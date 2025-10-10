Postcards From Barsoom

Joel Pacheco
Oct 11Edited

That an agency like the CRS existed for so long is stunning and shocking--and I didn't think I could be shocked anymore by what my government did. This revelation also explains a lot of what I have witnessed in the media and film/television industry over the last few decades.

A case that stands out is the kidnap and brutal murder of Mollie Tibbits in Iowa by a Mexican Illegal. The cruelty of the murder is horrific. The terrifying and painful death of a beautiful young woman. And I will never forget what Mollie's father told the media.

'The Hispanic community are Iowans. They have the same values as Iowans. As far as I'm concerned, they're Iowans with better food'. He denounced those who 'appropriate Mollie's soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist'.

O_O

Who are the true racists here?

There is a brutal war being waged by groups of people dependent on welfare and government employment, paid for by the very taxpayers who are being brutally raped, tortured, and murdered by the people that live off of them. It's beggars belief. But here we are.

I'm sure this is going on in most, if not all Western countries.

The West has a choice: breakup or breakdown. At this point, I would choose a total MAD MAX style collapse over the status quo. I no longer care. At least in a breakdown scenario, the playing field would be levelled.

Zz
Oct 10

This guy just doesn’t miss

