Over the last few months, the long-simmering frustration of the young, conservative American white male reached a boiling point. The theme of this essay is betrayal … betrayal by conservative think tanks that would rather hire leftist porn stars than young conservative journalists … betrayal by schools that give preference to women and minorities … betrayal by employers that would rather hire H1Bs than American kids who did what they were told and learned to code … and yet further betrayal by conservative thought leaders, who tell young white men that if they can’t compete with third world scab labour that works to 1/3 the standard they do for 1/2 the pay, they should just get a job at Panda Express.

-

-

the mind behind the transcendent, and the author ofhas performed a Herculean task with this piece, which doesn’t simply express his own sentiments, but pulls together hundreds - yes, hundreds - of posts from accounts large and small, infamous and obscure, anonymous and onymous, collecting them all in one place. As you read this, the collective howl of fury from our dispossessed generation rolls over you like the shockwave from an Olympian thunderbolt cracking through the firmament of a cultural consensus that you can see shattering in real time.

I’ll leave it at that … save to remind you to click through and subscribe. - JC

Subscribe to Billionaire Psycho

Something we’ve seen over the last decades with affirmative action, with disparate impact hiring, with the absolute degradation and breakdown of our higher education system, with corporate hiring practices, with explicit caps on white men in management, strict caps on white men on executive boards — we have actively suppressed our American talent for several decades. All we need to do is to take the knee off the neck of the white American worker and the American worker broadly and we will see all the talent we need.

—Jonathan Keeperman, December 27th, 2024

I think every major corporation in the country is just in flagrant violation of actual civil rights law. You cannot have these hard quotas and racially, ethnically, and religiously-biased hiring practices. It’s flat-out illegal. These companies have gone so extreme that they’ve ended up in what I think is clearly mass illegality.

—Marc Andreessen

I: Why 'Reformed' Prostitutes are Held Up as TradWife Icons

Chris Rufo is one of my heroes, and I’m not really interested in criticizing him. He single-handedly transformed the national debate in America by pioneering the phrase “Critical Race Theory,” which educated ordinary citizens, galvanized Republican politicians, and equipped soccer moms with the rhetorical weapons necessary to confront antiwhite racial discrimination through decentralized tactics in red precincts, counties, and states.

This is not an isolated victory.

Rufo teaches conservatives how to win.

His book America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything, digs into the geological substrate of academia, media, and bureaucracy — deftly illuminating how a diligent minority of Marxist ideologues were able to incrementally infiltrate … capture … contaminate the nation’s core institutions. This tiny seed expanded and metastasized, reaching towards systemic corruption on an industrial scale. Christopher Rufo translates abstract theory into concrete action. As a trustee at New College of Florida, appointed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023, Chris Rufo demonstrated a transformative proof of concept: How to fire Leftist staff in huge numbers, how to salvage a dying university, how to withstand a media firestorm, and how to assert an alternative spiritual, political, and moral vision for Americans.

His methods spread.

Other states and colleges in Republican-controlled regions have imitated, and implemented, the tactics and rhetoric of Chris Rufo, rapidly purging Marxists embedded in their staff.

Christopher Rufo is everything conservatives should search for, support, and encourage in an intellectual vanguard. He’s articulate, clever, forceful, passionate, brave, tough, disciplined, and brutally effective at dismantling diffused, parasitic systems of bureaucratic misdirection, legalistic moralizing, and resource extraction.

If we had another thousand conservative intellectual leaders who were as smart, articulate, and ferocious as Christopher Rufo, then the conservative movement would be able to solve America’s contemporary problems. We would be able to seize political power, and use that power to shrink the bloated federal Leviathan.

So that brings us to the crux of the issue — why is Christopher Rufo alone?

Where are the legions of talented, brilliant young men who should be leading the conservative movement?

Where can we find another thousand Christopher Rufos?

In a country of more than 300 million Americans, why is the conservative movement so destitute of masculine talent?

Conservative think tanks have not cultivated the next generation of young leaders. Anyone who says that these institutions have even tried to search for talented young men is kidding themselves. If you are a patriotic young man full of idealistic dreams about restoring Christianity, reducing bureaucracy, defending borders, researching classical philosophy, and strengthening America — these organizations pretend you don’t exist. They don’t care about you. Worse, they don’t care about their own public mission statements, and the virtues they pretend to advocate.

These people are every bit as incompetent as the government bureaucracies which they criticize.

Conservative think tanks are mirrored reflections of government’s inertia, stagnation, and self-satisfied neglect, overshadowed by the federal Leviathan they pretend to oppose.

Political movements require talent pipelines. And these talent pipelines operate on a generational delay. There’s a significant lag. Investment into the nation’s best minds won’t pay off for a couple decades. If you want a forest, these seeds need to be planted far in advance.

Where is the right-wing Barack Obama?

Where is the right-wing Aaron Sorkin? Where are the right-wing versions of Saul Alinsky, James Carville, Noam Chomsky, Bill Clinton, Van Jones, Al Sharpton, Rahm Emanuel, Lena Dunham, Michael Moore? The list goes on.

