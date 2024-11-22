Earthquake in Torre Del Greco, Michele Cammarano, 1851

I’ve avoided commenting on the spectacular results of the US election, as the zone has been flooded and honestly, it wasn’t clear what there was to say aside from “hooray!” I certainly took a giant L on my own election prediction, which was that the regime would reprise their dirty tricks from 2020 and simply steal the vote. Several people pointed out in the comments of that piece that Trump’s organization was deploying an army of poll watchers and lawyers across the country, which appears to have been successful in impeding or dissuading much of the fraud. There was evidence of the expected shenanigans in Democrat-controlled districts, with some late-night vote dumps leading to suspicious-looking poll bumps; however, these were insufficient to overcome Trump’s crushing lead.

In the aftermath, there’s been a debate between populists and elite theorists, with the former holding that Trump won because the people overpowered the elite, and the latter insisting that Trump was allowed to win because the elite wanted him to win. The truth is probably somewhere in between. Trump’s popularity is quite real: he won the popular vote this time, thereby depriving the Democrats of the moral victory they waved around like a bloody shirt after 2016; moreover, Trump won a larger percentage of the black male and Hispanic vote than any Republican candidate in, well, maybe ever ... a remarkable achievement when one considers that he’s campaigning on deporting lots of Hispanics.

Elite theorists point to the defection of the tech bros to MAGA, most notoriously Elon Musk, though Zuckerberg and Bezos were also making noises of, if not full-throated support, at least grudging neutrality. Apparently a fair bit of Wall Street and private equity money also backed Trump. Then of course there’s Musk’s liberation of the regime’s 5GW narrative-control psycho-media platform Twitter, reborn as the free speech platform X; this undoubtedly had a huge effect. Finally there’s Trump’s support amongst Zionists, who have been badly spooked by the vitriolic response of the academic and street left to Israel’s post-10/7 ethnic cleansing campaign.

Then again, the elite were hardly unanimous in their support of Trump. The Kamala Kampane raised a lot more money than Trump did, over a billion dollars; Trump might have the world’s richest hektobillionaire, but most of the regular billionaires supported Kamala. The legacy media, too, wasn’t exactly endorsing Orange Hitler. To the contrary, it was all in on Kamala’s ‘Strength Through Brat Joy’ messaging. Insofar as the propagoblins started becoming critical of Kamala towards the end, this felt more like panic than deliberate sabotage. In the end, neither the money nor the media nor the hand-maidens were sufficient to push the most unlikeable and least impressive candidate in history over the edge.

The balance of evidence doesn’t really suggest that Trump was chosen by the elite, so much as that the elite reluctantly came to terms with the fact that, after they’d thrown everything they had at him – relentless defamation, lawfare, assassination attempts – they’d gotten outplayed, were going to lose, and might as well cut their losses. Speaking of the assassination attempts, they really should have clicked that they were outmatched after the Butler rally. That was a divine intervention moment, from which point Trump was essentially ordained by God. You don’t fight the almighty and win.

It’s been a really weird election season.

There are obvious parallels between the 2024 election, the 2016 election, and the Brexit vote, all of which are a bit awkward for elite theory maximalists. Their position, taken to its extreme, seems to be that only the elite can actually do things, that all political phenomena are ultimately a consequence of elite machinations. Which makes elite theory in many ways the highbrow version of conspiracy theory, the main difference being that they talk about the Cathedral’s systems of power instead of the Illuminati, the Freemasons, and smoky backrooms. And yet, the elite clearly don’t always get their way. In the case of Brexit, the elite were absolutely unanimous in their support for Remain ... and the elite lost. Similarly in the case of the 2016 US election. Elite preferences carry an enormous amount of weight; it’s generally much better for a cause to have elite support than suffer elite opposition. But elites are not actually decisive. They can be beaten.

It’s obviously much too early to judge the 47th US presidency, which hasn’t started yet. Cynics expect a repeat of 2016: just as Trump’s promises to drain the swamp and build the wall came to, if not nothing, then very little, so will his promises to deport them all, replace the income tax with tariffs, reign in the universities by going after their accreditation and endowments, drain the swamp for real this time, and so on prove to be so much hot air. So far all we know are Trump’s cabinet picks and other appointments, which suggest that this cynicism might be premature. These guys mostly pass the physiognomy check. You’ve got health freedom fanatic RFK Jr for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services ...

