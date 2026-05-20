Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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Bob's avatar
Bob
May 20

Many jobs today don't pay more than $30 per hour: i was making that over 25 years ago. I'm not a Boomer, I'm a pre-boomer, older than rocks.

I had two trades, was skilled mechanically and was NEVER out of a job and always had the opportunity to find one, though it might take a month or two whenever I job-hopped or relocated, which was f frequent. I had at least 15 different jobs, the majority with great wages and benefits.

It never occurred to me how fortunate Ii was. I came of age in the '50's and the immediate post war (WW2) years were the best times to live in that century, at least in English speaking North America. If I were a Zoomer today I'd seriously consider a life of crime., preferably ripping of the oligarchs and mega-rich in some fashion.

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Tom Tabachynsky's avatar
Tom Tabachynsky
May 20

Simple psychological explanation: recency bias. For boomers, working and saving up worked. That's their most recent memory: I worked, saved, and now I'm rich. They fail to see all the money printing that helped them and kicked the cost down the road to be paid by their children. They couldn't fail. For Xers and down, it's the opposite. The most recent memory is: no matter what we do we're in debt and constantly trying to catch up. It's neither genetics nor 'character' but simple psychology.

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