Here’s the reality. If there is a right-wing Barack Obama, a charismatic political talent born into unlikely circumstances, he is sitting in obscurity in some low-paid cubicle job because nobody cared enough to identify and mentor his talent. Or working a gig economy job. Or teaching at a local community college. Or preaching sermons as a local youth pastor. Or testing bugs for a software company. Or tinkering with numbers in a spreadsheet at a Wall Street hedge fund. Or playing video games at home as a NEET. Or drugging himself with opioids.

And he will remain in obscurity, for as long as it takes him to climb out by himself. For himself. Because none of the professional conservative intellectuals who are supposed to find him, inspire him, sharpen him — none of these professional activists are doing their jobs. They’re asleep at the wheel.

This hypothetical alienated young man will be okay, or he won’t, but he will contribute exactly nothing to the conservative political movement, because the talent pipeline to recruit, train, and guide him as a weapon, guide him as a heat-seeking missile aimed at Leftist projects, simply doesn’t exist.

Conservatives lose because all the institutions are stacked against them — including the so-called conservative institutions.

A younger version of Christopher Rufo would be rejected by these complacent, disinterested think tanks, because they are defeatist losers drifting on autopilot. Every year they lose more cultural defeats to the steady erosion of Leftist entropy — and every year, nothing changes. Continual humiliation alters nothing. They’re still getting paid. They’re still comfortable in their high-paid white-collar sinecures, safely insulated from the ferocious, Darwinian free market pressures they love to espouse. They remain smug and self-congratulatory, convinced in their own intellectual superiority.

In fact, Christopher Rufo emerged after development in a Leftist talent pipeline. His political career began as a documentary filmmaker who lived in Seattle, producing a 2015 PBS documentary about poverty. His research explored the lives of the poor in three different cities, and resulted in disillusionment with the failures of Leftist interventions to live up to the compassionate, humanitarian ideals he believed in. Rufo was trained in the enemy’s methods, and that’s why he’s effective — he knows the Marxist playbook.

If you take a cursory glance at the most prominent right-wing intellectuals, politicians, businessmen, and activists from the past fifty years of American history, some interesting patterns emerge. Almost none of the best conservative leaders were developed by the unimpressive, peripheral right-wing cultural infrastructure that exists. There have been a lot of great conservative leaders, who proposed bold ideas, endured tremendous sacrifices in pursuit of their beliefs, and achieved a handful of marginal victories in the face of widespread Leftist dominance of the prevailing, hegemonic monoculture. But a huge percentage of these right-wing figures were disillusioned Leftists, men like Andrew Brietbart, James Burnham, Jordan Peterson, who embody Ronald Reagan’s quote, “I didn’t leave the Democratic party, the Democratic Party left me.”

The rest were apolitical figures who succeeded in unrelated industries, achieved enormous wealth or celebrity, and only entered right-wing politics out of a sense of sacrifice and personal idealism financed by their previous careers — Peter Thiel, Thomas Massie, Mel Gibson, Donald Trump, Clint Eastwood, Dan Bongino, Elon Musk. And we must acknowledge that a certain amount of naivete played a role in the kamikaze choice for men like Donald Trump to enter politics — if Donald Trump had realized he would be prosecuted, impeached, harassed, slandered, defamed, and shot at, he might not have chosen to enter “the free marketplace of ideas”.

All of our best talent comes to the right-wing by accident.

Normally they are sacrificing professional, personal, and financial opportunities simply by associating with taboo ideological positions.

This is a fundamental indictment of the disorganized, inconsistent structure of existing right-wing institutions, which fail to protect high-profile defectors to their cause. Dissidents are forced to fend for themselves.

At forty years old, J. D. Vance is going to be one of the youngest vice presidents in American history when he assumes office. In the past 250 years, only two vice presidents have been younger: John Breckinridge, and Richard Nixon.

Where did J. D. Vance come from? Was he a prodigy selected, cultivated, and shepherded by conservative think tanks? Not remotely.

He was raised in poverty by a drug-addicted mother and his maternal grandparents, and learned at an early age that he lacked reliable, aspirational adult role-models who he could trust to protect and guide him. After high school, J. D. Vance joined the Marine Corps in 2003, where he worked as a military writer and photographer in Iraq. After leaving the Marines, J. D. Vance attended Ohio State University for two years (2007-2009) to graduate with a degree in philosophy, and a degree in political science. He was a clever social climber with a disciplined, neatly-delineated plan to build an impressive portfolio, escape childhood poverty, forge himself into a champion, and ascend into the elite ranks of the American ruling caste. Next he attended Yale Law School (2010-2013), where he was mentored by a bestselling author and Yale Professor named Amy Chua, the author of the memoir Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, which is about how Chinese strivers design their lives to ingratiate themselves with the de facto American priesthood of bureaucratic managerialism.

It helps for a talented young writer to be mentored by a bestselling author.

