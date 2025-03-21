It was a sweltering, humid evening in the middle of a South American heat wave, and I was passing the time making idle conversation by the hostel’s pool, sipping a beer added via wristband to the many dead soldiers already tallied on the butcher’s bill at the small bar across the courtyard. My companion was another traveller – a fellow Canadian, a friendly farm boy from the rural prairies, the kind of kid who’s into hockey and curling, and has strong opinions on agricultural policy and the War of 1812. We pounded back beers as the night went on – he drank a bit faster than I did, and kept returning to the hostel’s bar for refills, bringing back another for me before I could finish the one I was working on. After a few hours of talking history and music and crop rotation, the conversation naturally wound its way to Trump’s threat – or offer, or promise, depending on how you look at it – to annex Canada.

My companion got a wild, burning glint in his eyes – pupils dilated, whites showing. Sanpaku mode activated. The last time I’d seen that crazed animal stare had been in the gaze of a mild-mannered liberal colleague, driven mad in the aftermath of Trump’s first election.

He was already armed, he told me. He was ready for the Americans. They wouldn’t get past him.

This, I remonstrated, was a very stupid way to get yourself killed for no good reason. You aren’t going to win a fight with the US military.

Will you fight? he inquired, tone making it clear he’d accept only one answer.

I’m not going to shoot at my American brothers, I replied. They aren’t my enemy.

This set him off. He denounced me as a traitor, which nearly led to a fight. I grabbed him by the wrist, told him he was out of line, made it clear that those were fighting words ... but that I also respected his spirit, valued it even, and understood where he was coming from. If I’m honest, and I try to be, my temper was also stayed by the worry, emanating from a deep and atavistic layer of my soul, that he might have a point. It is a terrible thing to say that you won’t defend your country. Yet I cannot bring myself to fight for the travesty Canada has become.

What are you actually fighting for? I asked him. A million immigrants a year so they can keep the real estate ponzi scheme going? A government that tells us we live on stolen land? Vaccine passports and frozen bank accounts? Washington isn’t doing that to us. Ottawa is.

In the end he stormed off, denouncing me loudly to a group of bemused British girls on the other side of the courtyard. In the sluggish light of the next day’s painful sobriety he sat by himself, and wouldn’t meet my eyes. I bought him a beer, explaining that I owed him at least one for the night before, and introduced him to another Canadian kid I’d met in the meantime. Nothing more was said.

But that feral look in his eyes stuck with me.

After almost a decade of tyranny, mismanagement, corruption, demographic vandalism, forced medical experimentation, hoaxed blood libels, Academy Award-winning performances, and cringe-inducing dress-up, Justin Trudeau, the second-worst Prime Minister in Canada’s history, is finally, at long and long-awaited last, gone.

You’d think I’d be ecstatic, yet I find myself greeting his departure with a shrug.

It’s possible we’ll look back on Justin’s circus act as the good old days.

Trudeau resigned as head of the Liberal Party of Canada a few months ago, but did not immediately step down as Prime Minister. Using his powers as PM – which in the context of the Canadian political system are very nearly limitless – he prorogued parliament, effectively shutting down the government so his party could have a leadership race without endangering its grip on power by triggering an election. That leadership race has just finished, and as was expected by nearly everyone, Mark Carney has become Canada’s new prime minister. His only real competitor was the shrill Chrystia Freeland, who in addition to being as charismatic as nails on a chalkboard, was tarnished by her long association with Trudeau’s cabinet as his right-hand girlboss. No one seriously expected her to win, and she didn’t.

Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney

Carney has no history at all in electoral politics, and is therefore entirely untainted by any association with the Trudeau regime. Much of his career has been spent working in central banks, with a stint as governor of the Bank of Canada, during which he prevented Canada’s housing market from correcting following the 2008 financial crash. He left the BoC for a long tenure as governor of the Bank of England, during which he presided over the UK’s economic flatlining. Before running central banks, he worked for Goldman-Sachs; after, he was the UN special envoy for climate action. With a CV like this you’d be tempted to call him a Davos man through and through, a globalist and an elitist, and he would agree with you, explicitly. His globalist bona fides are impeccable: he went so far as to offer up his daughter, now his ‘son’, on the Tavistock altar of Gender Moloch, which even Trudeau didn’t do.

Despite Carney’s lack of political experience, he’s arguably one of the more charismatic politicians Canada has seen on the federal stage in some time. He projects a calm aura of reassuring technocratic competence, which appeals at a visceral level to the Canadian electorate, preferring as it always has the firm hand of authoritarian paternalism.

Given Carney’s commitment to the globalist project, what then are we to make of the rhetorical stance he adopted immediately after taking office? Carney has been celebrating the ethnic heritage of Canada’s founding stock, with its British roots especially being held up as a point of pride. After a decade of being told we’re living on stolen land, that we’re all a bunch of vicious settler-colonialist genocidal racists that tried to exterminate the First Nations with the residential schools (a claim which remains absolutely evidence-free, and an observation which the Canadian government wants to prohibit making), and that it’s time to get out of the way so the Nu-Canadians can take their place (namely our place), this is quite the gear shift.

I don’t for a moment think that Carney actually values Canada’s heritage, or its founding peoples. He is in unambiguous alignment with the forces that want to dismantle Western civilization down to its foundations and plow the ruins into the burnt soil, with Anglo civilization first on the chopping block, and so far deepest into the deracinating meat grinder.

It’s possible that Carney’s messaging pivot is nothing more than campaign rhetoric. Carney may be prime minister for now, but he’s got at most about seven months before the next Canadian election, and Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party has been slaughtering the Liberals at the polls.

Well, they were slaughtering the Liberals. Since Carney entered the leadership race, Liberal Party polling numbers have rocketed upwards, while the Conservative lead has evaporated, and Carney’s Liberals are already the betting market favourite to win the next election.

This may be one of the most embarrassing electoral reversals of Canadian history. Poilievre was being handed the Prime Minister’s Office on a silver platter, but has already blown a massive lead out of sheer milquetoast cowardice, and so is on track to hand that silver platter back to the Liberals.

The Liberals were already outflanking the Conservatives from the right on immigration, announcing caps on student and temporary foreign worker visas while Poilievre was still conspicuously saying nothing whatsoever about immigration for fear of being branded a mean racist by the CBC. Poilievre’s campaign was instead built mainly on eliminating Trudeau’s unpopular new carbon tax, with the rest of it being largely the same sort of tawdry costumed ethnic pandering Trudeau perfected. As for the carbon tax, one of Carney’s first acts was to announce its end, thus kicking out one of the load-bearing members of the Conservative Party’s electoral strategy.

By preemptively appealing to the residual ethnic pride of founding stock Canadians, Carney outflanked Poilievre from the right yet again, this time on a cultural issue. In an attempt to convert the dead cat bounce of Canadian patriotism precipitated by Trump’s trade war into votes, Poilievre recently had a big Canada First rally, in which he waxed poetic about how a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian, bud: a Patel is every bit as Canadian as a Poilievre (he thought that was a really clever line). Carney didn’t directly countersignal Poilievre’s mawkish multiculturalism, but the semiotics of actively celebrating Canada’s Anglo-French origins carry an implicit repudiation that voters’ hindbrains, long starved of ethnic validation, are seizing on.

It’s all very savvy political manoeuvring, and of course Canada’s puckstick patriots are eating it up, yet I cannot help but worry that there is something much darker at play.

