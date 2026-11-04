Roman augurs would have had a field day with this omen.

Let’s not beat around the bush. The US midterms are bad news, and not only for America. What happens in the imperial core has consequences on the periphery, too.

I don’t want to troon out on this. A second-term president losing the midterms is hardly unprecedented. Voters tend to get disillusioned over time. Frustrations mount, and they vote for the other party to punish the incumbent. It’s part of the negative feedback cycle that locks American democracy into its permanent state of hysterical torpor. Every election is the most important election in history, the last election that will ever matter, and then once again nothing ever happens. The new party assumes office, commences gorging on the corruption machine, fritters away its time and political capital on trivial nonsense, and steadfastly refuses to take action on even the most popular 80/20 issues.

The outgoing Republican House and Senate are a case in point. They outright refused to pass the overwhelmingly popular SAVE Act, for instance. I don’t think they passed any meaningful legislation at all over the last two years. They were very enthusiastic about bombing Iran, however.

Odds are the Democrats will prove to be equally disappointing to their base. Judging from their campaign rhetoric, they’re slavering at the opportunity to drag their political enemies into the Congressional torture chamber. Elon Musk has been put on notice to lawyer up, I assume for his role in DOGE, which the Dems are furious about. A lot of Trump’s other appointees and allies are probably going to find themselves subpoenaed. The King in Orange himself may well get to enjoy another round of impeachment theatre. All of this will no doubt be immensely emotionally satisfying for the Democrats. Will it make much difference in the day to day life of the average American? Probably not.

Have Trump or the GOP made much difference in daily life? Trump’s done some good things over the last two years. Gutting USAID, clearing out hundreds of thousands of federal bureaucrats, closing the border, deporting a million or so illegals and motivating the self-deportation of a couple million more. There’s been a chilling effect on DEI, the so-called ‘vibe shift’, which in practice has mostly meant that large institutions are pretending not to do DEI anymore. All of that’s been great, but it’s been like one percent of what’s actually required.

Deporting a few million people is a drop in the bucket compared to the many tens of millions in the country illegally. Getting woketards to turn down the volume on woke was a nice reprieve, but they remain in control of every institution that isn’t the executive branch of the US government, and they’ve carried right on refusing to hire young white men. “Woke 1 was craaaazy,” as Ocasio-Cortez said. The implication is that there will be a Woke 2. We’re probably about to find out what that looks like. I expect it to be positively psychotic.

There are just so many missed opportunities over the last two years.

When Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a trantifa terrorist, a wave of rage washed through the country, not only at his death but in revulsion at the glee with which the left greeted it. Trump’s administration had every excuse it needed to bring down the hammer. It started well enough, with Antifa being declared an international terrorist group. And then, nothing. Oh, I think they lost a web server recently, they seemed pretty bummed about that. Black-bagging them to Gitmo that was not. Less theatrically, there was every excuse to go after the NGOs and foundations that fund Antifa and Antifa-adjacent groups, bring the hammer down on universities that provide them with a safe place to operate, and put serious pressure on foreign governments (Canada, for instance) which provide funding for Antifa-adjacent left-wing ‘research organizations’. Instead we got Candace Owens wittering on about how it was really all a Mossad plot or something. The result of all this lack of serious action was that the left felt quite comfortable celebrating the Kirkaversary. One young Brazilian woman went so far as to recite a vicious little death threat in the form of ‘Night Before Kirksmas’ doggerel to a Turning Point USA representative, who for some unfathomable reason was on campus still doing the Debate Me Bro routine a year after the Debate Bro got shot in the neck for debating. There’s some talk that she and her family might get deported, but, call me cynical, I wouldn’t count on that.

Friends have been sounding the alarm for several months now over Trump’s refusal to do anything to ameliorate the plight of young white men in America. They’ve languished under woke for a decade, now. It has absolutely hammered them economically. Six years of that decade have been under Trump, by the way. He didn’t do anything about it during his first term, and during his second what little he did do was mostly performative, things like castigating the universities for not following meritocratic admissions policies and allowing anti-semitism on campus. He tried to freeze research funding to Harvard and a few other universities, sure, but that got blocked in the courts. They got their money and ignored the Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action, carrying right on with discriminatory admissions as though nothing had happened. In the private sector the toxic confluence of HR girlbossery and AI filtering at the recruitment level, along with an entrenched preference for H1B over American labour within the tech sector, has made it basically impossible for anyone to get a job, but particularly impossible for young white men. There was a study recently which found that something like 98% of new jobs had gone to women, or maybe women and foreigners; either way, young white men have been left out in the cold.