Empowered by the guidance of Yale Professor Amy Chua, J. D. Vance wrote a bestselling memoir that reflected his own experiences struggling to escape from drugs, neglect, downward mobility, and the despair of the Appalachian white working class, Hillbilly Elegy. The book was published in 2016, six years later. After graduating from Yale Law School in 2013, J. D. Vance briefly worked as a legal clerk for Texas Senator John Cornyn, then spent a year as a law clerk for a Kentucky federal district court. Next, he spent seven months (from October 2014 to May 2015) as a corporate litigation associate for the law firm Sidley Austin, located in their Ohio branch. This is the same law firm which employed Barack and Michelle Obama (in 1989). After two years in law, JD Vance entered the venture capital industry at Peter Thiel’s firm, Mithril Capital.

Around this time, Hillbilly Elegy was published to widespread critical acclaim, commercial success, and cultural impact. Opportunities presented themselves at dizzying speed. J. D. Vance began to write a column for the New York Times, and at this point he was courted, tempted, and celebrated by various Leftist institutions which hoped to promote J. D. Vance as an avatar of abandoned, downwardly-mobile rural white voters who were drifting away from the Democrat Party.

The consistent trend is speed.

Relentless speed defined J. D. Vance’s career. Constant, disorienting velocity.

You can see that he moved rapidly from place to place, drifting as a transient mercenary, leapfrogging from one industry to another, never remaining in the same ecological niche for more than two years at a time, swimming furiously and frenetically through the arteries of credentialed institutions where power, prestige, and profits are distributed.

This is how the game is played.

This is how authority operates in elite institutions.

Careers move swiftly, desperately, like salmon swimming upstream.

By the age of thirty-seven, when J. D. Vance announced on July 1st, 2021 that he would be running as a candidate for Ohio’s U. S. Senate vacancy, his professional career had skipped and danced across a broad spectrum of industries. His work experience included time spent in photography, the military, literary publishing, print journalism, the judiciary, the Senate, Ivy League academia, finance, software, corporate litigation, Hollywood films, nonprofit charity, children’s public education, and drug rehabilitation.

What’s missing from this list?

Any time in a right-wing institution.

Conservative organizations are a professional dead end.

In a recent Substack post, Bronze Age Pervert expanded on this point:

Bronze Age Pervert, Race in America and the Dork Right:

The right in general has a problem: it forces its intelligent youth to choose between a life of telling the truth, which if you do it well can bring you fame and notoriety and the social adulation that is as addictive a good for a human, once he has it, as sexual or other satisfaction; and on the other hand a rather grim life of keeping silent but climbing a traditional career path in law, business, politics, academia, etc.; obviously any political faction needs both, and this is an unfair choice especially to put on young, energetic smart right wing or conservative people. One solution is for right wing billionaires to stop being so stingy if they want to win. Obviously some of these writers were treated unfairly by universities and shouldn’t be in a position where they have to make it on their own in alternative media. Still less so for many highly intelligent youth I know in law, business, and science who have to give up any public commentary or keep KGB-level opsec anonymity if they hope to do well in their fields—again, a very painful choice. The left takes its young who find themselves in this position, grooms them, and gives them much private adulation and support and a clear upward career path to make up for their not “sperging” out in public…or otherwise gives a path also to that public expression. The right cares nothing for its best young and tells them they’re on their own and that if their talents mean anything they will find success in “the market”…this is stupid. To parry potential claims that this is self-interested: I have for now managed to secure for myself the means to say what I believe, enjoy myself doing it and not have to rely on anyone else, but it was a very difficult time in which I received zero support from anyone. I am not saying that to brag but because it’s unfortunate: I could have very much used it, and I would have probably done more. And there are many others like me but who are in positions where they feel they can’t afford the risk, or to go kamikaze as I have, and so probably many good books and especially collaborative enterprises like good movies etc., end up never being made. If the right doesn’t want to be a long-term perpetual loser in the realms of the intellect and culture it will have to solve this problem somehow.

—Bronze Age Pervert, Race in America and the Dork Right

The career of J. D. Vance functions as a blueprint of how to design a career as a social climber navigating elite institutions.

Most people don’t have the talent, temperament, or thirst to achieve this sort of restless existence as a rootless cosmopolitan careerist. Changing jobs every six months, constantly transitioning to new cities, gliding between friendships and communities — this kind of career requires costly personal sacrifices. There’s a lack of routine, familiarity, and identity. It’s rough on a marriage, a family, and the childhood of kids who are always moving from school to school. But if you want to maximize your career, squeeze every drop of financial potential and professional ambition out of your lifetime, this is a highly effective strategy which orients towards optimization of the modern economy’s high velocity, credentialism, reputational networks, and lack of job security.

Compare the highly-credentialed careers of J. D. Vance, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, or Ted Cruz against the advice which Boomer conservatives half-heartedly propose to other people’s kids (not their own): Learn a blue-collar trade, forget about college in a Woke antiwhite environment which hates conservatives.

The conservative movement shrugs their shoulders, accepting total cultural defeat. There’s a lack of practical answers.

Responsibility is offloaded from elders, onto younger generations.

