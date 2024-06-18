Essentially every single Western state is grappling with simultaneous crises in fertility and cost-of-living, with the latter being most cruelly exemplified by the outrageous price of real estate. Starter homes are an impossible dream even for those young people who manage to secure what used to be considered a middle-class income. As a result they don’t get married and start families. Are there other factors? Cultural, religious, and so forth? No-fault divorce laws? Feminism? Atheism and nihilism? Yes, absolutely.

But until the economic factors are fixed none of that stuff matters. Most people – most white people, at least – aren’t going to have babies if they can’t afford a house.

So, why do we have a housing crisis?

Simple, really. It’s all supply and demand. There are more people trying to buy houses than their are houses, so the price gets jacked up.

There are more people because every one of our governments has been packing our countries full of third-worlders for a couple of decades now. Canada is proportionately one of the worst off. The country is taking in over a million migrants a year now, primarily from the subcontinent. That’s a few percent of the country’s population every year.

Another reason that there aren’t enough houses because construction is slow. Construction is slow because the same regime that insist on shoveling human biomass into its economic reactor at the maximum possible rate, also uses its regulatory powers to slow down productive economic activity. That is, after all, what a regulatory apparatus is designed to do: it’s there to stop people from doing things.

The combination of these factors has resulted in things getting so badly out of hand in Canada that you can buy a literal European castle for the same price – often a lower price – than a suburban shitbox infested with black mold.

Canada’s an extreme case, but Britain and the US have the same basic problem.

Our political class does not have any intention of solving this problem. In Canada, the only thing the Conservative Party is willing to discuss is to “build houses faster”, via deregulating construction or something. I’m generally all in favour of dismantling the micromanagerial system that’s suffocating our economy and our culture, and there’s no question that our over-regulated fake economy takes a lot longer to do things than it used to, but this “build houses faster” plan is fairy dust.

Why?

Because you cannot build a house faster than you can import people. In the age of intercontinental jet aircraft, one plane can carry hundreds of new people into the country, every day. Each of those people require housing. Building one house, for one family of four, will take a construction crew of dozens of tradesmen months to complete. While they’re busily digging foundations, hooking up plumbing, raising walls, putting on a roof, and all the rest of it, that one airplane brought in tens of thousands of thousands of new people. All of whom require housing.

You see the problem.

Maybe you can get that down to weeks with aggressive deregulation. You won’t get it down to ‘a day’, which is probably where construction times would need to be to keep up.

“Well we need more tradesmen to build houses!”

Great, and where do they come from? Training a skilled tradesman takes years. Of course we could always import them, look the other way on their dodgy third-world qualifications, which as far as i can tell is literally the Conservative Party solution but ... they, and their families of course, need housing too.

Again, you see the problem.

For that matter, Toronto at least has been building like mad, throwing up condos all over the place. The city is barely recognizable from itself twenty years ago. What will Toronto look like in fifty years – or twenty – if we relax regulatory constraints, and then let loose a workforce predominantly composed of ‘skilled’ ‘tradies’ with fake electrician’s certificates who get confused about which end of a screwdriver to hold when they’re trying to hammer in a nail? All while completing the Canada 2100 plan of increasing the country’s population to 100 million, entirely by immigration, by 2100? Packing another 60 million people into the GTA (surface area 7125 square kilometres), would result in a population density of over 9000 people per square kilometre, about eight times higher than that of Bangladesh. Maybe they’ll have helpful little AI glasses to lead them through the things they don’t know how to do, and no one is really checking on, as they throw up a mile-high Mumbai that spreads out to encompass most of the shore of Lake Ontario.

The joke in those pictures is that the jihadi sniper has blonde hair and blue eyes. The fire team all trace their ancestry back to the Punjab. You get all types, in the Niagra Megacity. If you want to see more of these, all of these images are from Nivanh Chanthara ’s extremely cool Babiru series, which look like one of the artist’s personal projects. And yes I get the irony of showcasing an Indian-Canadian (I presume, from the name) artist’s work, in an essay about too many Indians in Canada, and elsewhere. So how’s this? Anyone who did concept art for a Ghost in the Shell movie gets to stay.

The only solution to the problem, the only possible way this can be fixed in anything like a short timescale, is if, first, the border is slammed shut to further immigration, and second, more or less everyone who’s been brought in over the last two decades is sent packing back to wherever they came from. Canada’s population has increased by ten million people in the last twenty years, almost twenty-five percent. Send them home and there would be a lot of space. The same holds true in every one of our countries.

