As this is written, a few hours ago a man stood outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump’s trial is proceeding, threw an armful of pamphlets in the air, and set himself on fire.

Everyone’s first thought, of course, was to wonder why he did it, what it means, who takes the blame, how does this affect my affinity group. Was this a leftist, furious that Trump had not yet been locked up for colluding with Russia to destroy Our Democracy and usher in a dark new era of theocratic Christian fascism? Was this a MAGA-hat wearing QAnon lunatic, enraged at the political prosecution of his tribal chieftain by the illegitimate crypto-communists who stole the election on behalf of their paymasters in the Chinese Communist Party?

The immolationist was soon identified as Maxwell Azzarello, a Florida native who’d travelled to NYC a week before, without telling his family. If you follow the link below, you can see Azzarello singing a song, to the tune of Glory, Glory: “Time to start a revolution/you’ve got nothing to lose.”

Pay attention to those eyes. They are the eyes of a man who has decided. A man who is utterly confident that he knows the score. A man who has nothing left to lose, and will not be dissuaded from throwing that nothing away.

Here’s the pamphlet Azzarello was distributing:

Its cover reads:

The True History of the World (Haunted Carnival Edition) “We’ll know our disinformation campaign is complete when everything the American public believes in false” – CIA Director Bill Casey, 1981 An OCCUPY RETURNS booklet Our only goal: Abolish our criminal government and replace it with one that serves all

Based on the song and the pamphlet, it’s impossible to resolve that burning question everyone wanted an answer to: is Azzarello a leftist, or a rightist? QAnon, or BlueAnon? The rhetoric, the preoccupations, these are all just ambiguous enough that one can see whatever one wants.

Soon his manifesto turned up, right here on Substack. The title is not particularly subtle. It is getting a lot of attention, as you might expect, and as was certainly Azzarello’s intent.

For now, it hasn’t been taken down – likes, comments, and restacks are disabled, but the document itself is being left up to read. I think that’s the right call on Substack’s part.

The manifesto is clarifying as to Azzarello’s alignment: he is neither right, nor left.

He is a schizo.

I don’t say that to be dismissive or cruel. It’s simply my diagnosis.

Azzarello’s thesis begins by talking about cryptocurrency, which he characterizes as an intricate ponzi scheme enacted by billionaires to take over and then crash the global economy, with the goal of trapping humanity in a planetary technocratic prison state. Everyone is in on it: the Clintons, the Bushes, Epstein, Musk, Thiel, and of course Trump (although the Giant Orange Ego is mentioned less than others). As part of his crusade against the crypto ponzi apocalypse, Azzarello launched a quixotic lawsuit against the Clintons and most crypto companies.

He then connects all of this to Harvard, and via Harvard to The Simpsons (this being, he says, where the show’s writers primarily come from). The Simpsons’ role was to brainwash us, via a sort of revelation of the method, into accepting what was coming, what indeed has been planned since the 1980s if not earlier, when global elites realized that financialized industrial capitalism was unsustainable due to resource limitations and climate change. In order to keep us distracted and off balance while they plunder us, they divide us against ourselves along identitarian lines, and then cultivate continual hysteria about climate change, AI, vaccines, COVID, and so forth, keeping the populace in a state of agitation and discord.

The most disquieting thing about Azzarello’s worldview is not that it is crazy, but that it is not so very thematically different from the way that I, and many others, see the world. A chill went up my spine when I saw the Bill Casey quote: I brought it up in conversation with some friends just a day or two ago. Leave the specific details about cryptocurrencies and The Simpsons and so forth aside, and consider simply the broad outlines of the picture he paints: a parasitic globalist class, manoeuvring the species into perpetual financial servitude; the media as a mind control system; rancorous societal factionalism as a classic divide et impera strategy. You will own nothing, etc. The broad outlines of Azzarello’s manifesto are all terrifyingly familiar to anyone operating inside dissident spaces.