Paul Graham, The Origins of Wokeness:

For the press there was money in wokeness. But they weren't the only ones. That was one of the biggest differences between the two waves of political correctness: the first was driven almost entirely by amateurs, but the second was often driven by professionals. For some it was their whole job. By 2010 a new class of administrators had arisen whose job was basically to enforce wokeness. They played a role similar to that of the political commissars who got attached to military and industrial organizations in the USSR: they weren't directly in the flow of the organization's work, but watched from the side to ensure that nothing improper happened in the doing of it. These new administrators could often be recognized by the word ‘inclusion’ in their titles. Within institutions this was the preferred euphemism for wokeness; a new list of banned words, for example, would usually be called an ‘inclusive language guide.’



This new class of bureaucrats pursued a woke agenda as if their jobs depended on it, because they did. If you hire people to keep watch for a particular type of problem, they're going to find it, because otherwise there's no justification for their existence. But these bureaucrats also represented a second and possibly even greater danger. Many were involved in hiring, and when possible they tried to ensure their employers hired only people who shared their political beliefs. The most egregious cases were the new ‘DEI statements’ that some universities started to require from faculty candidates, proving their commitment to wokeness. Some universities used these statements as the initial filter and only even considered candidates who scored high enough on them. You're not hiring Einstein that way; imagine what you get instead. … The middle-class student protestors of the New Left rejected the socialist/Marxist left as unhip. They were interested in sexier forms of oppression uncovered by cultural analysis (Marcuse) and abstruse "Theory". Labor politics became stodgy and old-fashioned. This took a couple generations to work through. The woke ideology's conspicuous lack of interest in the working class is the tell-tale sign. …



The middle-class origins of wokeness smoothed its way through the institutions because it had no interest in "seizing the means of production" (how quaint such phrases seem now), which would quickly have run up against hard state and corporate power. The fact that wokeness only expressed interest in other kinds of class (race, sex, etc) signalled compromise with existing power: give us power within your system and we'll bestow the resource we control — moral rectitude — upon you. As an ideological stalking horse for gaining control over discourse and institutions, this succeeded where a more ambitious revolutionary program would not have. … Much as they tried to pretend there was no conflict between diversity and quality… What diversity actually means, judging from the way the term is used, is proportional representation, and unless you're selecting a group whose purpose is to be representative, like poll respondents, optimizing for proportional representation has to come at the expense of quality.”

—Paul Graham, The Origins of Wokeness

Any talented young man with good options is going to ask himself some tough questions before joining an existing right-wing institution. Publicly declaring yourself as a traditional Christian, or a dedicated Republican, will carry a stigma in many industries, and will close more doors than it opens.

Teams of smart, competent men are necessary to turn America around. But the first thing a smart, competent man will ask himself is: What happened to the right-wing men who tried before me? Experienced, successful, perceptive men who have already achieved significant professional accomplishments will usually survey the track record of conservative failures, and the misfortunes suffered by previous idealists, during their consideration of a potential career as a right-wing activist.

They’ll think about it, then do something else.

Leftists in America are rewarded for winning. In 2021, Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to Van Jones, one of the key figures of the Obama administration.

This is the same Jeff Bezos who on December 4th, 2024 (at the New York Times DealBook summit) announced how excited he was that Donald Trump had been elected president, so that Trump could solve the deficit and reduce excessive business regulations…

Thanks a lot, Jeff Bezos.

“We’re not spending another dime to help the destruction of this country… NGOs (Non Governmental Organizations) have been perverted into a shadow government. An NGO is sometimes an operation that does things that the government can’t do, because it’s not legally allowed to do it. So they create an entity to legally use government dollars, taxpayer dollars to do something that the federal government isn’t allowed to do — a shadow government used to undermine our country’s national security.” —Kristi Noem, January 29th, 2025

Conservatives in America are punished for winning, because they register as a threat to the status quo. James O’Keefe was forced out of his company. Steve Bannon was sent to prison. Douglass Mackey was prosecuted for sharing memes. Milo Yiannopoulos was fired when he was on the threshold of becoming a household name, and his celebrity has never recovered. Tucker Carlson was fired at the height of his popularity. Mel Gibson was blacklisted. Alex Jones was sued for more than a billion dollars, bankrupted, and liquidated. In each instance, the details, personalities, and pretexts are different. Some of the punishments were blatant forms of political discrimination. Some seemed reasonable on a superficial level, as fair (but arbitrary) discipline according to rules that are rarely enforced.

But the trend is clear.

Tall poppies get cut.

Anc Aesthetics, February 6th 2025:

