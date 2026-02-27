In the immediate wake of Trump’s annexation trolling and the onset of the (so far largely notional) tariff trade war, the Canadian regime adopted the slogan ‘Elbow’s Up’ to encapsulate its stance vis a vis the American frenemy, popularizing it with a cringe-inducing and therefore highly effective Liberal Party campaign ad featuring Mark Carney and comedian Mike Myers.

For international readers not in the know, this is hockey terminology, referring to the aggressively defensive style of play adopted by hockey legend Gordie Howe, who would skate around the ice with his elbows out in order to deter checking.

Elbows Up has been spectacularly successful with Canada’s loud population of boomer leaflibs, offering them the opportunity to posture as patriotic (civic, you racist) nationalists after a lifetime spent fattening themselves on seed corn while imagining that there’s no countries and no religion too.

What everyone under 50 envisions when they hear “Elbows Up”

Just before Elbows Up started, the US hockey team defeated Canada 3-1. On Sunday, the US men’s Olympic hockey team defeated Canada 2-1 in sudden death overtime (or as it’s known in Canada, ‘free health care’ overtime). Just before that, the US women’s Olympic hockey team defeated their Canadian counterparts with the same score. The silver medallists were handed stuffed animals, as a humiliation ritual.

They look like they want to murder the guy who handed them the plush mascots by stuffing the booby prizes down his throat.

The US is now leading Canada 3-0 in international hockey. If you count the Stanley Cup as an occasional international match, a Canadian team hasn’t won since 1993. For a country that has long practically defined itself as the Hockey Nation, this is especially humiliating. Given the continual year-round repetition of the Elbows Up mantra, this is the kind of thing a Roman augur would have interpreted as a portent of divine disfavour.

Months, you say? Oh dear.

Consistent with that interpretation, Canada’s recent humiliations have not been limited to sportspuck losses. What follows is a snapshot in time, headlines from a country beset by interlocking economic, demographic, spiritual, and political crises, a country which has not had good news in so long that it has forgotten what optimism even looks like.

Item: Canada recently watched the worst school shooting in Canadian history, and the second-worse mass shooting after the infamous 1989 Montreal Massacre in which “Mark Lepine” shot 14 female engineering students. The shooting took place in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, a small rural village in the country’s north, and claimed the lives of 10 people including the shooter, his mother, his brother, and several students. Dozens of others were injured. It soon turned out that the murderer was a trannie whose brain had been twisted into a psychotic pretzel by psychedelics, legal weed, SSRIs, and the gender woo he was force-fed at school, at home, and on Reddit. This has led to it being referred to as the Tumblr Shooting. Naturally, both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian media went out of their way to respect the shooter’s pronouns in all reporting and official communications. The media even made sure to give the shooter an AI filter glow-up, so that he could be remembered as the pretty girl we all know he really was deep down inside.

After a desultory and hilariously unsuccessful attempt at scolding the public that the problem wasn’t trannies, but guns or whiteness or something (blessedly, they couldn’t say “men” this time), the Canadian media just dropped it, though not before the government flew the flag at half mast.

Which is how this happened.

Item: A former school board trustee in Chilliwack, British Columbia, was fined $750,000 for failure to respect pronouns. Shooting up a school is bad, but misgendering is unforgivable.

Item: Roughly five thousand Canadian tourists were stranded in Puerto Vallarta during a massive outbreak of cartel violence. As part of the Elbows Up campaign, the Canadian media has been encouraging Canadians to vacation in Mexico instead of Florida. Oops. A member of parliament for the New Democratic Party made sure to especially warn 2SLGBTQIA+ folx, who are especially in Mexico, and whose safety is especially important.

Item: Three men have been arrested in Toronto for sex trafficking girls as young as 11. It will amaze you to learn that their names are Mohamad, Mustafa, and Yousif. It seems unlikely that this is an isolated incident. Have pedophile rape gangs come to Canada? No information yet on the ethnic identities of the victims – we don’t know if the pedo-rapists were systematically targeting white girls. Word on social media is that the accused were released on bail less than 24 hours after being arrested; I haven’t seen this confirmed, but it’s depressingly plausible.

Item: A xeet went viral in which a leaflib tried to fact check an American poster making fun of 18-month MRI wait times by pointing out that she’d only had to wait six months, prompting widespread mockery from incredulous Yanks.

