John Carter
5d

This is where Remigration NATO comes into play. Countries that refuse to take back their trash get hit with sanctions, visa denials, etc.

Anyhow the Overton is already shifting pretty rapidly.

miles.mcstylez
5d

This article misses just how destructive the Canadian judiciary is:

- MAID was imposed on the government by judges who interpreted the right to kill oneself as the right to have a government-provided doctor do the dirty work at taxpayer expense

- Similarly, rather than just having a right to ride bikes, Canadian cyclists have been granted a cHaRtEr RiGhT to taxpayer-funded bike lanes

- Nonwhite criminals get mandatory discounted sentences compared to white criminals due to Gladue rules imposed by the courts

- Courts have interpreted nondiscrimination law on explicitly two-tier terms; discriminating against whites is 100% legal in Canada

- Duty to Consult gives 5% of the population a de facto veto over all economic development

- Organized crime is functionally decriminalized in Canada due to the confluence of 2 court rulings: 1 (Jordan ruling) gives a ticking clock for prosecutors to have their cases ready to present in court (sometimes as little as 30 days) or else they get auto-dismissed, and the 2nd (Stinchcombe ruling) requires massive oversharing of police files to suspects. Any RICO-style cases require massive redacting exercises of discovery files to protect confidential sources, and mob defense lawyers can very easily run out the clock by fighting over redactions until the cases hit the Jordan deadline and get auto-dismissed. Canadian law enforcement doesn't even bother trying to prosecute major drug trafficking cases, to save themselves the embarrassment of the inevitable redaction-fights that chew up the clock until auto-dismissal occurs.