If DOGE wants to be successful they cannot give an inch to leftist doxxers in the media. You chose to go to war with the deep state and you chose a team of extremely talented young guys to carry it out. They are now targets of the enemy, and when you cave and fire one of them for spicy tweets what you are doing is blasting a huge signal that it is open season on the entire DOGE team. What you are also doing is signalling to the other super talented people who might consider working for DOGE that you won’t have their back. The media will comb through the life of every single one of these guys and when they find something their life will be over. If you want the best people, that's not a very enticing offer. Why would someone who has a bright career in front of them want to work for DOGE if they know they will get doxxed and when shit hits the fan they will be discarded and unhirable? We need to move past this shit. We’ve been living in this Orwellian cancel culture nightmare for way too long. It needs to end. The American people rejected this at the ballot box. Free speech means free speech. You don't have to like what he said but firing someone for anonymous tweets which subsequently ruins their life is an insane punishment. This kid is fucked now. One of our brightest young guys is now unhirable. How is that appropriate? Dana White had a similar controversy with Bryce Mitchell just this week. He handled it and now it’s gone from the news in a few days. He didn't agree with what was said but rejected the calls to fire Bryce because Dana believes in free speech. That's literally all you have to say and it’s done. You don’t have to fire people anymore, the American people will support you standing firm on free speech grounds. I’ll finish with this. The left has been saying much worse for years. Every single day I hear a Democrat politician or activist say the most vile racist shit against White people and get away with it. That’s why they were able to take over all our institutions and culture, they understood that if you want to push the Overton window in your direction you can’t fire people when they cross the line because then the line doesn't move. Well the line has moved, it has moved so far left that the views of our great founders are a blip on the horizon. If you want to move the Overton window back to the middle you can’t just sit there allowing the left to cross the line while we fire our own when they do it. If we do, nothing will change, and the left will win.

—Anc Aesthetics, February 6th 2025

Ruined careers function as cautionary tales.

Conservatives are starved of talent.

One of the funny corollaries to this observation about a political manpower shortage is that Leftists are also starved of talent, for unrelated reasons. The total hegemonic victory of Leftism, spreading as a contagion infecting all prestigious institutions, has facilitated loyalty tests, shibboleths, and holiness spirals which have ferociously suppressed their own best talent.

But if conservative institutions are not hiring the next generation’s best minds, who are they hiring?

A recent case illustrates the point, as a symbolic microcosm of the overall drought.

On October 28th, 2024, various affiliates of the Manhattan Institute Logos Initiative team announced the hiring of two new Investigative Reporters: Christina Buttons, and Hannah Grossman, sold publicly as another step in building the “best investigative team in right-leaning media”. Neither hire was especially impressive, or right-leaning, although Hannah Grossman had a solid resume as a veteran of Fox News.

The hire of Christina Buttons was immediately bizarre, without knowing anything about her.

She had no track record, no relevant experience, and her only claims to journalistic achievement were a few sparse articles about mass immigration and the NGO-complex, which regurgitated data and observations from other commentators… and a brief tenure as a writer for the Daily Wire, where Christina Buttons spent seven months writing about transgender issues from the perspective of a Leftist feminist frustrated that women’s privileges were being intruded upon by mentally-ill men. From September 6th, 2022 to March 3rd, 2023, Christina Buttons published frequent Daily Wire articles which were more or less limited to this single topic — until she resigned on March 7th, 2023 with a long essay denouncing her (mild-mannered) employer for extremism, profit-driven sensationalism, hurtful rhetoric, and irresponsible behavior.

Christina Buttons, Why I’m Leaving the Daily Wire:

As a pro-choice atheist who has consistently voted Democrat throughout my adult life… … A number of those who identify as transgender today may become detransitioners tomorrow. They will need our help, especially as they face a torrent of attacks from their former “community” for the sin of apostasy. Many of these people are susceptible to gender ideology in the first place because they struggle with mental health problems, body image issues, or autism. I would know: I’ve dealt with all three. … As a journalist, I have to believe there are reachable centrists, including moderate liberals, who are uncomfortable with gender ideology but who have been insulated from serious coverage of this medical scandal. Winning over hearts and minds is difficult enough without inflammatory statements such as “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life.” There is a critical distinction between speaking truth and being tactless, between sticking to the facts and sticking it to the libs. … This is not a game, and we cannot afford to make these issues overtly partisan. The bodies, minds, and lives of children are being permanently damaged, and everyone, not just reporters and journalists, has a duty to approach this issue with the seriousness it demands. In light of these concerns, I can no longer in good faith maintain my employment with The Daily Wire… When my employer can no longer make good on the promise I was given at the start of my employment, my only recourse is to resign. … I’ve illustrated several children’s books in the past and will be writing and illustrating a children’s book that teaches kids to embrace their individuality regardless of their (non)conformity to sex-based stereotypes.

—Christina Buttons, Why I’m Leaving The Daily Wire

Although the Manhattan Logos Institute hire of Christina Buttons was publicly announced on October 28th, 2024, three of her five articles in City Journal — which supposedly qualified her for this job, and supposedly were the deciding factor which separated her from similarly competitive applicants — were co-written with Christopher Rufo on September 10th, October 7th, and October 10th of 2024. This indicates that she had been preselected for approval as early as September 10th, 2024, more than forty-five days before the position was officially filled…

It’s unusual for someone as busy as Christopher Rufo to set aside his time for some random, no-name journalist … especially a Leftist writer who had already proven herself unreliable, by condemning the actions and rhetoric of Matt Walsh. And after she publicly pledged to create a children’s book designed to promote nonconformist propaganda which would help confused kids escape from sex-based expectations.

It helps for a talented young writer to be mentored by a bestselling author.

That kind of counsel, coaching, editing, introduction, and instruction functions as rocket fuel, empowering a rapid professional ascent.

My first reaction was to wonder how many passionate, hardworking young men had been overlooked to give a random apolitical girl this cozy sinecure.