Of course, that isn’t going to happen under the current regime.

Why?

Simple. From its perspective, the housing crisis is not a crisis at all.

It’s a way of life.

Two generations ago our elites decided to financialize the economy. No longer would Western countries grow real food, harvest real resources, and manufacture real products. All of that would be outsourced, and we’d get rich by trading ownership tokens back and forth at hyperspeed while reassuring one another about how much they were totally worth. This has been great for the rentier class that runs everything now. They do nothing, getting rich from asset appreciation. One by one the rest of us fall off of the edge of the crumbling real economy, but that isn’t their problem.

Inflated asset prices are a net benefit to the regime. It’s one of the main sources of its wealth.

The same is true of the depressed wages that come with the cheap labour provided by migrants, whether they arrive legally or not.

The professional-managerial class has engineered a political economy which keeps their labour costs down and inflates their assets. They’ve buttressed this by engineering a moral economy in which anyone who questions the ethics of immiserating the native population by using immigration to crowd them out and underbid their labour can be denounced as a racist. Convenient, no?

But mass deportations would be cruel, you say, or even impossible. I hear that a lot when the topic is broached, and they don’t really cut the curry, frankly. Cruel? Arguably, and not that I care, but rather beside the point. Impossible? Hardly. If people fly in, they can fly back out again. An airplane flies one way or the other just as easily, unless Boeing has something to say about it.

There’s precedent in other countries, including quite recently when Pakistan just kicked out every single Afghani, which was apparently a lot of them. How many of our own recent immigrants are Pakistani, again?

Okay but what about citizens? You can’t just take someone’s citizenship, that’s like, sacred and stuff. Well, except in the Baltic states, where Latvia and Estonia revoked citizenship from Russians the USSR had planted on their lands, effectively declaring that anyone who’s stamp of approval came from Mother Russia was there illegitimately, and had to reapply. Ethnic Russians, and I suppose whatever other South Caucasians or whatever they brought in along with them, were now illegal aliens. Then of course there’s the forced march of ethnic Germans out of Eastern Europe following World War Two, which killed quite a few civilians. Sure, you can say, they brought it on themselves. Don’t disagree. The point is, it’s not like this kind of unpleasantness hasn’t happened before, many times over, in world history.

It doesn’t even have to be particularly unpleasant. “Here’s a ticket, sir, have a nice flight, sir.” Some terrible food, second-rate entertainment, one awkward conversation, and an uncomfortable nap later, and there you are, back home where you started. And who doesn’t like home? Is home really so bad? And no I don’t particularly care if it is, at this point.

An Airbus A380, which is apparently the largest passenger aircraft currently flying but more importantly is not made by Boeing, holds 525 people and costs half a billion dollars each, brand new. Twenty-four of them, enough to run one flight back every hour, would set you back about ten billion, and could together transport four and a half million in a year’s time, plus operating expenses. That goes down to a paltry billion dollars if you’re willing to buy them used, and I’m all ears about that, let me tell you.

Point being, it is eminently both fiscally and physically possible to move very large numbers of people, very quickly, out of the country. Or, as we have seen in recent years, into it. This is simply a fact of life now, and will be as long as the airplane exists as a technology. Successor technologies may prove to be even more efficient, and therefore enable even more rapid large-scale movements of people. A working SpaceX Starship, able to land and therefore reuse all stages of the rocket, could be mass-produced, with launch costs converging onto fuel, maintenance, and labour as each rocket does multiple flights per day. Optimistic projections put that at prices comparable to a modern flight ticket, but with suborbital flight times in an hour and a half or less between any two points on the Earth’s surface.

These technologies make extremely rapid immigration very easy. They make it very simple for large populations to displace small populations in very short periods of time. This is a problem we’re all going to be dealing with for quite some time to come, at least until we start spreading out into the solar system, where our settlements can put months or years of travel time between them, again. Although I’m sure some genius will invent quantum teleportation pads or something that put Mars and the Moon on one another’s doorsteps.

“But the real estate market would crash!”, you say.

Yes, affordable housing means crashing the real estate market, thanks for keeping up.

“That’s your money too! All that real estate wealth will get transferred someday.”

No it won’t. No one can afford those houses. When the boomers start trying to sell them en masse, the real estate market will crash in any case. Their children will inherit ashes. Those subdivisions full of golden years bungalows will turn into blight belts inhabited by coyotes and junkies. Unless of course we keep packing biomass into the real estate market, which again, is the problem we’re trying to solve, here. Besides which, a society in which you’re economically screwed unless you can inherit generational wealth is not a great society to live in.