This matters, because the young white men were Trump’s strongest soldiers. In the last election they swung harder for Trump than any other demographic. Much more importantly, they’re the political radicals who push the envelope, make the memes, record the podcasts, write the blogs, and conspire together in secret group chats. They went to war for him in three elections in a row, two of which he won, and the other of which was stolen. Many of them sacrificed careers to do that. The social and therefore professional consequences of being a MAGAt, a Trumptard, a member of the Trump Jugend, can be crippling. Nevertheless they were the ones pushing the envelope, hammering away at the Overton window to widen the permissible boundaries of discourse. And they succeeded. You can say things in public now that would have been absolutely verboten just a few years ago. Things like ‘retarded’. Go ahead, say it out loud, it’s okay now. “Retarded.” Shout it. “RETARDED!” Doesn’t that feel great?

What is of course genuinely, deeply, epochally, unfathomably retarded is that the reward bestowed upon young white men for their successful decade of service has been ... nothing. Nothing at all. No patronage jobs. No grants. No lawfare against the universities refusing to let them in the door, no sanctions against the corporations using H1Bs to replace American tech workers, no ICE raids against blue collar employers undercutting American citizens with illegals, no serious effort to reduce the cost of housing, no free Zyns, no state-assigned beautiful mid gfs. They’ve been thanked by being told to stop playing video games and to go become a plumber at Panda Express.

So, this election, apparently, the young white men swung by 40 points, from something like +30 for Trump to +10 for the Democrats. I saw another tweet claiming that the swing was even larger, so who knows, but the discontented rumblings have been audible, palpable even, for months now. The young men are embittered and furious. I don’t know how much of that swing is in actual political alignment and how much of it was just the zoomerwaffen saying nah, fuck it, Imma stay home and play Age of Empires tonight, but there’s more than a whiff of what happened with the Bernie Bros in 2016. The Dem establishment shat on them, so they defected to Trump, bringing all of that energy to MAGA. Millennial and zoomer men are not institutionally loyal the way boomers are. If you don’t take care of them, if you shit upon their heads and force them to eat it, they will abandon you. As they should.

Republicans have been forcing shit down young men’s throats for the last two years more or less without pause. As but one example, the last thing they wanted was another war in the Middle East, and yet, here we are, locked into an interminable and apparently frozen conflict for no obviously good reason. The onset of the war in Iran threw me; I wrote on this, trying to process it, to understand what the point was, what the plan was, trying to hold onto the hope that there was a point and a plan. I didn’t want to let it demoralize me, but honestly, it did, and it’s clear that it demoralized a lot of others, too. It felt like a betrayal. So far actual casualties have been very light, with the damage being largely economic, in the form of higher energy prices, but the most important damage has been moral. Trump took the enormous heap of political capital he’d accumulated and squandered it on another war that no one but Israel and its domestic American Ziocons wanted. You could feel the wind coming out of the sails as the first missiles struck Tehran.

It’s hardly a secret that young right-wing men harbour an intense dislike for the Israel lobby. They’re generally pretty open about that. Cuckservatives like Rod Dreher have been wringing their hands about ‘antisemitism’ amongst the ‘groypers’ for several months now. In their world there is nothing worse than making Jews sad, no, not even losing your country, not even the reduction of your people to servitude, the extinction of your very civilization, and the onset of a long Stygian darkness. It isn’t just Dreher, of course. There was a big manufactured controversy several months ago when texts were leaked from a Young Republicans group chat, in which they were making jokes about gas chambers or whatever, which led to a purge of the Young Republicans by their horrified elders. The anxiety inside establishment conservatism over the insurgency of youthful right-wing firebrands has been palpable. They don’t seem them as a source of energy and enthusiasm, they see them as a threat.

