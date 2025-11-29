Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2d

Goldarnit and consarn it - I was about to shut the laptop and turn off the light on the night-table and this popped into the inbox! Anyway.

"There are also individual relationships here and there in which both husband and wife deliberately and consciously reject the inversions brought about by feminist sexual liberation. We are not concerned here with the lucky few..."

At the risk of coming across as both narcissistic and egocentric, this felt personal. But it's not, and I'd argue two things about it:

These marriages/relationships aren't uncommon, in the country-side. The alienation of the modern city and the underlying assumption that all are equal and therefore interchangeable is part of the problem.

and

It's not luck. It has precisely nothing to do with luck at all. It takes work to make it work, and both must go into it with the mindset of making it work, both as individuals and as a unity. (Which will include Fellini-style arguments and stuff being thrown and holes punched in walls, because being angry at your other half hurts, and it should.)

Here's a tip or three for youngsters looking for a wife:

Be a man she becomes curious about and interested in. Not in such a way that you become a chameleon or cipher; instead reforge yourself into who and how you want to be - really want to be - and some women will take an interest and from there you'll have to wing it, but be honest without being blunt about the fact you would very much like to create a family with someone.

In a very real way, you attract women the same way you lead a pig - make it curious, and let it struggle to sate its curiosity.

Be clean, well-spoken and consciously dressed. Your specific style matters a lot less than any woman will ever admit; if your style is a conscious choice made by you for your own sake, she will find you attracted even if she thinks your taste in garments et c horrendous.

Build your body. No need to look like a sack of coconuts pushed into a sock. Normal build, no baby-fat flab, brush your teeth, clean and trim your nails, and if you sport a beard/long hair like yours truly does then maintain it in such a way it shows that the way it looks is because of choice, not sloth.

Be honest - no white lies. But be honest in a caring way. Don't interrupt her - don't let her interrupt you. If you are under 35-40 forget about learning about relationships and marriage from anything produced after 1970.

Crap. I have to log off and get some sleep but I could go on all night about this topic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 replies by John Carter and others
Enon's avatar
Enon
2d

Women: men actually like it when you're nice, they won't hold it against you. Your status isn't attractive at all to him, your efforts to demonstrate it even less so. (weird, I know). Don't get fat and realize there is no substitute for youth other than having had his children.

Men: trying to make her happy by being nice doesn't work. Be aloof, a bit intimidating, and don't put up with anything from her on account of her being a woman. Think of her as a dependant, not an equal. Maintaining your status is as important to her as her maintaining her figure is to you.

There used to be quite a bit in the manosphere about how to treat women to have a good relationship, some of it pretty good, most of it's gone now.

I would add what I learned managing my aunt Beth's law office in the early '90s, representing mostly men in contested divorces and child custody cases, which I can sum up as: "you lose". The details are unbelievable and depressing, so I'll leave it at that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by John Carter and others
257 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Carter
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture