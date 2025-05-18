Postcards From Barsoom

Just words. Without a massive and savage campaign of deportation and re-emigration, we're just fiddling at the margins. Until I can drive three hours north of Toronto and *not* see sullen Indian "students" manning every gas station, coffee shop, Walmart aisle and Canadian Tire checkout will I believe that any meaningful change is occurring. For that matter, when I stop being one of the few Whites I see walking down Bay Street to work will I think the same thing.

I *am* glad to see the "diversity is strength" taboo starting to break down. Mayor Comrade Chow in Toronto hasn't gotten the message yet but one can hope. I also don't believe a single word that comes out Carney's mouth, as he's surrounded himself with the same septic members of Trudeau's cabinet that led us here in the first place.

As for Starmer, that wretched tyrant needs to hang.

The one upside of these odious weasels parroting the language of the "far right" is now NPCs will too after enough repetition.

I cannot wait to hear NPCs start to say "You know, we should do something about immigration...".

One wonders what the Venn diagram of Ukrainian flag wavers and anti-immigration people will be...

