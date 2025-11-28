Postcards From Barsoom

Rikard
Overwhelming, is the very best sense, is all I can say.

Oh, I could nit-pick bout definitions of "agriculture" and how different archeologists and anthropologists have (ab)used the term, or mention that the discovery of brone and the proliferation of its usage followed the trade-routes laid down from using copper and the importance of amber in establishing these continent-spanning well-known and well-travelled routes all the way from the Baltic coasts to Greece and beyond, or the very many petroglyphs in the Scandinavian fjells dating from 4 000BC and before, that indicates permanent residents, grazing livestock and some form of "agriculture".

But to burrow into such stuff would be petty and miss the point of your undertaking, and so I just mention it as a way to try and contribute yet another straw to an already mighty stack ("dra sitt strå till stacken" is a Swedish idiom for 'everyone trying to contribute as best as they are able'; literally it means 'add your straw to the anthill') - there's simply too much to include in any re-telling of history.

I especially liked your criticism of historians et cetera and how they claim to know how pre-written records era Ancestors /thought/ - we may well guess, but we will never /know/. It's even an inofficial joke here among some archeologists that is used to be that when they found an object they couldnt explain or understand, it was labelled "unknow object of religious nature" - more than once, a plain worker helping with the actual digging has been able to indentify it as some tool or other, because the modern eq. retains the basic shape.

Which perhaps also fits into your greater narrative of the spiritual/intellectual divide between those happy to be domesticated and kept, and those happy to pay in pain for freedom.

I'm sorry, I'm rambling but as I said, this was overwhelming and humbling.

I feel, from reading the interview, that a new light is lit.

(Spelling-errors galore - Iäll leave them in; my keyboard is wonky and old.)

Xcalibur
I can already see this is good stuff, but before I read past the beginning, there's another major exception to the Tolkienesque Medieval Fantasy setting, and that's Conan! I'm surprised you didn't mention that, since it's a major example of primordial Western history:

"Know, oh prince, that between the years when the oceans drank Atlantis and the gleaming cities, and the years of the rise of the Sons of Aryas, there was an Age undreamed of, when shining kingdoms lay spread across the world like blue mantles beneath the stars - Nemedia, Ophir, Brythunia, Hyperborea, Zamora with its dark-haired women and towers of spider-haunted mystery, Zingara with its chivalry, Koth that bordered on the pastoral lands of Shem, Stygia with its shadow-guarded tombs, Hyrkania whose riders wore steel and silk and gold. But the proudest kingdom of the world was Aquilonia, reigning supreme in the dreaming west. Hither came Conan, the Cimmerian, black-haired, sullen-eyed, sword in hand, a thief, a reaver, a slayer, with gigantic melancholies and gigantic mirth, to tread the jeweled thrones of the Earth under his sandalled feet."

- The Nemedian Chronicles.

