the last year.

That last paragraph might sound like I’m bragging, and in the worst possible way – reducing writing to a set of quantifiable metrics, so many character tokens produced per unit time, as though I was trying to outcompete a Large Language Model. Well, I suppose at this point in the sharp knee of the Singularity every writer is in a sense competing with AI, but clearly, competing in terms of sheer volume of words will always be a losing proposition in such a contest.

However, the reason I mention the amount that I’ve written over the last year isn’t to pile up a stack of words like so many poker chips, nor is it just to show that I’ve been productive. Rather, I want to make a point about writing, which is this: most of what you write will suck. It will be garbage, which should never see the light of day. For every ten words you write, perhaps one of those words will be worth showing to others; and for every ten of those words you make public, perhaps one of them will resonate with the audience. If your imagination is a big pulsating egg being fertilized by the impressions flooding into it from noosphere, you must treat your words as so many disposable spermatozoa – generated by their thousands and then sent on their way, to succeed or fail in their mission to find a welcome home in the imaginations of others as fate and fortune decide. You can’t be emotionally attached to your words; most of them will go nowhere.

By this I do not mean that you should write carelessly. Everything you write should be crafted with the most loving attention that you can bring to bear. While they yet reside in your imagination, they are your treasured babies, which must be nurtured and protected. Once they’ve been released into the wild, however – once they’re on the page for editing, and especially once they’re published – you have to sever that emotional concern. They will succeed or fail, and there is nothing you personally can do about it either way.

The point is, if you want to write, you need to write often, write a lot, and accept that most of what you write – especially at the beginning – will be hot garbage. You’ll get better over time, but even so it will always be the case that the majority of what you set to page just won’t be very good. That’s why you edit, and revise, and rewrite, and edit again, and accept that there will be miscarriages and abortions along the way.

Since I’ve apparently decided to offer unsolicited advice on composition, I’ll add a bit more. Understand that this reflects only how I write; maybe it will work for you, maybe it won’t. That said, one of the things I’m always trying to teach people is to write with their whole brain. This is very difficult to do all at once, which is where the revision process comes in. What I tend to do is write once, thinking like a scientist – does this make sense, is the argument coherent, am I leaving anything out, is their countervailing evidence, are there other interpretations of the data that could plausibly lead to alternative conclusions. Then I go through a second time as a poet – is this stated as beautifully as it could be, is the language vivid, do I feel moved when I read this, does that metaphor work. Then I go through once more as a scientist; then once more as a poet; and so on until I’m sick of looking at a piece, at which point it’s either time to publish it, or expose it on the hillside for the wolves. In practice I don’t necessarily do a full read-through from one perspective or the other, but tend to flip back and forth fairly quickly. It also helps to rotate through multiple lenses: as systems analyst, as psychologist, as philosopher, as mystic, as conspiracy theorist, as polemicist, as artist, and so on.

The advantage of this method of writing is not that it is particularly fast (it is not), it’s that you end up bringing your entire cognitive architecture to bear on your chosen subject; as a result of this, you have a much easier time appealing to the entire mind of your reader. In Aristotelian terms, this is how you deploy dialectic, or rational argument, and rhetoric – emotional appeal – simultaneously.

It helps, I think, if you don’t just write one kind of thing. If you’re always writing about the same subject matter, it’s easy for your brain to get stuck in other ways. Similarly, if you’re always writing in the same form, it’s easy for your thoughts to get trapped in the deepening rivulets they carve in your neural pathways. Before I started writing here, I’d written in almost every form you can name – essays, short stories, novels, poetry, scientific papers. Again, I don’t claim that any of it was particularly good (it mostly wasn’t), only that this experience made it easier to switch between cognitive modes. If you find yourself getting stuck in your own writing, the answer is often to try writing something else: if all you’ve been writing are essays, try a poem or a short story; if you’ve been writing about the same subject for too long, try writing about something else. In doing so you’ll access parts of your consciousness that were lying dormant before, and you will likely find that your creative energies spring forth anew.

Well, enough meta. Let’s get on with the round-up of the year’s writing, which after all is the purpose of this post.

Most Popular

This was my attempt to grapple with the blistering pace of events following Trump’s third (you heard me) term as president.

Most Viewed

The view count on Academia Is Women’s Work blew everything else out of the water. It was helped on its way when a Xitter thread I adapted from the essay went viral, getting 1.2 million views.

Most Controversial

This essay generated a lot of heated discussion in the comments. It was also, I am extremely happy to note, my biggest miss so far: as it turned out, the regime was not successful in stealing the 2024 US presidential election, which turned out to be too big to rig.

I really should have said ‘if’.

My Own Favourites

The Reenchantment of the World is by far the longest thing I’ve published on this blog, at around 22,000 words. I basically went dark for six weeks while I worked on it; I’m fairly certain I experienced several different forms of madness as it pushed itself out through my brain. It’s also, I think, the most substantial thing I’ve written so far.