It is, of course, the specific details of his manifesto that render it schizo. Cryptocurrencies are a pimple on the left butt-cheek of the Leviathan that is the global derivatives bubble. The Simpsons had a good run, and was massively influential, but hasn’t been culturally relevant for decades. While it is technically possible that the opposition of Trump, Musk, and Thiel on the one hand, against the Bushes, Clintons, and Epstein on the other, is all kayfabe (as Azzarello characterizes it), rolling together every single elite into one vast cabal strikes me, at least, as being insufficiently granular.

And yet even those individual details, when you hold them at a distance and squint at their general thrust, don’t seem that crazy. There’s no question that the ruling class colludes, cooperating across political, institutional, and international boundaries to guide events in the direction it wants. Both news and entertainment media are quite obviously tools of social engineering. While cryptocurrency seems unlikely as an avenue for consolidating control of the global financial market, the financial analyst David Rogers Webb has made the case in The Great Taking that regulatory changes that have been quietly implemented over the last two decades will be triggered when the derivatives bubble pops, leading to the globalist elites acquiring ownership over every financialized asset on the planet, including your bank account.

It seems to me that Azzarello’s intuition was telling him something real about the state of the world – something urgent and dangerous: that we are at a historical inflection point, on the verge of something potentially very bad. In an attempt to make sense of this broader gestalt, his rational mind then attempted to assemble the puzzle pieces he found lying around on the Internet into something that more or less fit.

You see this all the time these days. Take the Q-boomer convinced that the COVID vaccines were vectors for graphene oxide nanochips that would turn everyone into zombies controlled by 5G antennae. This is probably nonsense, but it’s also the case that the vaxx was bad mojo. Their intuition was telling them to avoid the jab, their rational mind tried to explain why and came to some loopy conclusions in the process, but if in the end they avoided the jab, that’s all that really matters. If you hear a branch snap in a dark forest and your mind throws up an image of a manticore when it’s really just a bog-standard bear, the important thing is that you run fast enough that you don’t get eaten.

Sometimes the schizo is simply crazy. Deep furrows have been run into their minds by some psychotic idée fixe – talk to them for even a short time, and you find them repeating the same nonsensical babble, circling around some obsessive concept, drawing them ever deeper into madness like a sailor caught in a whirlpool. But sometimes, the schizo operates in a sort of shamanic mode, their right-brained intuition picking up gestalt understandings of reality that their left brains are helpless to interpret. The result is a different kind of babble: one in which the individual pieces make no sense at all, and are often flatly wrong, but which nevertheless have been arranged into a semi-coherent picture that is not so far off from the truth, and may even provide deep insight into it, may even be more true than how most people see the world.

We’re going to see more of this, I’m afraid. Not just self-immolations, although this is our second one this year, but more emotional breakdowns, more psychotic breaks into madness, more erratic and dangerous behaviour. Sometimes it will manifest as mass shootings, sometimes as assassinations, sometimes as public suicides. Sometimes simply incoherent screaming. Sometimes it will just be weird.

Reptoids could be anywhere.

There are many reasons for this.

Social stress is at the breaking point. There’s war and rumours of war: regional, global, and civil. The economy is falling apart: high interest rates, high inflation, low wages, low employment, a housing bubble that’s rendered housing unaffordable. The Gini coefficient is off the charts. Decades of unprecedented levels of internal migration and international immigration have shattered communities. Relations between the sexes have never been worse. Confidence in institutions is universally abysmal. People are atomized, alone and lonely, unable to trust and therefore disconnected from those around them, while simultaneously frightened and anxious.

Zdzislaw Beksinski

At the same time there’s the evolutionary hypernovelty of our environment. Genetically modified phood fertilized, raised, and manufactured from industrial biochemicals we’ve never eaten before. Psychoactive drugs, recreational and prescribed, affecting peoples’ minds. Synthetic hormones affecting our behaviour. Microplastics in our cells, affecting who knows what. Drones in the skies. Robots in the factories. Cars that drive themselves. Social media algorithms eating our attention and digesting our sanity. Artificial intelligence eating the Internet.

