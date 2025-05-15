Postcards From Barsoom

Matt330
7hEdited

I have always thought one of the great strengths of Americans is we were never fully “civilized” as a people. We’re not quite barbarians but whenever someone accuses us of being crazy, we just smile. This is what I think is the biggest reason for the hostility of the modern “liberal” Western establishment towards the non progressive parts of the country. We are not good global citizens. We say what we are thinking without giving a crap who it offends. Our founding involved authority issues and guns. Neither of which has gone away. We have the audacity to think we are awesome. It’s hard to break down, shape, and mold a people like that into a new idea.

12 replies by John Carter and others
Hans
7h

I studied in Japan for a semester and had a similar experience. It informs much of my thoughts on the matter to this day.

There were even some restauraunts/bars, etc that didn't allow me in and... honestly I kind of respected that!

8 replies by John Carter and others
