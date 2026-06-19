Postcards From Barsoom

Postcards From Barsoom

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urielangeli's avatar
urielangeli
20h

While the cucked American society deserves lambasting... the very presence of all those gun owners in the USA has forced the Globalists to boil the frog far, far more slowly than they would have preferred.

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SCA's avatar
SCA
20h

Electorally dominant? Well, in that mythical place, "try that in Texas," Hindu and Muslim voters dominated a city election to squeeze out the white American candidate.

But I'd like to go back a little further in time. Many many years ago in the days of my innocence and civil rights romanticism I was nevertheless deeply troubled that busing was being forced upon communities as in Boston, because--and even I, then unmarried and childless--I understood that a community's safety and strength has its core in neighborhood schools.

But all my betters, those fine erudite men of conservative letters, all they did was get rich and richer from books and think tanks and now Boston is a fully-realized paradise for illegal alien scammers and the Democratic party which loves them, and not least because the fine Irishmen and women who were the backbone of Democratic party politics since forever were busy raising money for the IRA and gushing over them in Congress, etc. etc. and grifting and Irish mafia-ing etc. etc. etc. and here we are.

And with Trump the most successful actual Deporter-in-Chief of several lifetimes, the GOP is determined to cut his political nuts off before the midterms.

I'm glad the rightful men of Belfast acted and I'm further glad that the IRA is so publicly revealed to be the vile trash it always was. I had a colleague who was one of those Smith-educated daughters of the mythical Irish poet types--translation a drunk who managed to create four profoundly damaged children while making the NY literary crowd swoon over him--and who thought Gerry Adams was--oh, fill in the blanks yourselves. She was one of my betters too.

I really hope the tide will turn. All of us have to turn it though.

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