Lomez, November 2nd, 2024:

This week has raised some questions about personnel selection in the conservative/rw ecosystem, something that has come up before and will become a major point of contention in the event of a Trump win next week and his subsequent staffing of the administration... How do we select good people? People who are reliable ideologically *and* characterologically? People who are smart, aligned, competent, and won't embarrass the organizations that affiliate with them? These selection filters gets very narrow, very fast, and if we are being honest, it becomes clear that finding *good* people at scale is actually quite difficult. Firstly, ideological alignment is necessary but insufficient. People can whinge about it all they want but optics matter. You have to know how to not raise people's alarm bells. In the context of administrative/public life you have to practice a certain amount of rhetorical and operational prudence. This cuts against the personality type of many early adopters of now au courant rw views. These types tend to be (almost pathologically) disagreeable. Those who cannot code-switch and suppress that tendency when necessary are going to cause problems and often be more trouble than they are worth. Secondly, those who can code-switch, who can succeed in an administrative setting, and who also are aligned (i.e. have successfully resisted leftism), tend to already be professionally successful, or are well down the path to professional success, and have *a lot* to lose by openly aligning with the right and/or leaving behind their (probably very well paying) jobs for the pittance they will earn as political operatives. The perception (if not fact) that the right does not take care of its own people, makes this an incredibly difficult sell. Leaving a successful law practice, or job in finance, or in tech etc. just doesn't add up for all but a very few. For those in this latter group, the onus is on the right to protect these people, ensure a meaningful (if not exorbitant) livelihood, and the promise that good service will be rewarded with opportunities and yes, money, once their political work is done. As Silicon Valley, eg, begins to flirt with the right, it has to be the case that those who want the right to prevail, the JD Vance wing of the right to prevail, that the appropriate incentives are in place to recruit capable and aligned people into public service who are incurring massive opportunity costs by doing so. Will a crypto rw tech bro who goes to work for Trump have a place in Silicon Valley when his term ends? There has to be a very loud signal that the answer is yes. For the former, the onus is on the ideologically aligned poster to demonstrate that he won't embarrass people who affiliate with him. Some people should just stay posters. It is a noble and worthy role. And in fact anyone who is a poster and has ambitions beyond that, I immediately regard with suspicion. Their aspirations often overtake their political commitments and their personal loyalties. They are more likely to defect and betray the interests they previously supported. Rather than concentrating on getting stuff done, the main concern is engaging in the petty ego-driven carnival of "political influencer." You don't have to compromise your beliefs and shouldn't, but it's perfectly legitimate that the vetting of these types is much more stringent. I don't have answers to this double problem — those who can, don't need to or want to, and those who want to carry a lot of different risks. This is only to say that the selection of personnel — particularly young people on the right — as we go through this major generational and ideological transition, is of critical importance. Personnel selection is maybe *the most* important thing for us to be thinking about. And the people in charge of personnel selection need to be taking this very seriously.”

—Lomez, November 2nd, 2024

In reaction to this announcement, thousands of complaints streamed in. Ironically, in this particular instance, the Manhattan Institute demonstrated a remarkable indifference towards the “free marketplace of ideas”, or any regards to “grassroots input”. But the decentralized complaints carried a consistent message of discontent. The general theme was: “This is why conservatives always lose.” You don’t see Democrat organizations hiring their enemies, but for some reasons Republican organizations seem to hire anyone except a dedicated Republican.

If you’ve been a Republican for more than the past six months, conservative think tanks don’t want you. Your window of ideological pliability has expired.

Sincere belief is discouraged.

If you’ve read Montesquieu, Plutarch, Polybius, Tacitus, Machiavelli, Nietzsche, Aristotle, Xenophon, Thucydides, Herodotus, Ibn Khaldun, Sima Qian, James Burnham, Vilfredo Pareto, Alexis de Tocqueville, and the Federalist Papers, contemplating the insights and rhetoric of history’s greatest historians, philosophers, and political theorists, conservative think tanks don’t want you.

How antiquated!

Rather, our esteemed institutions are searching for something of an unorthodox curriculum vitae.

To be hired by a dignified and intellectually-rigorous academic institute of the honorable right-wing persuasion, your chances of being recommended, accepted, or promoted appear significantly improved by the exotic metaphysical approach of spending the first thirty years of your life as a hardcore Leftist; excoriating Christians and traditionalists on social media for several years; wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Fuck Trump” and “We Fucking Hate Donald Trump” in multiple videos; sedating yourself with heroin or other addictive substances; ricocheting through a decade of rehab clinics and mental asylums; working as a prostitute; filming low-quality amateur porn in disgusting unsanitary conditions; livestreaming solitary videos impaled by a dildo.

The phrase “moral hazard” comes to mind.

What kind of message is the Manhattan Logos Institute sending to future applicants?

College Young Republicans, it’s time to take notes. Not everyone has the moral fortitude to be a right-wing Investigative Reporter. Lube up!

I only regret that I have *checks notes* three holes to sacrifice for my country.

None of these realizations were obvious, at first. On the first day of being announced as a new hire, Christina Buttons merely seemed like a weird choice, something like The Great Gatsby — an enigmatic cipher with a blank, inscrutable past. And it was puzzling to choose an unaccomplished woman, rather than thousands of more-qualified, more-committed, and more-disciplined young men.

