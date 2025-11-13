Postcards From Barsoom

fiendish_librarian
2d

Who in their right minds - young white men especially - would fight for a government that wants them to serve on the one hand, and with the other tells them that they are the cause for all the suffering that every other group under the sun accuses them of being? It would be an unfathomable level of masochism that would make de Sade blush. Just replay the disgrace that was the Remembrance Day ceremony in Toronto, and that tells you all you need to know.

The only thing I can think of is that the government wants a military largely comprised of its patronage clients, and to use that military as a weapon to repress anyone not buying into the current regime. Otherwise it would be a laughable "military" that is essentially an HR department/far-left faculty club with uniforms and guns (of course, *those* guns wouldn't be confiscated from the law-abiding on a whim).

James M.
2d

I (clumsily) tried to explore what you dive into here: the incompatibility of multiculturalism with the martial ethos. I don't even think I understood what the real issue was at the time - I just knew (from my own time in uniform) that a military with sensitivity trainings and equity-based selection and a love of diversity for its own sake wouldn't actually be a military. It'd be a group of young progressive bureaucrats in uniform.

The ideology desires to eat everything.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-military-question

