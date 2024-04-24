Recently

reached out to me with an essay criticizing Malcom Collins’

from a perennialist perspective, following up on

’s piercing critique of Collins’ concept of religion in

. As its name implies, Lindsey’s

makes the point that you cannot simply cobble together a faith in order to min/max your socioeconomic modifiers, and that the very idea that you can do this is a doomed outgrowth of the same disenchantment that killed God in the first place.

Against Designer Religion

Yesterday I sat down with Lindsey to discuss this question, and it was an absolutely fascinating conversation, starting with the Space Abrahamism essay and Lindsey’s response to it, and moving on to examine the Apollonian and Dionysian tendencies in civilization, cosmogonic chaos and eschatological order, McGilchrist’s hemisphere hypothesis, the schizo-autistic worldview, Spengler’s second religiosity, and the unfolding jihad between the regime’s own designer religion of Universal Catholic Wokeism vs. the underground gnostic resistance of organic right-wing mytho-memeticism.

As it happens, I’ve been writing up my own thoughts on religious re-enchantment, so this conversation with Lindsey came at a great time as it helped to clarify various ideas I’ve been playing with. I hope to get that essay out soon. In the meantime, the podcast on Thoughtfox will provide something of a preview.

Lindsey’s a new voice on the scene, but one to watch. Reading him I’d thought he was substantially older than he is, given both his practiced style and his erudition. Head over to Thoughtfox and subscribe.

Share