What is the truth?

The true story of how Christina Buttons was hired at Manhattan Logos Institute is that she was dating one of their staffers, Colin Wright, and he helped his girlfriend get a job. There’s nothing wrong with a boyfriend protecting and providing for his girlfriend. It’s a cute, romantic action. Colin Wright in particular has nothing to apologize for. Any man should feel proud for supporting his family, friends, or the people he cares about. Colin Wright and Christina Buttons were dating and living together since at least March 2022, when they moved from California to Nashville, Tennessee as part of the Blue State Exodus of California residents fleeing from Democrat dysfunction.

There was never a fair, open job search.

Everyone who submitted their applications to this position had their time wasted.

It’s disrespectful and unethical to solicit hundreds, or thousands, of hopeful resumes for a position that has already been filled, in order to create the perception of a diligent talent search for qualified candidates. This sort of organizational embellishment happens on a routine basis, in almost every industry, but normally it’s difficult to prove a timeline of events beyond a reasonable doubt. Hopeful applicants have zero recourse available to them.

The correct, ethical, and honorable way to handle this sort of hiring procedure is to make a terse, reticent statement which says something along the lines of: “Christina Buttons impressed us in person with a face-to-face interview, we believe she is a talented candidate with enormous growth potential, and we’re excited to welcome her to the team.” That’s it. Nothing has to be exaggerated, embellished, or justified. Companies can hire whoever they desire, for whatever reasons they desire, at any arbitrary pay scale or schedule which they choose to arrange. Her nonexistent resume, her lack of ideological commitment to the institute’s stated mission, her abandonment of traditional social norms — none of these topics needed to be discussed.

As part of a clumsy attempt to justify the Christina Buttons hire, some of the affiliates of the Manhattan Institute Logos overextended themselves and made the crucial mistake of asserting that not only was Christina Buttons the best available candidate for the job of Investigative Reporter, but also the anonymous (and pseudonymous) crowd complaining about her selection had failed to produce a comparable body of research. The implication here was that criticism was motivated by some combination of jealousy, inferiority, inadequacy…

FrogTwitter received these public statements as a taunt. A deliberate insult. And the challenge was accepted.

A crowdsourced, decentralized exploration soon commenced … a careful investigation of the Investigative Reporter … an excavation of a sordid past … digging up a history of “Rita Lovely’s” participation in twenty-five pornographic films published during an 8-year period, from 2008 to 2016.

The dirt just keeps surfacing. Beneath every layer, there’s another layer of sleaze and deceits.

I don’t really care about any of this.

It’s a small, petty drama which should be beneath the attention of thoughtful intellects. But plunging deep into this material, proving point-by-point in legalistic fashion what kind of nepotism is practiced by the self-proclaimed elite human capital and their stagnant, incestuous institutions, serves to illustrate why the conservative political movement is regularly defeated.

The most important aspect of this conversation is to spotlight the ongoing talent suppression of America’s best young men. Brotherhoods are needed: masculine friendships, mafias, and secret societies which could assert an alternative vision for Western Civilization. That dream is prevented by the elevation of exhausted, disinterested prostitutes.

Each time that another series of uncomfortable truths is exposed about her, Christina Buttons responds with a calculated volley of admissions, half-truths, distortions, misdirections, and outright deceits. She’s a chronic, pathological liar. Elsewhere, Christina Buttons explains that her pathological dissembling and habitual deceptions originate as a defense mechanism which developed from a troubled childhood where she felt bullied, misunderstood, ostracized, and persecuted. In many instances, her memory is unreliable, and she cannot recall some of the most traumatic periods of her life.

One obvious deception is that she claims her porn career was limited to three and a half weeks:

"In three and a half weeks, I had made enough to pay off my debt and avoid homelessness. How the owners chose to distribute, repackage, and republish the content at later dates and under multiple titles was entirely beyond my control." —Christina Buttons, “Crazy is You or Me, Amplified”

No, I do not believe she filmed twenty-five erotic films in twenty-five days. Give me a break. This is another transparent attempt to downplay her time spent as a prostitute. Her intent is to evade accountability by depicting her promiscuity as a brief, impulsive transgression, rather than a prolonged, purposeful lifestyle. And it’s indicative of a lack of authentic repentance: Christina Buttons doesn’t feel any remorse for her actions. She simply resents that strangers condemn her choices, and she resents the need to pretend regret. To beg for forgiveness.

She sees herself as the victim.

And on this point, I agree with her.

Young girls need loving parents who can protect them from a dangerous outside world. Christina Buttons didn’t have a reliable protector, mentor, or role model to help her. Everything she suffered was tragic. Worse, it was completely unnecessary. She was a normal, plain, unremarkable girl born into a difficult situation which continued to worsen for many years.

Prostitutes shouldn't be appointed as leaders of intellectual movements. They’re fragile, unreliable people who need the benefits of an externally-imposed structure. Escorts, courtesans, and catamites need to be offered an alternative career so they can escape from a bad situation. Some kind of mercy, generosity, and security is called for. But they should be limited to marginal, background roles where they are unable to do any more damage to themselves … and the people trying to help them.

The attention-seeking, marginally-successful pornstar transforms into the attention-seeking, marginally-successful journalist … then insists she’s a new woman.

Hiring prostitutes is very Boomer-coded.

There’s a psychology of narcissism at play. Boomer conservatives experience a religious euphoria, a physical tingle of numinous ecstasy, when a Leftist enemy finally acknowledges and validates their naive belief system. The Prodigal Son has returned home! A conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged by reality… It’s the morality play of Saul on the Road to Damascus, with a repentant Leftist crawling on their knees towards glittering enlightenment, weeping for forgiveness. In this dramatic narrative arc, the Boomer’s power fantasy allows them to perform the function of the wise, benevolent, magnanimous father granting mercy to a grateful, humiliated son.

Another example of this phenomenon is how excited Boomer conservatives get when a black celebrity, podcaster, radio host, or television anchor repeats their own opinions back to them. They’re receiving multiracial permission to advocate for their own self-interest.

This narcissistic desire to grant mercy is very easy for hostile, subversive entryists to Trojan Horse, by mouthing a few perfunctory platitudes about how they’ve realized they were wrong, vaguely alluding to an ideological crisis of conscience, and then immediately pivoting to attacking anyone who asks for an explanation of when this crisis of conscience occurred … or who might question the timeline of events.

When exactly did Christina Buttons become a conservative? What does she believe a conservative is?

I guess we’ll never know.

Christina Buttons makes an offhand comment that she met up with a stranger, had sex with him, and sent him to prison for six months. More than a decade later, she feels zero remorse, and takes zero accountability for any suffering he endured:

As my behavior escalated and became increasingly risky, I began seeking out drugs and alcohol. Things took a drastic turn for the worse when an internet predator found me on Myspace and began grooming me. He was 47, and I was only 15. He had deceived me, and when I met him in person, he raped me. The emotional pain was so unbearable afterwards that I tried to hang myself. … As for my rapist, he served less than six months in jail. This type of crime carried lighter penalties 20 years ago. I later learned that he reoffended four years later with another underage girl. He's still on the sex offender registry.

—Christina Buttons, “Crazy is You or Me, Amplified”

The hardest part of building a career is finding a first job, getting your foot in the door, and establishing professional credibility in an unfamiliar industry. Nobody wants to hire you when you’re inexperienced, because they don’t want to patiently train an amateur’s inevitable mistakes.

For a limited person, this Investigative Reporter job is a limited role, and that’s all it will ever be.

But for a right-wing Barack Obama, for a man like J. D. Vance, this opportunity would represent the perfect launching pad to kickstart an astonishing, meteoric career.

Curtis Yarvin: "I think that American conservatism is in the long and very difficult grieving process of realizing that it has always been a fraud. And I think one of the special dangers in American conservatism is that there's so much grift in it, which consumes so much energy and so much attention and produces so little. Professional conservatives are still a factor of a hundred from being able to give the people who are voting for them and donating to them anything like what voters, donors imagine they're going to receive. The Washington Generals are never going to win the game. It just doesn’t have the power to give anything it promises. … Fully enlightened for me means fully disenchanted. When a person who lives within the progressive bubble of the current year looks at the right or even the new right, what’s hardest to see is that what’s really shared is not a positive belief but an absence of belief. We don’t worship these same gods. We do not see The New York Times and Harvard as divinely inspired in any sense, or we do not see their procedures as ones that always lead to truth and wisdom. We do not think the U.S. government works well. It’s a disenchantment from believing in these old systems.” —Curtis Yarvin, New York Times: "Curtis Yarvin on the End of American Democracy", January 18th, 2025

On October 31st, 2024, Christina Buttons posted a photo hugging Curtis Yarvin, attached to the caption, “In Miami with my mentor Curtis Yarvin.”

It helps for a talented young writer to be mentored by a bestselling author.

Neil Gaiman’s career was launched by his friendship with Alan Moore, who recommended him to DC Comics. Ryan Holiday’s career was launched by early jobs working for Robert Greene and Tucker Max. J. D. Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy was made possible by the mentorship of Yale Professor Amy Chua. These golden, life-changing connections are wasted on mediocre minds. Because ordinary people stop pushing as soon as their lives become comfortable. A more intense ambition is required to remain a disciplined, ravenous hunter when life is finally good.

It’s not just one job, one chance encounter, one casual conversation. When conservative think tanks hire a talented man — if they ever choose to hire a talented young man, because clearly they prefer to avoid that outcome — that first job symbolizes a temporary bridge to his new life.

In Hollywood, James Cameron’s films Titanic and Avatar have broken every record for the highest-grossing films of all time. James Cameron’s Terminator films launched Arnold Schwarzenegger’s political career as the Governor of California. Cameron became a cultural icon. He became a kingmaker. But he didn’t start out that way. James Cameron started out as a janitor and a stressed truck driver who would read about film camera technology and optical lenses in the USC library. He needed someone to give him a chance. And that someone was the low-budget horror director Roger Corman.