Ideological unity is broken. The ruling class’ efforts at achieving epistemic security by making war on mis-, dis-, and mal-information only serve to engender deeper paranoia amongst a mistrustful populace that has learned to assume that the truth is most likely the opposite of whatever the authorities have said. It does not help that we really have been lied to, systematically, about almost everything, from history to science, from anthropology to nutrition. The authoritative sources we’ve relied on to parse truth for us have been revealed, one by one and then, during COVID, suddenly all at once, to be deeply, dangerously, and malignantly unreliable. You are without a trace of irony better off getting information from your mutuals than you are from legacy media.

The inevitable result is that we have become ontologically fractured. Our collective picture of reality is a shattered mirror, a million different fragments in which we can’t even agree on basic facts. All of us are left trying to assemble something coherent out of this mess, and frequently cutting our fingers on the shards as we pick them up and try to fit them together. Now that generative AI deepfakes are in the picture, it only gets worse: every digital image or video you see could be a fake. The only way to know something happened is to see it with your own eyes; everything else reverts to hearsay and rumour, as it has been for most of our species’ history.

Wojciech Siudmak

We’re living in what Robert Anton Wilson called Chapel Perilous – a liminal conceptual twilight in which we can never be quite certain whether what we see is natural, supernatural, or a product of our own fevered imaginations.

We’re on edge, unsure what to believe, and unsure what’s coming next.

We’ve done the species-level equivalent of eating a fistful of peyote caps before going skydiving over a warzone in a country we’ve never even heard of.

Of course we’re going crazy. Who wouldn’t?

Some of us will go too crazy, and they will do crazy stuff, becoming a danger to themselves, to others, or to both. Maybe to you, maybe to those you love. Maybe the ones who go crazy will be the ones you love. Maybe it will be you.

Maybe it will be me.

Maybe it already is.

It’s good to ask yourself that, sometimes.

Maintaining some approximation of psychological stability in the coming years is going to be a challenge. There are, I think, certain principles that can be applied. Keeping yourself grounded, touching grass as it were. Staying connected to the actual human beings around you, not only online, but talking to the people physically there with you. Focusing on what and who you can see and touch, directly. Basic stuff.

Stay in touch with your intuition. Trust it. In a rapidly changing world filled with unreliable information, your rational faculties will struggle to keep up. Understanding will frequently be elusive. Gut feelings, however, are instantaneous, and more often correct than not.

The most important thing, I think, is epistemic. Don’t get too wrapped up in any one narrative. Don’t become too emotionally invested in any one, specific thing as The Truth. Emphasize the question over the answer, adopting the zetetic stance in which ontological ambiguity is not the problem, but the point. Maintaining an emotional distance from any given narrative or truth-claim that comes your way, treating it like a radioactive spent fuel rod, holding it at arm’s length, behind lead shielding – this, I think, can go a long way to keep from getting sickened by meme poisoning.

Unlike Homer, you should keep the gloves on.

In a hypernovel environment, you need to maintain a flexible mind, because things will change very quickly, and you will understand very little of what you see. Remind yourself that very little of what you come across is likely to be completely accurate, that even your high-level picture of reality may be mistaken ... and that the same is true of everyone else. In most cases there are multiple possible interpretations to any given fact, event, or phenomenon – don’t choose between models too hastily. Be willing to play with ideas, but not to become their playthings. The point is not to take things too seriously, to always maintain a sense of humour regarding your own, probably inevitable, paranoia.

Reports are that Azzarello survived, but is in critical condition. I’m not sure whether to hope for his recovery or not; if he lives, his injuries will be severe, and he’ll be severely disfigured for life. Either way this is going to be incredibly difficult for his family. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers ... and if your chain of reasoning is leading you to the conclusion of ‘and therefore, public suicide’, spare a thought for how this will affect the ones you love, and don’t do it.