“But the pension funds will get wiped out!”

No one under 40 can afford a house, let alone a pension.

“But who will wipe the butts of the boomers in care homes?”

I thought 70 was the new 60 or something. Young forever, right? Eighteen till I die? Bootstraps, boomers. Bootstraps.

“This would alienate non-white people all over the world!”

Brown people already fear and resent us. Especially the ones living amongst us, amongst whom anti-white hatred has been carefully, even lovingly inculcated by our elite.

“There would be diplomatic consequences!”

India, Pakistan, and China would start restricting visas to Western citizens? The horror.

“There would be trade reprisals!”

So we can revive local industry? Fantastic. Besides which, I don’t think lack of access to Indian call centres or computer programmers is going to make anyone’s life worse. Customer service would improve overnight and our code base would finally function again.

“They would declare war to protect their people’s interests!”

You know, maybe they would. I would be very interested to see how Western populations might react to India trying to hold a gun to our heads while saying, in essence, ‘Give us your territory or else.’ So far we’ve all been under the impression that immigrants are here at our invitation, not as an imposition. Seems like that could escalate things very quickly. I would remind any Indian military personnel contemplating some form of gunboat diplomact to recall two things: first, that Canada’s civilian population is very nearly as well-armed as America’s, and second, we like winter. Have fun.

Don’t even ask about the polar bear cavalry. You don’t want to know. (Frank Frazetta)

In any case, in the short term, we have a problem: too many people, not enough houses. The only way to solve that problem is to send those new people back, starting immediately. This is obviously physically possible, but the regime isn’t going to do or allow anything like that. Not ever. This is a consensus which goes across all of the political parties, in Anglo countries, that have a realistic chance of winning an election. The only question any of them will ask about immigration is “How much faster?” Since many of the migrants are citizens now, and can vote, and certainly won’t vote for their own deportations, and most likely will vote to bring in more of their own, well. With every day that passes, voting becomes a less plausible means of fixing this.

And voting is already very unlikely to fix it.

Who knows. Maybe it will self-correct. The FIRE economy of Finance, Investment, and Real Estate, is also the FAKE economy of Fraud, Arbitrage, Kleptocracy, and Expropriation. It produces nothing, because it can only rearrange tokens, insert middle-men, slow things down, and extract. An economy based on inflated asset prices can only roll around like a beached whale for so long before it gracelessly expires and deflates. Which, indeed, it is giving every appearance of doing. Things are unravelling everywhere. Everyone can feel it. The worse it gets, the more people will just leave. Airplanes fly both ways, like I keep saying. If enough self-deport, it could take the pressure off.

The danger of such an approach, however, is that shortly after those who remain manage to stabilize society and things start to get better, as they hopefully do at some point, they’ll all want to come back again. For that reason and obvious others, I dislike the geopolitical strategy of “be weakly and sick, dress like a slob, smell like a dumpster fire, and have even more appalling breath,” as a way of deterring rapid immigration. While it’s probably unavoidable in any case, a decade of grinding poverty – which is what it would probably take to make recent immigrants self-deport, since we’re talking about making Western countries less functional than India – doesn’t appeal.

There are, however, other ways of making ones countries unwelcoming, without waiting for the blessing of officialdom.

There’s the example set by the Irish, who like everyone else are having housing issues. The Irish state, standard local branch of globohomo that it is, is quite clearly not going to do anything but continue importing humanity’s dregs at an ever-accelerating pace, and it doesn’t much matter who the Irish vote for because the uniparty establishments are all on the same page and they’ve got the whole thing sewn up.

Since there are no solutions within conventional electoral politics, the Irish people have, sensibly enough, reverted to an older and more hands-on form of politics. They refuse to work on construction projects meant to house migrants. They block buses filled with migrants from entering town. They burn those buses, and sometimes they burn the buildings which have been set aside for the migrants to use. They started doing this the night after one of their fellow brotherly victims of historical colonial oppression stabbed a little Irish girl while rampaging about, as brotherly victims of historical colonial oppression are wont to do, in the name of solidarity you see. Solidarity with fellow brotherly victims of historical colonial oppression notwithstanding, it’s hard to feel brotherly when little girls get stabbed, and that kind of thing had happened once to often, and so now the Irish are practically in open insurrection against “their” government, in a battle for the continued existence of Ireland as something distinguishable from a North African slum.

