Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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John Carter
May 18

You'll notice I didn't say anything about Sikhs having high rates of violent crime.

As to Alfred the Great, or for that matter any other king of England, none of them dealt with a situation in which their government did something on the scale of Rotherham to their own people. That's an historically unprecedented situation. It demands an unprecedented response, along with a reminder that will last in people's memories for a thousand years, so that nothing like it ever, ever happens again.

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Salisbury
May 18

Is the intention to gain the permission of the state to carry a specific type of weapon, or is the intention to assert a pre-modern right to arm oneself?

I think an appeal to the courts may be the wrong approach in that it requires an acknowledgement of their right to make the determination in the first place. If the point is that this is something that predates the modern state and predates the notionally foundational religion of the state, deferring to a judge seems unnecessary.

If we're honest about this no one really wants to carry a seax, the point is to arm oneself with a personal weapon that can be carried about in public on a daily basis. The seax may carry a certain amount of cultural significance among a segment of the population but I'd bet most white Britons couldn't identify one in a lineup of edged weapons. Why limit the discussion to that specific weapon? "All men should be armed when outside their home" is a much simpler statement than "White Britons, carry a seax and stand with your ancestors".

I've carried a handgun daily for almost 20 years. I do so with a permit from my state but if the permits were withdrawn I certainly wouldn't stop carrying a gun. If I couldn't access a handgun I'd carry a knife. The point isn't the specific weapon itself but rather the act of taking direct ownership for your own immediate protection. Convincing men to stop deferring to the police and the justice system should be the priority rather than getting hung up on the particulars of what they carry. The point is to orient people in a way where they view themselves as not being under the protection or rule of an illegitimate government.

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