Pennsylvania, which has about 1/3 of Canada’s population, has more MRIs than all of Canada put together. The Canadian mind cannot comprehend, etc.

Item: Euthanasia via Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program now accounts for 1 death in 20 in Canada. The overwhelming majority, around 96%, of MAiD recipients are white, despite white Canadians comprising 86% of Canadians in the elderly demographic that dominates assisted suicide participants.

Since 2016 over 76,000 Canadians have been killed by MAiD. Moreover, the program is accelerating: the death toll in 2024 was the highest on record at 16,499. Annual death tolls have risen by around a few thousand every year since the program started, with no sign of stopping. Canada is expected to hit 100,000 MAiD deaths by summer.

Item: While most MAiD victims are elderly and infirm, this is not true in every case. Recently it came out that a 26-year-old man was euthanized, simply because he was depressed over his diabetes-induced blindness. His family allege that he doctor-shopped until he found one who would kill him (she has apparently killed several hundred others).

MAiD was originally billed as an easy, painless out for people with terminal illnesses, a dignified death that would spare them a few months of pointless agony. It’s now being extended to people whose imminent death is not reasonably foreseeable. Several Canadian Armed Forces veterans have been offered MAiD in lieu of treatment for injuries sustained in the course of their service.

The primary goal of MAiD is almost certainly to reduce pressure on Canada’s overstretched public health care system whilst simultaneously reducing the fiscal burden of pensioners on the federal budget. Someone looked at the financials, and concluded that unfunded liabilities were going to bankrupt the country when the boomers reached their 80s. Therefore the government is talking them into killing themselves. However, while they’re at it, they might as well expand the program to hasten demographic replacement within the younger sectors of the population pyramid.

Item: Struggling to attract recruits to its woke joke of a military, the Canadian government announced that it will now fast-track trained military personnel from foreign countries for entry into the country if they agree to join the Canadian Armed Forces. Service guarantees citizenship! The official line is that they’re just looking for doctors, nurses, and pilots, not combat troops. Given that the CAF is already trying to recruit non-citizen permanent residents, and has relaxed security screening procedures to streamline the non-citizen recruitment process, this assurance is difficult to take seriously. Tyrants have always understood that foreign mercenaries have the great advantage that they have no loyalty at all to the local population.

2019 Khalsa Day parade in Toronto . Believe it or not, this was authorized by the Canadian military.

Fortunately for everyone worried about the spectre of foreign mercenaries being sent on search and destroy missions against Canadian dissidents, it appears that the DEI-focused Department of National Defence is particularly enthusiastic about recruiting gender horrors pushed out of the US military by the Department of War’s innovative “don’t put weapons in the hands of lunatics” policy. Famously excellent soldier material, those trannies.

Item: A spreadsheet made the rounds comparing the progress of the Great Replacement in Canada to various European countries. Canada is the clear winner. Its population has increased by almost 35% since the year 2000.

Virtually all of this increase has come from India. Since 2015, almost a million Indians have been granted permanent residency.

Given that fertility has been below replacement for decades (and in fact is one of the lowest in the OECD, with a TFR of 1.25 children per woman), this increase is entirely due to immigration. This is one of the fastest rates of mass immigration on the planet. Based on census data and immigration projections, every province west of Quebec is expected to reach around 50% white this year.

In response to public discontent with the rate of demographic change, the Canadian government has begun restricting Temporary Foreign Worker and international student visas, which it then celebrates as net zero population growth due to the (temporary) draw-down in “temporary” residents. However, permanent residency visas are still being granted at the rate of almost 400,000 per year, nearly 1% of the population. The Century Initiative – a predominantly Indian Canada of 100 million by 2100 – remains on track.

Item: A viral tiktok from an American ‘right wing extremism researcher’ who fled LA for Vancouver in order to escape the Trumpenreich elicited howls of laughter as she reported her discovery that the housing and cost of living crises in Canada are much worse than they are in the US. Welcome to Canada, where people are poor but everything is expensive.

Believe it or not, that’s a woman.

Item: With two million Temporary Foreign Worker visas set to expire this year, Indian TFWs have formed a union, demanding that they be granted permanent residency. Naturally, labour union representatives and Marxists were there with them, in solidarity. This is part of a broader pattern of Indian international students and TFWs conducting protest actions in an effort to pressure the Canadian government into giving them concessions on visa terms, into halting deportations, and so on. Such actions occasionally succeed in twisting the Canadian government’s rubber arm.