Regenerative farming prophet Joel Salatin to advise the Secretary of Agriculture ...

Anti-war firebrand Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, ...

Former acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker for NATO ambassador ...

Thomas "Families can be deported together" Homan as border czar ...

this absolute unit of a Mongolian mountain gorilla Steven Cheung for henchman "communications director" (read that in your best whiskey-burned mobster voice) ...

Matt Gaetz Pam Bondi for Attorney General (and it must be admitted that Trump caving to pressure from the Senate RINOs to withdraw Gates' nomination for AG is not a reassuring sign as to his seriousness, but I doubt we've heard the last of Gaetz; still, cynics are vindicated here) ...

And of course, the star of the show, Elon Musk’s new Department Of Government Efficiency.

The new Trump admin shows every sign of gearing up for a Dark MAGA rampage through the Beltway.

They aren’t going to just drain the swamp. They’re going to drain it, dry it, soak it in gasoline, and set it on fire. They are going to purge the US government of the useless, the incompetent, the subversive, and the criminal. At least, that seems to be the intention ... and given the way the rats are scrambling to escape the ship before it sinks, the regime’s minions, at least, seem to think that plan has a good chance of succeeding. For example:

Of course, a lot could happen between now and January. The Democrats might find some convoluted legal pathway to deprive The Insurrectionist of the Oval Office, as

suggested, which of course would initiate a constitutional crisis and probably a civil war. They could assassinate him, which would also probably start a civil war, and which is probably why Trump has been holed up in Mar-a-Lago since the election. Either of these outcomes would probably place JD Vance in the presidency, which is probably much worse for the regime than Trump: Vance is marine corps combat vet who reads Curtis Yarvin and is fluent enough in meme that he probably has a frog alt on Twitter.

Or maybe they’ll just go for broke and try for a BLM style colour revolution. So far the protests haven’t risen above a desultory grumble, which elite theory maximalists point to as a further data point indicating that they’ve given up, thrown their lot in with Trump, and called off the rent-a-mobs. Maybe. Then again the liberals have all been having a good cry for the last couple weeks.

News that suicides spiked after the election is apparently fake, though crisis call centres catering to the Pronoun Jugend did experience a massive increase, and one guy apparently unalived his entire family. They’re still in a state of shock: shaving their heads, vowing to start a sex strike, fleeing to Canada (I do not recommend).

The left are religious fanatics, and religious fanatics don’t give up just because it looks hopeless. It’s also worth recalling that the last time Trump won, the riots didn’t start until inauguration. There’s plenty of time yet, and there are a lot of very wealthy and very influential people who probably feel they have nothing to lose as their precious oxen are in danger of being lethally gored by Dark MAGA on the Washington Mall as a sacrifice to America’s Founding gods, after which they themselves will be hanged from Wotan’s Tree of Liberty. Note that it doesn’t matter if Trump will really follow through with all of this; what matters is if the other side thinks that he will. Ruling out a dramatic escalation in civil violence in the US is almost certainly hasty.

Of course, if large-scale violence does break out, it probably won’t go well for the left this time.

Another play the regime could make is to just start World War III before Trump takes office, either in order to justify a military coup d’etat, or just to dump a catastrophe in Trump’s lap so that he’ll be too busy dealing with that to drain the swamp. They definitely seem to be ramping things up in Ukraine, with the new strategy of long-distance missile strikes deep into Russian territory. The idea is probably to provoke the bear so badly that it starts mauling NATO countries directly, rather than just chewing through their exhausted national arsenals in the mud of the Donbass. That might work; then again, Putin knows full well that all he has to do is wait a couple months and he’ll be dealing with Trump directly, and Trump is on record as wanting to wind down hostilities as a top priority as soon as he’s in office. Vlad may be a bad man, but he is a very patient bad man.

Assuming that the regime is unsuccessful in baiting Russia into a direct attack on Europe, Trump’s victory probably has very big, tumultuous, and positive implications for European politics. Positive, at least, for anyone who doesn’t hate Europe ... and therefore very bad implications for the people currently running the civilizational centre of the human species into the dirt.