Of course these soft-eyed, doughy old men misunderstand this entirely. Performative ‘anti-semitism’ serves the same cultural function as performative racism, performative misogyny, performative homophobia. It’s a shibboleth. Young white men in the Western world have been systematically emotionally abused for their entire lives by a culture that holds white men to be presumptively evil. You can sometimes escape the worst of the abuse by developing Stockholm syndrome and coming to identify with the abuser. If you abase yourself with sufficient enthusiasm, you might be permitted to partake in the abuse against your coethnics, so long as you remember your place at the nadir of the progressive stack and preemptively cringe before your betters. Since this path is contemptible and humiliating, many reject it. They go looking for frens. Ah, but who is a fren? How do you know who you can trust? Much as you can distinguish a clanker from a real human being by asking it to write a slur, signalling that you can laugh at racism and so on is a way of telling others that you don’t hold those things sacred which your oppressors revere, and in whose name they abuse you. Those who can blaspheme against the civic religion are apostates to the civic religion, and therefore potentially trustworthy. The actual vitriol is quite limited. Half the time the kid making gas chamber jokes is a mischling.

The other aspect of youth ‘antisemitism’ is of course that there’s a lot of frustration about the primacy Israeli interests take within American foreign policy. These young men were promised America First. It’s not that the Jewish lobby is the only interest group exerting influence in American politics, but it is one of the most visible, and within conservatism, by far the most sacrosanct. After a lifetime of being told to step aside for women and minorities and non-Americans, to always prioritize the interests of the Other over those of the self, they were promised that they could finally take their own side for a change. That’s an intoxicating promise. It’s also one that boomers are horrified by. The last thing white men are supposed to do is act in the interests of white men. That is anathema to their entire generational ethos, a hegemonic oikophobia that transcends partisan lines.

For Jews, the anti-Israeli turn amongst American youth, and youth across the West, is doubtless nerve-wracking. The young right has become deeply suspicious of and reflexively hostile towards Israeli influence in their domestic politics, again I think primarily out of frustration over foreign influence generally rather than any genuine hatred for Jews specifically. Leftist youth have turned on Israel ferociously in the aftermath of the 10/7 attacks and, in particular, Israel’s savage response to those attacks. My sense is that a fair number of young white men, correctly understanding that their boomer elders will never stand up to Israel, have instead made common cause with left-wing anti-Zionists, and for the record I think this is a gigantic mistake. The left doesn’t care about foreign influence per se, the left after all essentially is foreign influence, the left’s entire raison d’etre at this point is foreign influece-maxxing to the point that foreign influence is the only influence. It’s just that the left wants foreign influence to be exclusively third world. For the left, Israel is hateful not because it interferes with America’s domestic politics, but because it is a white settler-colonial state engaged in genocide against an innocent population of brown people, while they see Jews as just a variety of white people who anomalously and very annoyingly retain sufficient privilege to keep them at the top of the progressive stack, where no white person should be. Attacking Israel is a way of assaulting the last bastion of white privilege. It’s a proxy for attacking Western civilization as a whole, which is why the Palestinian flag has become the battle banner of the third world horde intent on razing the West to the ground.

Around the time the GOP establishment started its internal witch hunt against the ‘groyper’ insurgency over ‘anti-semitism’, my friend @J Burden suggested that it looked like the GOP was angling to intentionally throw the midterms. A resounding defeat could be used to blame MAGA for alienating the voters – too hateful, too aggressive, too ugly, you maniacs, you scared the hoes! Armed with that narrative, the old guard of Ziocuck neocons, chamber of commerce grifters, and sanctimoniously longhoused evangelitards could purge the radical youth element and thus shore up their own comfortable positions. Better to rule a defeated party than to be sidelined at the victory party. I thought at the time that Burden was almost certainly right about this, and everything that’s happened since has been consistent with that. The Republicans ran a lazy campaign, ground game was weak, and some of their picks were absolutely shocking. What were they thinking putting forth Vivek Ramascammy for Ohio governor? Vivek’s Christmas crashout during the H1B War demonstrated that he had the political instincts of a dodo bird, and a grasp of American cultural norms on the level of a sacred cow’s understanding of multivariable calculus. Surprising absolutely no one, and one of the few silver linings of the midterms, Vivek lost resoundingly to Jane Normalson. Ohio, along with a majority of other states, now has a Democrat governor.

