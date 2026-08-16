Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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ArdentPardy's avatar
ArdentPardy
2h

While his death is no reason to continue vilifying him, the fact that he took his own life while he had two small children is absolutely low class and deserving of a place in hell

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ThePossum 🇬🇧's avatar
ThePossum 🇬🇧
2h

"How many of the woke will follow Arday’s example as the institutions they’ve suborned crumble around them?"

Not enough to atone for strip-mining Western civilization, that's for sure.

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