The Germans, at least, seem to think so.

Chancellor Scholz’ unstable “traffic light” coalition disintegrated almost immediately after Trump was elected, sending Germany into its own election ... in which the AfD is poised to do very well for itself, much to the consternation of Germany’s political class.

has been doing invaluable work covering Germany’s politics for the anglosphere audience; he provides an excellent overview of the reasons for the coalition’s collapse

.

Populism has been rising across Europe for years now, driven by a litany of discontents that the elite are wholly unwilling to address: the migrant crisis; the sluggish economy; Green energy boondoggles; attacks on farmers; the irresponsible, expensive, unnecessary, and extraordinarily dangerous Ukrainian war. The elite will not address these problems because it is the elite causing these problems, which the elite is doing because it is profiting from them. Since solving the problems is ruled out a priori, the political class has instead problematized everyone who wants the problems solved. It has tried to lock the far right ultranationalist fascists out of power by bad-jacketing them as far right ultranationalist fascists; formed odd, desperate, unwieldly, and dysfunctional coalitions between hard left and centre-right parties with nothing in common but a mutual abhorrence of populism; enforced cordons sanitaires against populist parties in order to prevent them from becoming partners in coalition governments; tried to send populist leaders to jail (e.g. France’s Marine Le Pen, Italy’s Matteo Salvini); banned (Greece’s Golden Dawn) or threatened to ban (Germany’s AfD) populist parties outright; and, in those countries in which the populists fight their way to power regardless, sanctioned those countries (Hungary) while, if possible, using local and European courts to interfere with populist agendas, most especially remigration (Italy). All of these tactics are holding actions. Since the underlying factors driving popular discontent go unaddressed, and in fact, are only becoming more acute over time, support for the only parties that even acknowledge the problems, let alone offer solutions, only continues to grow.

The European political establishment is like a vast, creaky old dam that is only just barely holding back a rising swell of exasperated fury, with the politicians and their media witches desperately sticking their fingers into the cracks to try and stem the leaks. In the long run this is futile, especially as, to continue the analogy, the same people trying to prevent the dam from bursting are also diverting rivers to dump water into the reservoir. Either the dam will break, or the water will overflow; either way, these people are going to be swept away.

The largest single factor keeping the Eurocrats in power is American support. Ever since World War II, Western Europe has been an American vassal. This is most obviously the case in Germany, which is still under de facto American occupation, but it’s effectively true throughout the continent. Whether it’s rainbow pride flags or BLM fists, it is America that sets the agenda. This is almost never overt – the American empire rarely exerts power directly, preferring instead to influence things behind the scenes, financially, culturally, and so on. Nevertheless that influence is pervasive and overwhelming, and the current European elite, whether in politics or in the media, owe their positions entirely to this state of affairs.

The people running Europe are compradors, collaborators with a foreign regime which, while not necessarily hostile, treats its minions with a combination of indifference and contempt. What else can you say about people who all pretended, en masse, that the Nordstream pipeline wasn’t blown up by the Biden regime? No one believes that Russia blew up their own pipeline, or that Ukraine possesses the technical chops to pull it off. Everyone knows that the US destroyed Nordstream in order to sever the economic connection between Germany and Russia and thereby preempt any possibility of rapprochement over the Ukraine fiasco. That this dealt a death blow to the German economy was of no more concern to the White House than it was to its local satraps.

This kind of sabotage of Europe happens in all sorts of ways, and it has been going on for a long time. As NATO’s first secretary-general Lord Ismay put it, the purpose of NATO has always been to keep Russia out, America in, and Germany down. American policy towards Europe needs to be understood through this lens. The migrants inundating the continent are essentially a form of biological warfare with multipronged deleterious effects: straining social services; terrorizing Europeans with violent crime, sex offences, terrorism, and petty theft; destroying social cohesion. The Green energy policies hamstring European industry. The over-regulation emerging from the EU retards economic development, making European corporations less innovative and therefore less competitive; lack of economic opportunity then motivates a brain drain, with the most ambitious European youth gravitating towards the US. The buttsex boosterism enervates the population with dissipation and decadence. Even Europe’s famous underinvestment in its militaries, usually characterized as irresponsible European self-indulgence enabled by their lazy reliance on the American military umbrella, can equally well be seen as America keeping Europe weak so that America can continue to dominate it.