Among those states that has flipped blue is, of all places, Texas, where the Democrats took the governor’s mansion, the Senate, a bunch of House seats, and several other key positions. It was a complete blue sweep. Here, too, Republican treachery is a large part of the reason. Greg Abbott has been enthusiastically packing the state with Indians for years. This is on top of the steady increase of the state’s Mexicans population. Texas’s white population share plummeted from 58% to 46% in just a few years, a precipitous demographic decline that puts even Canada;s headlong dive into the abyss to shame. Indians, of course, like every other group of non-whites, vote overwhelmingly for the left. In their eagerness to look ‘not racist’, and their craven appeasement of business interests hungry for cheap labour, Republican traitors have turned Texas into a California with worse weather, uglier cities, and fatter women. But hey you’ve still got the Constitution, right. टेक्सास से पंगा मत लो!

The scale of the swing from R to D in Texas is absolutely asinine, something like twenty percent from the last election. Some are suggesting that this is indicative of a stolen election. They also point to the anomalously high turnout, with similar patterns being seen in other states, such as Michigan, which now has an ISIS-American senator affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. Rigging wouldn’t surprise me. The GOP didn’t bother passing the SAVE Act, so there wasn’t anything to really stop the Dems from stealing the election. We know quite well that the left is only too happy to do this: they stole the 2020 election, they stole the last two Brazilian elections, they’ve stolen elections all over Europe. Stealing elections was how the Bolsheviks seized power across Eastern Europe in the aftermath of WWII. This is still cope. If they get away with stealing the election, then it doesn’t matter that they stole the election, they’re the winners, just like in 2020, when we had far more compelling evidence of a steal than exists this time. It seems Trump has accepted the results, so that’s that I suppose.

Now that the Suicide Party have successfully thrown the midterms, the establishment narrative will almost certainly be that this was the fault of Trump and MAGA, and they will use this to attempt to purge Trump’s influence from the Republican mainstream while tacking back towards the Democrat-defined centre. The play is to return to the Bush-era status quo, exiling the young radicals to the same wilderness they sent Pat Buchanan to. The ghouls will be only too happy to throw their younglings to the wolves.

For the Democrats, on the other hand, the DSA will now be able to credibly claim that the midterms demonstrate that the people want full communism. There’s only a handful of DSA candidates entering Congress, but that’s more than there were before; moreover, the DSA has a prominent online media presence, and this obviously didn’t scare voters away. The Dem establishment will probably incorporate their left-wing radicals. The libs have always been more comfortable with the left.

Both of these narratives have elements of truth. On the GOP establishment side, MAGA really does scare the hoes. America First is immensely polarizing: white men love it, married white women like it, but single white women and non-whites despise it passionately. On the DSA side, non-whites genuinely do prefer socialism. The norms of liberty that Americans still delude themselves that their country embodies are simply baffling to brown people. ‘Freedom’ in the way white people understand it is a very culturally specific Anglo thing, all but unique to the ‘WEIRDest people in the world’.

Of course, both narratives are mainly false. On the GOP side, the election was lost because the cuckpublicans threw it. The organic popularity of MAGA’s underlying premises remains very strong. There is going to be a vicious narrative conflict over this question within the Republican party in the near future. On the DSA side, full communism is as hateful to white Americans as MAGA is to non-whites. In the afterglow of victory the DSA probably won’t meet much resistance from the Democratic Party, and they and their supporters will therefore feel license to go full blast with Woke 2.0, which will generate enormous societal friction and thus erode their remaining cultural hold over the white populace even more quickly. That would be a very stupid thing for them to do, but they tend to be very stupid people.

After I’d written all of this, I came across the following tweet from JD Vance, which I’ll reproduce in full because it is very impressive:

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was “composition”—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up. So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we’re going to shock the world? “No,” he told me. “We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us.” Well, that looks prophetic now. Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true. But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound. (She’s also a great person.) In the next few months, there’s going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I’m open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, “I told you so”: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.

It’s beyond rare to read something this direct and honest from an American politician, much less the VPOTUS. Vance is widely seen as the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2028 presidential election. Personally, I think he’d make a good president. His rhetoric is consistently excellent, and he seems to have a canny political maturity that Trump lacks. He isn’t bombastic, but he’s quietly competent, and highly intelligent. He knows what time it is, and he actually wants to get things done.