Item: Three “Canadian” (Sikh) “Conservative” members of parliament travelled to their homeland to discuss Canadian immigration law with an Indian counterpart. The trip was apparently not publicly disclosed; the Khalistanis insist that it was for a wedding or religious pilgrimage or something, which is obvious nonsense. It’s far more likely that they were strategizing schemes for subverting Canadian immigration policies in order to maintain an uninterrupted flow of biomass from Indian villages, which has been slowed somewhat by the Carney government’s recent restriction of TFWs and student visas. Maintaining a high emigration rate is the explicit policy of Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, which views Non-Resident Indians or NRIs as they’re known on the subcontinent as a revenue source (remittances account for over 3% of the Indian economy), a foreign policy tool (via the beachheads in businesses and legislatures provided by the Indian diaspora), and revenge on the gora for the Raj.

Item: An infographic made the rounds that starkly illustrates the vast generational disparity of wealth in Canada. Boomers have captured virtually all economic gains of the last 50 years, while everyone under 30 is objectively worse off than their counterparts in 1976.

Item: Canada’s newspaper of record The Globe and Mail ran a story in which it was revealed that Canada’s per capita GDP is now lower than Alabama’s, one of the poorest states in the Union.

‘ Out of nowhere’, LOL

The story buried the lede. Canada’s average per capita GDP is dragged up by Alberta. Almost every other province has a per capita GDP lower than West Virginia’s.

Note that this map is based on 2021 data. Canada has been falling behind for a long time.

I saw leaflibs trying to cope that GDP per capita isn’t a great metric, and that purchasing power parity should be used instead, but, lol.

Canada’s newfound poverty is due to a lost decade of economic growth, during which real GDP per capita effectively flatlined, beginning precisely when Justin Trudeau took over the country.

The economic growth flatline corresponds to a collapse in investment in industrial infrastructure.

Canada has lagged the US in industrial investment for decades, decoupling roughly when the North American Free Trade Agreement converted Canadian heavy industry from an independent economic engine into a cheap-labour parts manufacturer for the American auto sector.

As a result of systematic industrial underinvestment, a wide productivity gap has opened between Canadian and US workers. Canadian workers are now about 25% less productive than their American counterparts. The gap started around the same time that NAFTA was signed. NAFTA was predicated on leveraging lower average Canadian wages to compete with American manufacturing. This established a perverse incentive: rather than invest in machinery to make labour more productive, Canadian businesses had to keep wages low in order to remain competitive. This is the same trap that the American South fell into as a result of its reliance on slave labour, leading in turn to its defeat at the hands of the industrial north in the Civil War. It’s absolutely no accident that immigration kicked into high gear after NAFTA: the best way to keep wages low is to import low-cost labour.

Investment decisions always carry an opportunity cost. Capital invested in one enterprise is not available to invest in something else. Instead of investing in machinery and intellectual property, Canada has been pouring its investment capital into residential real estate development.

Ottawa’s economic development model is essentially to stoke the flames of a real estate engine by shovelling Indian biomass into the boiler, accelerated with a little bit of lighter fluid in the way of the drug cartel money laundering that the Crown makes the Mounties turn a blind eye to. This has resulted in some of the highest real estate prices on the planet. Homes have more than doubled in price since the 2008 crash, when Canada’s real estate markets didn’t actually crash the way American markets did; despite the lack of a market correction, the Bank of Canada ZIRPed the money supply with the same reckless enthusiasm as the Federal Reserve, leading to the runaway asset price inflation.

That asset bubble is now starting to deflate. Canadians simply cannot afford the million-plus dollars that a single-family detached dwelling goes for in the Greater Toronto Area. Making the situation even worse, a considerable fraction of housing development has been in the form of sub-500-square-foot shoebox condos that no one wants to live in at any price, let alone an extortionate price. These developments were built with investor-flipping rather than residency in mind. This is a very Chinese real estate model, which in China produced the infamous ghost cities where the Han stack up their retirement savings in uninhabited tower blocks like giant piles of concrete poker chips.

Chinese ghost city

The problem is, no one is buying the shoebox condos. Consumers aren’t willing to pay those prices, and they aren’t willing to live in such cramped quarters. Investors aren’t willing to reduce their asking price, because they leveraged themselves to the eyeballs in order to buy in and would lose their shirts. The result is that the condo market is locked up, with large numbers of unsold units sitting in inventory, even as no one can afford a place to live, making developers reluctant to invest in new properties, leading to a collapse in new housing starts. Not only did Canada pour its investment capital into residential speculation rather than productive capital improvements, it poured its investment capital into useless eyesores unfit for human habitation. It’s one of the most spectacular examples of malinvestment in history.

Item: The historic, 114-year-old Saint-Paul Church in Montreal burned to the ground. The fire spread to surrounding buildings, requiring 148 residents to be evacuated.

Since the schoolocaust blood libel was first levelled at the Canadian people a few years ago, well over 100 churches have burned across Canada.

Just as in France, which has seen a rash of church arsons in recent years, the Canadian media steadfastly refuses to see any sort of pattern. In France the church burnings are very clearly the work of Muslims. In Canada they are more likely perpetrated by left-wing activists motivated by the purported complicity of the church in the purported genocide.

Item: A whistleblower from Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board has described a broken system that leads to asylum claims getting rubber-stamped. Asylum claims have grown dramatically, more or less entirely due to Indians trying to avoid deportation when their work or student visas expire. Asylum claimants now account for 1 in 84 people in Canada, with around 500,000 claimants residing in the country. While their cases are under review, they can’t be deported; if their claims are successful, they can’t be deported, and are eligible for extraordinarily generous benefits; if their claims are unsuccessful, no one bothers to deport them.

According to the whistleblower, the IRB deliberately overloads its adjudicators with massive case loads. Approval of an asylum claim is easy; rejection is extremely difficult; adjudicators who don’t clear their case loads fast enough get fired; the incentive is therefore to look the other way on obvious fraud and just wave everyone through. As a result 80% of asylum claims are approved, with many adjudicators achieving an impressive 100% approval rate. This is consistent with a report recently released by the C.D. Howe Institute, which described an efficiency-driven ‘File Review’ reform at the IRB that used the asylum claim backlog as an excuse to dispense with in-person screening.

The Canadian government pretends to reduce immigration by reducing temporary visas; Indians respond by gaming the asylum system; the Canadian government is only too happy to help them.

Item: One in five employed Canadians now work for the government at the municipal, provincial, or federal level.

In some provinces, the public sector share of employment rises to 1 in 3.

Prime Minister Carney has said that he’s downsizing the federal workforce by around 40,000 workers, which is a drop in the bucket next to the four million Canadians employed in the public sector. Over the last year, Canada’s private sector lost a quarter of a million jobs, while public sector employment barely budged.

Government jobs are highly desirable in Canada: better pay, more vacations, earlier retirement, guaranteed pensions.

There’s an almost perfect anticorrelation between public sector work and entrepreneurialism. As the number of well-paid busybodies within the regulatory state increases, going into business for oneself becomes that much harder. The government does not want you to be independent; independence is by definition hard to control; it wants you working for it, or for some large corporation, under the watchful eye of the HR department. In Canada, the route to success is not to go out and build things: it’s to get a comfortable sinecure with the state, and parasitize the productive economy.

Item: Canada has the highest rate of food inflation in the G7. Groceries are increasing in price at the rate of 6% per year. This rate is projected to increase in 2026.

Item: Canada’s real GDP shrank by -0.2% in Q4 of 2025, with an annualized rate of change of -0.6%, making Canada’s economy the worst-performing economy in the G7.

Item: Former Conservative Party Member of Parliament Matt Jeneroux crossed the floor to join the Liberal Party, the third such floor crossing since November, putting the Carney government within three seats of the 172 they need to form a majority government. The Liberals would have a majority government already, except that the three seats they’ve gained via defections have been offset by resignations from within the Liberal Party, leading to byelections. Two of the byelections are in safe Liberal seats, putting Carney very close to a majority.

Item: One might think that the Canadian electorate would be furious with the regime that has presided over the degradation of the Mediocre Brown North. To the contrary, a new Angus Reid poll shows the Liberal Party of Canada eating the Conservative Party alive.

If Carney can’t get a narrow majority by luring Conservative MPs into defecting, this poll suggests he can get a massive majority government by calling a snap election.

