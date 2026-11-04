Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
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I don't mean to be cruel, but if you genuinely believe Republicans consciously threw the midterms to undermine MAGA, you fundamentally misunderstand how political power works. Sorry, there's no other way to say it. I disagree with virtually all of this analysis, but that claim was so astonishing that I felt compelled to address it.

The rhetoric of Vance is consistently excellent? Really? Is this seriously what the brain trust at the Old Glory Club and adjacent circles has concluded?

We're talking about a man who compared Trump to Hitler.. as an adult in his thirties. He started his career with neocon David Frum, writing spirited defenses of neoconservatism and the Iraq War. Then he spent years praising Obama. His first interview as vice president, he said that we need to "hit Iran hard" and he said this completely unprompted when talking about a different subject entirely. He wrote a book explaining his visceral hatred for his white working-class roots. He converted to Catholicism in a totally sincere way while his wife worshipped the steak on the dinner plate. What world are you guys living in?

And your prescription for Vance is to deport millions? Brother, there have been reports that Trump himself personally pulled back on deportations once he concluded they were no longer politically viable. If that's accurate, how exactly is Vance supposed to deliver the sweeping program you're proposing? He's the vice president of the very administration you're criticizing. You cannot simultaneously acknowledge the administration's unwillingness to pursue your priorities and then present its second-in-command as the solution simply because he writes a post on X. What is the evidence of Vance's "quiet competence?" What are his achievements behind the scenes?

That's the recurring problem here. You're attributing electoral defeats to bizarre conspiracies, mistaking rhetoric for competence, and proposing policies that are not just politically impossible, but policies that the power structure in the administration, to include Vance himself, actively do not want to pursue. They don't like you and your values, dude. They don't like any of us. They actively dislike you.

Man, I don't know what to say. I think this wing of the America First right genuinely means well, but the political analysis is just helpless. It really is. Burton, Ron Dodson, Auron.. None of these people are cut out for this stuff.

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39 replies by John Carter and others
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2d

Wasn't worried for you - you're too much of an ornery cuss to disappear.

I keep harping on one thing that most analysts miss completely (they aren't morbid enough?):

Demographical change via dying-off of the 80+ crowd.

Average life-expectancy for a White male in the USA is 77.5 years acc. do the AI-assisted search. 81.5 for White women.

Given that women vote overwhelmingly retarded compared to men, and live longer, not only will the great dying-off of the generation born during the 1940s - which is happening right now - skew results in favour of the wrong side, the longer-lived women will keep voting for that side.

And the various brownskins breed. More kids per woman, shorter interval between kids, first kid at a younger age. That completely wipes out the very meager lead the White population in the USA had.

And I do mean had. If the Whites had been united, they could have stopped all this, but instead they are split four ways. The traitors, the ones who do fight back, the ones who have checked out, and the ones who'd rather lose than be "bad".

Your suggestions are all good, but none of them can happen - not under a rights- and law-respecting democratically elected regime. We are, USA and various other Western nations, way past that point now. Imagine telling the moslems in Texas they must shutter the several hundreds of mosques. Now imagine hundreds of thousands if not millions of moslems around the USA demonstrating what the 2nd amendment actually is for.

No president, no party, would dare do anything after the first siege where federal agents had to assault a mosque was broadcast. Not when every moslem nation would inform the USA how many trillions it would cost. Not when the US oligarchs would be informed they must either stop this or see the moslem nations seize any and all assets of theirs. Tankers aren't exactly cheap.

Because what are they going to do, invade yet another moslem nation and get their tails kicked because they don't know how to win wars?

I'm not throwing stones, mind - I live in the moose-pellet filled tombola of current-day Sweden. Just this week, the leadership of the Sweden Democrats announced that anyone can be Swedish. It has nothing to do with ethnicity, racial/blood heritage, language or anything. In fact, they not only repeated the talking-points of the Socialist Democrat and the Communist party on this - they said people who thinks "Swedish" has anything to do with where you were born or who your parents were should quit the party.

They lost three percentage points compared to 2022 in the elections in September. They are projected to drop below 10% of the votes if we have re-elections (because the four AWFL party leaders of the Greens, the Commies, the SocDems and the Center can't get along well enough to form their Zimbabwe*-coalition).

Right, "slash rant" as was cool to say in 2010 (if it ever was cool...).

*Cudos to Eugyppius for that term. Refers to red-green-yellow coalitions, and also how they work to turn a good nation into Zimbabwe.

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