Vance may well have a path to the Oval Office. Over the last several months he’s been less prominent in the public eye than he was in 2025, and I suspect this is deliberate on the administration’s part. Trump seems to understand that the Iran war is deeply unpopular with the base, and for whatever reason – personal conviction, or who knows, maybe credible threats to his family – he’s chosen to immolate his brand on that funeral pyre. Keeping Vance largely out of view keeps the stink off of him, while Trump absorbs the full blast; and why should Trump care, it’s not like he can run again.

The Democrats would probably be making a mistake if they interpret the election blowout as a mandate to impose Woke 2.0. Ballot propositions tell a decidedly more mixed ideological story than the election results. Conservative ballot propositions on property tax cuts, transgenders in sports, and voter ID did well; liberal propositions on billionaire wealth taxes didn’t pass, while abortion propositions got mixed results. This suggests that it is specifically voter frustration with incumbent conservative politicians rather than rejection of rightist policies that drove the Democrat victory. There’s a similarity here with the parliamentary majority the UK Labour Party won in the last general election, which they obtained not so much due to enthusiasm for Labour, but due to a terminal loss of patience with the endless betrayals of the Conservatives. If the Democrats go all in on a Woke 2.0 carnival of horrors, and there’s no reason to suspect that they won’t, they’ll almost inevitably generate a substantial amount of political energy for the other side in reaction, which could help push Vance into the White House.

Of course, Vance shouldn’t rely on the Dems making mistakes. You should not generally assume your enemies are retarded, even if they are mostly retards. If I had one piece of advice for him, it would be to spend the next two years doing everything in his power to materially improve the conditions of young men. Recruit the energetic and talented into patronage positions, into the civil service, into the security services, and make sure this is visible. Raid employers using illegals, in order to put pressure on them to hire young Americans. Deport millions, if not tens of millions of illegals in order to put upwards pressure on wages and downwards pressure on housing prices. Forbid large tech companies from employing H1Bs, and force them to hire American engineers at good salaries. Openly call out the universities not just for vague ‘discrimination’, but specifically for discriminating against white boys, and then force them to stop doing that. Set up training and apprenticeship programs, modelled on the Palantir fellowships, to help talented white youth skip university entirely and go straight from high school into lucrative, high-status careers; work with Elon Musk and Palmer Lucky on that, to implement similar programs at Tesla, SpaceX, and Anduril. I don’t think promises or intentions or whatever will cut it anymore. There’s been too much betrayal already. They need to see actual results. They’re tired of waiting, of being told that it’s someone else’s turn, that social programs for black people or jobs for women or social security for boomers or foreign aid for Israel takes priority over their interests. Deliver for them and they’ll help you save the country; betray them, and they’ll watch it burn.

And that would be genuinely retarded.

I’ve been quiet for a couple of months, and a few of you have reached out to express concern, so I suppose I owe you all an explanation. I’m fine, there’s no emergency, I’ve just been hammered by life and haven’t had much time to write (and what time I have had I’ve spent working on longer-form projects that aren’t quite ready yet). I spent much of the summer helping my grandfather pack up his house to move, as he’s too old to live on his own now; simultaneously, I’ve been moving into a new place myself, which was a bit of a fixer-upper and has therefore been an absurd time-sink what with painting, assembling furniture, dealing with contractors, packing, unpacking, and all the rest of it. Then, I also got dragged back into fulfilling professional commitments I foolishly made that ended up being more time-consuming than I’d expected. It’s honestly just been one thing after another, and I mostly haven’t had the energy to write. Yesterday’s midterm result was such an upset, though, that I felt like it was worth addressing, and I had some things to say on it, including things I’ve wanted to get off my chest for a while.

My gratitude to all of you who have shown such remarkable patience with my silent torpor. I worry that I appear lazy, and of course being a writer I am that, but the last thing I want to inflict upon you is half-assed slop where I’m only saying something for the sake of saying it. That becomes tedious. At the same time, you don’t support me not to write. Things have hopefully stabilized somewhat for me now, and I’ll be publishing more regularly in the near future.