The inability of the opposition Conserve What? Party to capitalize on the LPC’s calamitous misrule may seem strange. Perhaps this compilation of Pierre Poilievre calling for direct flights to Amritsar (courtesy of Christopher Brunet) explains it.

Item: Mark Carney has proudly announced a new strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China, with Canadians getting visa-free travel to China (no one asked for this), in exchange for opening Canada’s market to Chinese electric vehicles (no one asked for this). Canadian media spun this as a great triumph, a canny move by a visionary geopolitical genius sticking it to the Americans by building bridges abroad. Coming as it does during reactivation of the Monroe doctrine, with the explicit intent of pushing Chinese Communist Party influence out of the Western hemisphere, the wisdom of cozying up to China is debatable. But then, there are CCP agents sitting as Members of Parliament, which the Canadian government refuses to identify or remove.

Here I’d just like to pause, in order to remind all of you that articles like this take time to write, because they’re written by a solitary human being, me, and not by an AI. They aren’t written quickly: research, editing, rewriting, all of it takes both time and effort. Moreover, I put all of this out for free. You don’t have to pay a cent, meaning that you can share this around without your friends getting annoyed that you sent them a link to a paywall. But this is also how I support myself, so, you know, I’ll just pass the hat, and now let’s get back to the show.

Canada’s decline has not been favoured by the same passion and drama as that of the United States, Great Britain, or Europe. There have been no race riots burning through its cities, no migrant hordes pouring across its undefended frontier, no Pakistani rape gangs abusing hundreds of thousands of its little girls while its authorities looked on with smiling benevolence, no wild-eyed jihadis carving up its citizens for sport. Canadians have always been a calm and orderly people, stoic and quietly competent, and our country’s precipitous decline has been of exactly this character: tidy, serene, and patient, the outcome of a thousand conscientious administrative decisions whose vector sum is the slow Soviet grind of a stagnant economy, the relentless creep of ethnic replacement, the steady drumbeat of highway carnage unleashed by untrained Indian truck drivers, the souring of our once trustworthy institutions with corruption. Where America’s troubles have been a tropical hurricane, Canada’s have been a long, bone-chilling winter.

Canada should be one of the best countries in the world to live in. For much of its history, it was. It offers land in abundance, land which is blessed with a staggering bounty of fresh water, arable soil, forests, oil, natural gas, minerals of every precious and industrial variety. It has navigable rivers, the largest lakes in the world, and three coastlines. It borders only one country, which it is on good terms with. The population, though small and thinly spread, was until recently drawn almost entirely from British and Norman stock, two of the most creatively dynamic peoples of history. While the country has always lagged behind the US economically, there was a time that it more than made up for its strictly relative material poverty with the quality of life made possible by the social capital generated by a high trust Anglo society.

Land should be cheap. The birth rate should be high. Unemployment should be practically non-existent. Industry should be robust, feeding the country’s natural resource wealth into high-tech value-added manufacturing for export to the global market. Canadians should be as wealthy as Croesus.

Instead, land is among the most expensive in the world, fertility has crashed, jobs are scarce, and the economy is based largely on exporting the rawest of raw materials. Canada doesn’t even refine its own oil: its oil is refined in the US, and then imported back into the country at a markup.

This failure to capitalize on assets, this complacent preference for the easy way, has marked Canada’s political economy for generations. This applies to human capital as much as it does to natural resources. Canada has one of the most highly educated populations on the planet, with some of the best engineering schools. The University of Waterloo, for example, is world-renowned. Graduates find nothing to do in Canada, and so migrate to the south: there’s apparently a running joke in the Bay Area that Silicon Valley is a wrapper for the University of Waterloo. Canada invests in educating and training its young, and then allows that investment to evaporate into the American economy, deriving no benefit from that investment whatsoever.

