As if dropping a 22,000-word schizopost in your inboxes after a month of silence was not bad enough, it turns out I was not so silent as all that over the last month, and here I am with four more hours of content. That’s twice as much of your attention as The Reenchantment of the World asks for, assuming you read at the nominal speed Substack estimates. Luckily, this is the kind of content you can consoom while lifting weights or commuting to your normie job (assuming you have one).

The Reenchantment of the World

By spirited, I mean that I’m pretty sure the Kurgan wants to burn me at the stake as a heretic. I’m pretty sure about this since he told me so after I finished sperging out about the Gmirkin/Carrotta hypothesis for the origins of Abrahamism. The Kurgan, you see, is a Catholic – the best kind of Catholic, a Sedevacantist who cleaves to the old traditions, and takes his faith seriously. I might not agree with him on every point, but I appreciate fire wherever I find it.

It turns out the Kurgan is something of a kindred spirit of mine. His YouTube page’s background is one of Frazetta’s Barsoomian masterpieces, and the man himself has written several books on a wide range of subjects, including on Mars, those books concerning the Face on Mars, and an alternate history series in which the Nazis colonize the red planet. You can find all of them on his webpage.

Frank Frazetta

Crawford has a much bigger audience than any of us, so you probably don’t need an introduction. He’s a big name in the health freedom movement. The general thrust of the discussion was to explore the global networks of power that the globalists

use to coordinate their multinational octopus, and what kinds of strategies are best suited to neutralizing their intolerable parasitism. As a part of this we ended up discussing global networks in general. I’m pretty sure I managed to annoy our guest by leaning just a bit to hard into ethnic diaspora networks, such as the Jewish, Chinese, or South Asian communities. See, I have a feeling that Anglos can do the same thing as these other groups have done. Given our already global geographical distribution, we’re already situated to develop into a global civilization-state:

But I also wonder if Anglos (and everyone else) might need to configure ourselves as a networked diaspora state, as such a configuration may prove to be politically and economically optimal in the cosmopoles of the 21st century. Hey, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