I called all of this several months ago, the day after the Irish first snapped.

has an excellent wright-up on what’s happened since:

Ireland is a mere prelude of what could be coming.

As usual, the Irish are being a bit disorderly about it at all. It’s their way. What do you think will start to happen in Scandinavia, when the mood shifts? Or in Germany? Auslander Raus, as the kids are singing these days, and laughing while they sing it, German and Scandinavian both, I hear. And very probably French and British and Italian and so forth. Just look how they’re voting. “Far” right parties are synonymous with youth parties.

The Scandinavians are not disorderly, as the Celts are, not known for being riotous or drunken. They tend to be much more calm and controlled, reserved in their affect, careful and systematic in their actions. They can also be cold, and exceptionally cruel. There was this case recently, some Middle Eastern taxi driver raped a teenage Swedish girl. The police refused to do anything when she reported him. Swedish police have a heavy complement of heavyset middle-aged women for whom combating racism is very important, you see. So this fourteen-year-old girl lured the rapist Arab, twelve years her senior, into the forest. She tempted him by offering her body willingly this time. Told him to bring vodka. He probably wouldn’t have gone if he’d seen the giddy text message she sent to a friend, “They will meet my rapist HIHIHI”. Her boyfriend and his three brothers, all teenagers just a few years older than her, then set upon the rapist Arab, out there in the deep woods where no one would hear his screams as they tortured him. Then they threw a rope over a stout branch, hanged him from the neck until he was dead, and left him for the ravens. The oldest got sent to jail for life; the rest of them got sent to juvenile detention for a period of months to years.

Except that a few months later, they appealed to a higher court, and all five of them were acquitted of murder. This not because the court did not think they had committed murder – a murder very obviously occurred – but on a technicality, as it was impossible to determine which of them, specifically, committed the lethal act. It seems the five teens refused to snitch on one another, so they literally got away with murder. There’s a lesson there, kids. I can’t help but see Odin’s eye smiling grimly down on them. They did, after all, leave the rapist Arab on one of his trees.

Now imagine the whole country snaps like that. Because, you know, at this point, a whole lot of Swedish women have gotten raped, over the years. It’s sort of an open secret. What makes it all even more humiliating for Swedish women to contemplate is that it’s happened in large degree because they themselves have done everything in their power to hold their men back, to keep them from taking any sort of action to protect them from auslanders, that they mustn’t be racist, blah blah. This is what feminism, married to multiculturalism, has done, in the end, in Sweden, and indeed all over Europe. It turned Swedish women into Arab rape toys. And everyone knows it. The migrants certainly know it. Swedish men sure know it. And deep down, Swedish women know it.

Think about the grooming gangs in England. The sheer scale of what happened in Rotherham, which was really just a showpiece city in what appears to be a clandestine national industry of the psychological torture and systematic gang rape of young working class white girls. Fourteen hundred girls, in Rotherham alone. The authorities did nothing.

How many of those girls would love to do what that Swedish teenage girl did?

How many of their brothers and boyfriends and guy friends would be willing, no, thrilled, to help?

That’s a lot of people that could snap. They have the best possible reason for snapping, and are kept from snapping mainly by the perception that most other people aren’t close to snapping themselves, that everyone else believes in some nonsense about imagining there’s no nations, and how it’s easy if you try. So easy you don’t even have to imagine it: we’re living it daily. We know what it’s like now. We don’t like it.

The last decades have been good and happy times for immigrants to Western countries. The natives have been accommodating and generous, and thus many newcomers have prospered, while many others have simply taken advantage. Now, however, so many have taken advantage that the generosity is all spent, and as for accommodations? We’re all booked up. Meanwhile the natives are getting hostile. The West is about to become a lot less friendly to foreigners, both economically, and emotionally. The mood is shifting. I see it all the time, now. The looks people exchange. The little remarks they make. These days, when soggy old dishrags like Chris Hayes say things like this:

It tends to get responses like this.

“That’s racist” just doesn’t hit like it used to.

At the end of the day, the problem is very simple. There aren’t enough houses. We can’t build them faster than we can fly people in. The lives of young people are being destroyed by this. Immigration is costing us too much. The only people benefiting from it are the immigrants, and the elites who import them ... and those elites are increasingly seen as illegitimate, as, for that matter, is the very presence of the immigrants.

The solution is simple. Send them back.

And if the regime won’t allow it?

Well then one way or another, by voting or otherwise, there will have to be regime change.