An obvious objection to this characterization is that, military neglect aside, most of these pathologies – bureaucratic hypertrophy, gay race communism – are prevalent in the United States, as well. One must remember, however, that our ruling class are vampiric in nature: they maintain power by anaesthetizing and poisoning the host organism, making it sick and weak so that the blood feast may continue without interruption. If they do this at home, they inevitably weaken the imperial core that forms the base of their power; in isolation this would be disastrous, and so they must ensure that the periphery is given an even greater dose of the poison administered on the home front. So long as the imperial core remains relatively more powerful than the periphery, it can remain the imperial core, even if in an absolute sense it is degrading.

Thus the Eurocrats installed by the American hegemon preside over a long decline, which they pretend is inevitable, when it is actually just policy.

Unfortunately for the Eurocrat compradors, things are about to change on the other side of the Atlantic.

Trump’s agenda is not compatible with American decline. Trump wants America to thrive. He wants America to be strong.

Just as a weak country must weaken its allies, a strong country can afford to strengthen them.

This would be a complete break with decades of implicit US foreign policy.

Trump has said repeatedly that he wants Europe to pull its weight in NATO, meeting the 2% GDP threshold that all member states are theoretically expected to fulfill, but which almost none of them actually do. Being a businessman, he frames this in financial terms: why should America pick up the tab for Europe’s defence? Which is certainly an urgent matter, given the disastrous state of America’s national debt. But this has inevitable geopolitical consequences. A remilitarized Europe that can actually defend itself is a Europe that is no longer at the mercy of the American military.

Making Europe Great Again isn’t solely a matter of investing more in European militaries. Such an agenda reaches into everything. Arabs and Africans need to be remigrated, in vast numbers. The rainbow parades need to stop: a continent of prancing sodomites is not a continent that can defend itself. And, of course, the economy must be revived: the overly intrusive regulatory fetters must be peeled off and set on fire, in order to make it possible for Europeans to once again exercise that famous, world-shaking creativity. People talk about “American ingenuity”, and Americans are ingenious, but this is only because Americans are a subspecies of European.

Extending MAGA to MEGA is not a matter of charity. The interconnectivity of the world makes MEGA essential to MAGA, and vice versa. The vampire strategy of ruling by weakening the imperial dependencies a little faster than they weaken the imperial core just results in the whole system getting weaker, which is a problem when your opponents are pursuing the opposite strategy domestically.

MEGA is also domestically important. The people running Europe are loyalists of the US deep state. As one example, the EU has been used as a way for the American deep state to try and do an end run around the US Constitution and reintroduce internet censorship, particularly on X, via the back door: the Eurocrats and their tame courts are quite happy to help them with this. There’s also a symbiotic relationship between Eurocrats and their left-wing American counterpart in the deep state: leftist policies are implemented in European political laboratories, which are subsidized by the American economy; their ‘successes’ are then cited as reason to bring these same policies home to America. If Trump is serious about dismantling his enemies at home, he also needs to crush their allies abroad.

How could Trump trigger a MEGAquake? The easiest and most direct way is to just pull the rug out from under the Eurocrats. Purge the State Department of regime loyalists, thereby remove their ability to support their clients in Europe, and then sit back and let nature take its course. The gay race communism doesn’t look quite so high status when the imperial hegemon isn’t dangling BLM rainbows from its embassies anymore, and is, in fact, actively mocking, firing, and even prosecuting those who dangled them.

A MEGAquake could also be helped along its way with a media assault, using X to undermine the domestic political support of the Eurocrats in the same way Radio Free Europe was used to undermine the control of the Soviet politburo. This is probably already happening at an unofficial level. There’s a reason the Eurocrats are so furious about Xitter. A platform on which popular discontent can be freely discussed is absolutely toxic for them.