Our destiny in the stars is a topic very close to my heart. I very much doubt I’ll ever be able to go myself ... but those of you a bit younger than me just might, and I suspect that before the century is over humanity will be a multiplanetary species.

American Politics

On the divine intervention that diverted us from the bad timeline to the good timeline last summer:

This one was a pretty controversial piece, written in the aftermath of a liberal getting fired for wishing that the assassin’s bullet had done more than clip Trump’s ear. I got scolded by Scott Alexander for being mean, and a whole lot of response pieces were written in reaction.

This one rounds up the responses to Right Wing Cancel Squads.

An analysis of the life’s work of a Biden staffer who wanted to rip out the heart of American nuclear security in order to turn it into a sinecure for DEI.

A roundup of the disastrous response of the Biden administration to the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

What the murder of Peanut the Squirrel tells us about the managerial state.

God, this was fun. Over the Christmas break I got embroiled in an almighty online punchup between MAGA and the Tech Right. Which MAGA won, by the way. After the dust settled, it seemed worth writing up a quick history of the conflict.

The Yookay

Let us never forget that, for a brief moment, virtually the entirety of the British Isles was ruled by Indians.

Discussing the 2024 British election.

This piece was inspired by the Southport riots, but as the title indicates, delves into other issues – the third-worldization of the West, the murder of Rhodesia, and the postwar liberal elite’s seeming determination to turn the entire planet into Zimbabwe.

Further thoughts on the aftermath of the Southport riots.

The Great White North

On Canadian housing prices and the Canada 2100 plan:

This is something of a love letter to Canada: an exploration of its history, particularly its military heritage, and through this the deep folk character of the imperial loyalists who built the country.

A speech given to a meeting in Toronto, probably not the most coherent thing I’ve ever written; the piece also summarizes the other talks that were delivered.

The Monroe Doctrine, Manifest Destiny, and how the US could exploit Canada’s unprecedented national weakness to foment a colour revolution and complete the political unification of North America

How the globalist elements in charge of Canada might act to turn Canada into a sort of North American Ukraine, with the goal of causing problems for the Thermidoreans in Washington.

General Politics

Western militaries have a universal recruiting crisis, as a result of which they’re talking about a draft ... but conscripting disillusioned young white men, entitled young women, or disreputable and disloyal migrants all come with significant downsides.

On open racial quotas as a superior alternative to the implicit racial quotas of the Civil Rights/DEI regime.

What Trump’s victory might mean for Europe.

Philosophy

A defence of the incel philosopher, who, say whatever you want, was by far the most influential philosopher of the last two hundred years.

If you’ve never heard of Romania’s Pitești prison, this will probably give you nightmares.

Thoughts on World War Two as foundational myth, through the lens of Mircea Eliade’s Myth of the Eternal Return.

I honestly barely even remember writing this one. Vibes, probably.

The role of violence in human politics, democracy’s role in containing it, and the dangerous destabilization of this delicate balance that comes from extending the franchise to every warm body.

Thoughts on one of the schizos who set himself on fire last year.

This one was inspired by the British establishment’s reaction to the Netflix drama Adolescence, but really concerns the total disconnect between the liberal imagination and reality.

The DIEing Academy

An examination of the decay of academia through the lens of a former professor’s reflections on Cambridge.

This one starts with a discussion of the political strategy behind the Trump administration’s huge cuts to federal science funding, but really concerns the comprehensive failures of the academic scientific research apparatus, and finishes with my thoughts on the effects that different funding models might have on scientific culture in the future.

This is mainly a rant about cowardly academics whining that they’re being punished for their moral cowardice.

Science

Boeing as exemplar of the rot economy.

Thinking about what we could do with absurdly large space telescopes, and how we could build them.

OK so this isn’t science, exactly, but putting human biodiversity into the terms of Dungeons & Dragons was a fun little exercise.

Fiction

My first, and so far only, foray into fiction on this site – available to supporters only.

What would a Starship Troopers movie look like if it was done right?

Book Reviews

These don’t get a lot of engagement, but I think I should do more of them anyhow ... authors have told me they really help with sales.

Guest Essays

of

has an extremely interesting hypothesis regarding the abyssal origins of grey aliens…

The Cat Was Never Found

looks at the left from the perspective of a cargo cult:

of

had three guest essays to help promote

:

The Remnant ChroniclesBushido of Bitcoin

An anonymous British mother, writing in the aftermath of the Southport stabbing:

takes a look at leftist infiltration of national parks and outdoors adventure groups, and ways to fight back:

of

provided a history of America’s white ethnic neighbourhoods, and their calculated expulsion from urban areas during the 50s, 60s, and 70s:

Social Matter

of

with a meditation on the multivalent meaning of myth. Is it simply a window into the human mind, per Jung? A deeper folk memory, reaching back to prehistory? A reflection of divine archetypes? All of the above?

The Saxon Cross

provided an

thorough history of the Conservative movement’s continual betrayal of young, white men.

incredibly