Canada in 2026 is a deeply demoralized country: fragmented, economically moribund, confused, corrupt, emotionally depressed, and propagandized. The older generation is afflicted with a mad delirium, a bad kind of glassy-eyed crazy; they assiduously cultivate a stance of wilful ignorance towards the daily spectacle of national decay, while insisting with righteous moral fervour that the best way forward is full speed ahead with the very policies that have already wrecked the country, because anything else would be conceding a point to the hated Donald Trump and his horrible fascist MAGAt Nazis. The country’s native sons are ground under by onerous taxes, low wages, scant employment, expensive housing. The country’s native daughters are kept just a step above her sons via DEI initiatives which ensure they get first shot at cushy positions in the civil service, while also ensuring that they see native sons as beneath them, and therefore unworthy of marrying and bearing children with. Gangsters from Davos pick the bones of the country’s economy, working hand in hand with gangsters from the Punjab who lace the country’s political structure with the rot of third world corruption, running tax dodges and real estate scams and drug running operations that have representation in a parliament infiltrated by the Communist Party of China.

Walk the downtowns of any city in the country, whether large or small, and you will come across revenants bent double in the ubiquitous fentanyl fold. They are almost always white. Walk the affluent leafy suburbs of the GTA, and the prosperous inhabitants are almost all wearing turbans. Only twenty years ago, such neighbourhoods were white as the driven snow. Yet the government continues to insist that Canada is a racist settler state, that we must all do the work to overcome our racist white privilege, that the work of racists to efface themselves on behalf of their oppressed moral betters is never done ... even if the racist oppressors are getting through the winter by hugging a sidewalk heating vent and riding a synthetic opiod high, as is their privilege, while the oppressed races are parking Teslas in front of their three-million-dollar six-bedroom bungalows. Material conditions do not matter to the federal bureaucracy, aside of course from their own material conditions; it exists only to implement the cultic imperatives of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity; advancement within Ottawa’s insular court politics is predicated on one’s service to the triune devouring goddess of gay race communism.

Every public event, even Remembrance Day ceremonies, starts with a land acknowledgement, reminding white Canadians that they do not have moral title to the land their ancestors settled and civilized. Recently a court in Vancouver ruled that a huge swath of the city’s suburbs rightfully belongs to native bands because (they say, with no evidence beyond what they say) some of their ancestors went fishing there a few times, two hundred years ago. With that precedent set, native bands are moving to appropriate supposedly unceded land all over the country. The Canadian government insists that Canada is guilty of a genocide against the first nations, by way of attempting to integrate them into Canadian society via the boarding school model that was once considered the aristocratic gold standard of education. To this day, not a single body has been provided as evidence for this narrative. To point this absence of evidence out is denialism. The government is considering classifying residential school denialism as illegal hate speech. It does not consider providing evidence.

According to the Canadian government’s own official framework, then, Canada is a genocidal regime built on stolen land. What prevents Trump from cutting a deal with some Inuit chief, trading him a skidoo and a carton of smokes for title to the Northwest Territories? Or, for that matter, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, or any other adversarial leader of an acquisitive foreign power? On what grounds could Ottawa possibly argue that such a deal would be illegitimate? On what grounds can Ottawa argue that territory it says that it stole belongs to it? King Charles III himself opened his throne speech with a land acknowledgement, thereby implying that he is not actually the sovereign. Yet King Charles III is Canada’s sovereign. If Canada’s sovereign is not sovereign over Canada’s land, neither is Canada.

A lot of Albertans want out. Their province is a cash cow for Ottawa. Indeed, it is Ottawa’s only cash cow. Without Alberta’s oil, Canada goes bankrupt. Ottawa rakes off much of the province’s revenue, redistributing it to the rest of the country via welfare programs in order to maintain complacency. Without Alberta’s money, the other provinces have much less reason to stay within Confederation. On the other side of the country, sovereigntist sentiment in Quebec, long dormant, is rising once again. Separatism isn’t yet at a tipping point. Only about 1/3 of Albertans and Quebeckers support independence, nowhere near enough for the vaguely described ‘clear majority’ the Supreme Court mandated as one of the requirements for separation. Those numbers are still low, but numbers can change. Many remain undecided. Perhaps, if things continue to fall apart, the undecided can be swayed.

The title of this piece should be interpreted as a double entendre, with a silent question mark. Will Canada become the 51st state? Canadians are opposed to this now, sure. Will they remain as opposed in the face of national bankruptcy? Scotland was never conquered by England. The United Kingdom was formed when the Kingdom of Scotland bankrupted itself with an ill-considered attempt to settle Panama. The colony failed, and Scotland went hat in hand to London, offering to recognize the English crown if only Westminster would guarantee their debts. Trump is of partial Scottish descent, by the way; perhaps he has exactly this in mind. A poll taken a year ago found that the fraction of young Canadians who would accept annexation increased considerably if they could convert what paltry assets they have into US dollars on a one to one basis. As I said at the time, at this point many Canadians are just haggling over the price.