Dirtier tricks are also possible. It beggars imagination that US intelligence isn’t sitting on a deep trove of kompromat. People talk about the Epstein client list, but there’s almost certainly a lot more where that came from. Blackmail, after all, is a time-honoured means of exerting political control. Assuming this information exists, strategically timed releases of salacious incidents could destroy political careers – and parties – at crucial moments. Imagine heading into the home stretch of an electoral campaign, when it comes out that your party’s leader diddles puppies while high on coke.

Exactly what tactics the Trump team will employ to encourage regime change in Europe is impossible to say, but it seems quite obvious that Trump et al. are stronger with their allies running European countries than they are with their enemies in charge. It is equally apparent that the internal political pressure within Europe has grown to explosive levels of discontent. Europe wants regime change, and the only thing holding that energy in check has been the machinations of the transatlantic establishment.

So, at the risk of making a fool of myself, my prediction for the near future – the next few years – is that Eurocrat regimes will topple across the continent; right-wing, nationalist, and populist parties and leaders will come to power; and the EU itself, assuming it survives (and it may well not), will be turned into something very different – the gay race communists will be purged, and it will become, no longer a tool for suppressing and controlling Europe, but a means of strengthening it. Reforming the EU is probably the hardest part of this equation, since its most important elements are insulated from democratic interference. But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Exactly how this plays out will depend on a sensitive way on the specific conditions in individual countries. In many European states it will probably happen relatively peacefully, via elections. But not every country is fortunate enough to be facing an election soon. Take Great Britain, which just had an election. The Labour party forms a majority government, meaning that in principle it can outlast the Trump administration. Two-Tier Keir has shown every sign of doubling down on every toxic agenda item in the progressive agenda. As

has noted, this positions Britain to become a sort of woke North Korea, frozen in the ideological permafrost of 2020 liberalism while the rest of the world moves on.

Labour is only guaranteed another five years, but a lot of damage can be done in five years. A lot of new voters can be imported. A lot of dissidents can be jailed or economically ruined. And a lot of kulaks can liquidated – Labour’s latest bright idea is to introduce inheritance taxes on the land value of farms, which will have the effect of forcing essentially every small farmer in Britain to sell their farm in order to pay the tax. This has already led to large-scale farmer protests, though of course Labour shows no sign of backing down. Who knows what other destructive policies they’ll introduce. Starmer is no Blair, but he is a dyed-in-the-wool Blairite, and the Blairite program is to rub British culture out of existence in order to overwrite it with Blairism, erasing a thousand years of British history to establish the Thousand Year Blaireich. So far they’ve been quite successful at this. With their backs up against the wall, they’re likely to go for broke.

Then again, what happens if left-wing governments are falling all over Europe, migrants are being remigrated, nuclear reactors are being built, rainbow flag bonfires are being held in the town squares, the economy starts moving again ... while the Old Bad British are still being arrested for mean tweets every time one of the New Better British murder-rapes one of their pre-pubescent daughters? The British people themselves will hardly be oblivious to events beyond their borders, and when other people are getting nice things – for instance, governments that actually represent their interests – there’s a strong tendency to want those things for yourself, and to be rather impatient about it. Just because Labour has control of Westminster doesn’t mean mean it will hold onto power. There’s more than one way to change a regime. It sure would be interesting if the Trump administration repurposed the 5GW tools the ancien regime developed. The British people already like Elon Musk more than Keir Starmer ... though not nearly as much as they like journalist and gentleman farmer Jeremy Clarkson, who has stepped up as the leader of the farmer protests.

Time will tell if I’m right. As we saw at the beginning of this piece, I’m terrible at predictions. The top-heavy European population pyramid is a significant moderating influence; on a greying continent, the electoral weight of the older generation exerts a stabilizing influence on the regime. While European youth are moving decisively in populist, right-wing directions, the boomers – whom the Europeans call 68ers, after their role in the 1968 West German Student Movement and the massive May 68 protests in Paris – remain firmly wedded to the assumptions of post-war left-liberalism. While they won’t be around forever, they won’t be gone tomorrow, either; it may well be that their stubborn nostalgia is sufficient to shore things up for the Eurocrats for a while yet. However, if the boomer vote is successful in keeping the current establishment in power, that will simply mean that the problems that establishment is causing will only be exacerbated.

Which will only cause the pressure to grow.

