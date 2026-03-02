Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Brunet's avatar
Christopher Brunet
2d

they have to go back

Reply
Share
4 replies by John Carter and others
GTH's avatar
GTH
2d

"The Camp of the Saints is a xenophobic, racist, sexist diatribe that good people need to protect impressionable minds from reading lest they acquire bad opinions and become bad people."

Ordered a copy.

Reply
Share
4 replies by John Carter and others
176 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Carter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture