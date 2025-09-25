Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fabius Minarchus's avatar
Fabius Minarchus
5d

Cancelling those who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death was fun and warranted, but we should use our newfound cancellation powers on those who have done far worse: those who have been brainwashing our children so they automatically shut off thought.

https://rulesforreactionaries.substack.com/p/whose-careers-do-we-ruin-next

This is a target rich environment. 100x more opportunities for Cancellation. Yet it is 90% forgiveness. Kindergarten teachers who teach the wonders of gender affirming care deserve death by rotary agonizer. Mere loss of career is mercy embodied.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies by John Carter and others
fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
5d

Quite right about the left being not exactly...lookers. But not only that, they "amplify* it through a process of artificial aposematism, whereby the brighter the hair colour, the more garish the tattoos, the more prolific the piercings, the more clownish the eyeglasses, the more they become the humanoid equivalent of brightly coloured poison frogs, and the more readily apparent their insanity manifests itself. At least, on a visual basis, you know what's coming and can react accordingly. In the old days even Leninists wore three-piece suits.

You've written previously on the rot and the fatal, irredeemable capture of universities by Marxist and post-modern filth and I think the presence of so many managerial class, credentialed psychopaths braying for blood - and not even hiding it - is irrefutable proof that universities in their present form are a clear and present danger and threat to continued civilizational existence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by John Carter and others
230 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Carter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture