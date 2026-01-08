Postcards From Barsoom

PapayaSF
7d

All true. The Maduro snatch does a number of good things, and hurts and humiliates all the right parties: China, Iran, Putin, Hamas, Hezbollah, Antifa, the Democratic Party, the entire worldwide left. Trump is going for a sweeping victory. He’ll use the Somali fraud in Minnesota to devastate every connected Democrat, which is a lot of them. I guarantee some of that stolen welfare money got into ActBlue and lots of campaigns.

In addition to defunding them and putting them in legal peril, he’s forcing them to stand up for their leftist principles. He’s daring them to defy federal authority, knowing he has the law and the public on his side. They either cave to ICE (Trump wins) or they get the Insurrection Act and other consequences (Trump wins).

He’s turning his second term into a reality TV show. He’ll get his vindication, his enemies will be discredited and disgraced (if not in prison), and he’ll have set up a MAGA majority. Free of the chains of election fraud, the Deep State, much of the Democrat-created welfare state, and Marxist collectivist “social justice” thinking in general, we’ll be heading for a Golden Age.

The Great Santini
7d

“are not actually worried that a Delta Force team will rappel down from an MH-47G Chinook Special Operations Helicopter to blackbag Prime Minister Mark Carney from 24 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, K1M 1M4, and not only because the inadequate security of the traditional prime minister’s domicile has motivated Carney to instead take up residence at Rideau Cottage, 1 Sussex Drive, where he is usually home by 9 pm with his wife Diana. “.

A little wishful thinking perhaps?

