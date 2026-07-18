Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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atsezx's avatar
atsezx
6d

Isaac Young is a fantastic writer and the Last Human is a great work of literature, and I'm happy to see that you've enjoyed it too. Just a very important correction: the audiobook is definitely NOT AI narrated, the narrator is the very talented Son of Sonnet ( https://www.sonofsonnet.com/ ), that also narrated Domes of Calrathia and is now narrating Dead Men Running too. Alongside many other indie books.

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1 reply by John Carter
Bassoe's avatar
Bassoe
6d

>Even the great victory of humanity in the Fifth Aberrant War means nothing to him: his species sacrificed itself to make the Galaxy safe for its uplifted children, aliens who turned on humanity with unbridled ferocity the moment they had the chance, and have since turned the Galaxy into an abomination.

There were predictions. Some people understood the implications.

Edgar Rice Burroughs' Beyond Thirty, in which Europe has a Mutually Destructive peer power war which inflicts enough economic and infrastructural damage that the resulting post-apocalyptic wasteland is vengefully reverse-colonized by the Global South.

Written immediately before the outbreak of WWI.

Also there are tigers because of feral breeding populations escaped from zoos and this is Edgar Rice Burroughs we're talking about, he's gonna write swashbuckling adventure fiction.

https://x.com/ChristianHeiens/status/2026405000193146917

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