Can Canada pick itself back up? At this point, under the current leadership, that seems even less likely than becoming part of the New Colossus. The parasites entrenched in Ottawa do not know how to build things anymore. They’ve lost the knack. All they can manage is decline. They are pure regulators: they can interfere, they can permit, they can forbid, but they cannot do. The modus operandi of this class is never to compel, they would not force you to do something, instead they simply prevent you from doing things by requiring you to get permits, which they withhold at their whim and discretion. The regulatory apparatus is gargantuan, employing legions of functionaries whose only job is to inhibit, all of whom are very well paid. The result is that vast sums disappear into infrastructure projects, without anything actually getting built. It is an extraordinarily inefficient way to build things, but the most efficient means ever devised for diverting productive capital towards legalized baksheesh.

So far, the Carney government’s celebrated bonanza of infrastructure spending has amounted to precisely nothing but spending. Funds have been allocated, but nothing has actually been built. Virtually everything remains in the planning stage, with no expectation of shovels breaking ground on most projects for years to come. The government’s great idea to revive Canada’s economy is that they will slightly reduce regulatory approval processes, say from five years to three. There is a great sense of urgency in media communications, but there is little apparent sign of motion in the real economy. There are ads trumpeting the coming Canadian industrial renaissance, promising that we will be our own best customer, that we will rebuild our industry by making what we need for ourselves. Last year the government gave the Stellantis corporation thirteen billion dollars to build an electric vehicle plant; once the check cleared, Stellantis decamped from the country, and announced that they would be building a factory for conventional vehicles in the US instead. The government says that Canada will rebuild its defence industry, as part of the new Defence Industrial Strategy, itself part of the effort to rebuild the military; meanwhile, we will be buying fighter jets from the US (or possibly Sweden), and submarines from South Korea.

“Hanwha”? That isn’t a very Canadian name...

One might speculate that the whole Building Canada operation is a mafia bustout operation on an international scale. Carney will run up the national credit card, diverting the cash flow to his friends at Brookfield, pocketing a healthy percentage himself of course. When it all inevitably unravels, he’ll stroll off into the sunset, crying all the the way to the bank, leaving behind a broken country with nothing to its name but the ashes of nostalgia and its insolvent dreams.

Perhaps I am merely being cynical and impatient. It takes time to get things moving, after all. At least that’s the excuse. Yet there are reasons to be skeptical. The people in Carney’s government are the same people who ran Canada into the ground over the last decade. For all his nationalist rhetoric, Carney’s substantial investment portfolio is almost entirely American. That is not the market position of a man with absolute confidence in the Canadian economy, but it makes perfect sense from the standpoint of a man aiming to profit from a controlled demolition. It’s worth remembering that Carney was governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, a period during which Britain’s economy flatlined. In 2020 he served as Trudeau’s COVID-era economic advisor, a period during which Canada’s economic decline accelerated. Carney’s presentation is calm and reassuring, communicating that the adults are back in charge; Carney’s record inspires the opposite of confidence.

There is no hope to be had in the opposition political parties. The Conservative Party of Canada are ideologically almost indistinguishable from the Liberal Party. The Conservative Party just had their annual conference a few weeks ago, in Calgary. They voted to continue allowing foreign nationals to vote in internal party elections, which has apparently been standard practice for some time; that foreign nationals are allowed a say in party policy and leadership should be shocking (of course, the Liberal Party are no better). They also voted to maintain a policy of recognizing pronouns, because of course, nothing is more conservative than gender voodoo.

Bizarrely, there is almost no populist right-wing political party to challenge the left-globalist regime’s lock on Canadian governance. Canada is almost alone in this. In the US, MAGA has seized the White House; in Britain, Reform is poised to sweep the next election, while Rupert Lowe’s newly-formed Restore Britain party is dragging the Overton window hard to the right on remigration; in Australia, One Nation has surged to the head of the polls. The closest equivalent in Canada is the People’s Party, currently polling below 1%, which despite almost a decade on the scene has completely failed to connect with the Canadian people. Personally, I suspect that’s because of Maxime Bernier’s poor leadership, and because of Bernier’s spergy libertarianism, which does not align at all with the Canadian national character.

The one bit of light at the Conservative Party conference, and indeed the only bright ray in the entire depressing litany of woe that this post has become, was Daniel Tyrie’s Dominion Society, who showed up to troll the Conservatives by unveiling the question “Conserve What?”

This question sent the Conservative Party into hyperventilating rage, as you can see for example in this scolding reply from a CPC member of parliament.

There were like 10 of them, by the way.

The Dominion Society formed last summer, and has grown explosively since then, with over two thousand dues-paying members around the country. One of those members, in the interests of full disclosure, is me. If you’re Canadian, one of those members should also be you. It’s only $25 a year, and you get a cool pin.

The Dominion Society aren’t a political party, but a non-partisan advocacy group formed to advance the cause of remigration. They are willing to work with politicians from any party who will support remigration. As it stands such politicians are thin on the ground. However, the Dominion Society are making waves. They’re dominating social media, gathering attention, forcing politicians to engage with them, rage at them, complain about them, and, more importantly, involuntarily propagate the idea of remigration – forcing them to use the word, and forcing them to explain why, if ten million people can be imported into a country, ten million people can’t also be exported ... why it is wise and just and moral to bring in ten million people without the consent of the governed, but it is unwise and unjust and immoral to send them away when this is what the people want.

There is of course no possibility of Canada’s existing political class remigrating their clients. Many of them are ideologically committed to white replacement. Many represent the invaders directly. Many of the rest are simply bought off. It’s true that Carney has restricted Temporary Foreign Workers and student visas, leading to the first negative nominal population growth in decades. However, asylum claims (almost entirely from Indians trying to game the system) have exploded. Meanwhile, permanent residents and new citizens are still being added at the rate of around three or four hundred thousand a year. Canada’s population replacement continues on track; the TFW and student visa draw-down is nothing more than an attempt to mollify an exasperated population, a delaying tactic with the aim of waiting them out. That said, simply by doing that, they’ve taken a step back, and implicitly admitted that unlimited immigration is not necessarily the best course of action.

Even if Canada stopped adding new residents today, the damage is already done. Canada went from being a 90% white country in the 1990s to a 60% white country today, with most of English Canada closer to 50% white. Even if the leak in the hull is plugged, which it isn’t, the boat will still sink if the water isn’t pumped out. Mainstream Canadian political discourse is between Liberals who insist that plugging the leak is racist, and Conservawhatives who insist that pumping is racist: both parties are unified in judging racism as worse than anything.

There’s almost nothing wrong with Canada that remigration would not fix. Remigration would take pressure off of real estate demand, ending the housing crisis. Remigration would apply pressure to wages, redistributing money to working Canadians in the short term, and incentivizing productivity-boosting capital investment in the long term. Remigration would end the slaughter of Canadians on our highways. Remigration would clear ethnic corruption out of our legislatures. Remigration would ease the load on the Canadian healthcare system, making euthanasization of the elderly less necessary.

Remigration would give us our country back.

Remigration is the only way we can get our country back.

The odds are certainly against us. The Dominion Society has grown fast, but it’s still small and marginal, a few small sparks of nationalist energy flying out across the country to ignite a few small embers of resistance against Canada’s destruction. The most probable outcomes are the outcomes with the highest entropy: the continued decay of the country as it is steadily colonized by the subcontinent’s excess biomass, or breakup and cannibalization by the monster to the south, or both. There’s a thin golden thread, suspended high above an abyss, that leads to a future worth living in. But entropy is for dead matter. It is precisely the function of consciousness to identify such golden paths, and navigate them. It is through organizations such as the Dominion Society that the national consciousness necessary to avoid national destruction can be awakened. You should get involved.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. It isn’t the deepest analysis I’ve ever done – headline roundups are kind of low effort, I know – but the news in Canada has been so damn bleak of late that I felt it worthwhile to take the time to compile this, and honestly I just needed to get it out of my system. Frankly I’d rather be writing essays about political philosophy or space travel or aliens or whatever, of which I’ve got a few in the pipeline, or for that matter science fiction stories, of which I’ve got a few others I’ve been working on. Anyhow, I hope you found this to be a worthwhile application of your irreplaceable attention. As always, I would like to express my boundless gratitude towards my patrons, whose generosity enables me to support myself by writing about these things.