Canadian politics does not take place in a vacuum. Canada is a vassal state of its southern neighbour, effectively a resource colony which is permitted as a polite fiction to maintain its pretensions to sovereignty. Until very recently the Globalist American Empire was internally relatively harmonious; despite abundant internal discontent due to the steady erosion of living standards, increasing restrictions on civil liberties, and above all the relentless ethnic cleansing being affected by the internal auto-colonization project championed by Crocodylus politicans, the managerial elite was in unquestioned control of every vertex of the iron pentagon – media, academia, the judiciary, the financial sector, the civil service – that delineates the parameters of Western political life.

Trump’s victory in the 2024 election has upset the stability of elite power, and it has done so right in the heart of the empire. The ancien regime still dominates the media, but the media’s credibility and audience share are both decaying at an accelerating pace, with large fractions of the population simply ignoring the legacy media entirely. They still control academia, but the academy is DIEing. The financial sector is split, with much of it – particularly in the private equity, venture capital, and tech sectors – having defected to MAGA. Large parts of the civil service are being dismantled by DOGE. And as for the judiciary, while activist judges are issuing federal injunctions at a furious pace – over 300 of them since Trump took office – the White House is simply going full Jacksonian, and ignoring them. How many divisions do the judges control?

Internally, the globalist elite appear to be on their back foot. Their traditional power bases are either already crumbling due to pre-existing secular trends, suffering grievous injury from attacks from the new regime, or both. Their base, that body of hysterical brain-wormed zombies we refer to as ‘the left’, are apparently in a state of ontological shock. The widely-expected wave of political violence has so far largely failed to manifest: there have been a few desultory protests, but nothing has come even close to reaching the critical mass necessary for a proper wave of riots (elimination of the USAIDS budget may be related: how exactly was Antifa being paid?) Discourse on the left seems to oscillate between poles of impotent seething and demoralized dejection. They know they’ve lost white people, and young men, and young white men in particular, but cannot bring themselves to admit that this is due to decades of systematic abuse of young white men rather than some magical messaging formula they haven’t yet identified which can sweet-talk young white men into meekly accepting their status as second-class citizens bound for inevitable genetic liquidation.

What riots there have been in recent months have mainly been within the imperial periphery, most notably England’s Southport riots, and far from being astroturfed internal colour revolutions a la Blacks Looting and Murdering, these showed every sign of being organic expressions of popular rage against a political class whose ‘anti-racism’ is universally understood as anti-white anti-civilizationism. It was not long before this that the Irish snapped, for similar reasons.

Despite this internal political turbulence, the globalist regime’s grip on power in the United Kingdom, and on the European continent, remains absolute. The EU has no trouble simply banning populist political insurgencies in the courts, as with the popular presidential candidate Calin Georgescu in Romania; when ‘far-right’ parties are able to get into the legislature – as they have in many countries, e.g. the Alternativ fur Deutschland in Germany or the Rassamblemnent National in France – cordon sanitaire tactics amongst the establishment parties have so far been effective at locking those parties out of any meaningful role in governance. Domestic dissidents are harassed by police, fined, or arrested for hate speech across Britain and Europe; in Ireland, heavy-handed police tactics are used to bully local populations into accepting migrant plantations; over most of the continent, the Brussels regime remains in firm control.

Populist insurgents have seized power in the imperial core, while liberal elites have retrenched themselves in the provinces. This is somewhat similar to what happened when Caesar first crossed the Rubicon: Pompey and the Senate fled Rome, enabling Caesar to enter the eternal city uncontested, but the optimates simply fell back to Greece, where they raised the legions necessary to strike back at the tyrant and his mob of populares. The result was a decade-long civil war that raged across the entire Roman world ... followed by a brief peace after Caesar defeated the last of his enemies ... followed by another decade of civil war after the survivors Caesar forgave butchered him on the Senate floor, and Caesar’s heir Octavian and right-hand man Mark Antony put Caesar’s clemency away and liquidated the traitors.

The strategic imperatives of the two sides are easy enough, I think, to see. MAGA needs to extend the revolution to the imperial provinces, overturning corrupt Blue America-loyalist governments. Failing a continental MEGAquake, MAGA needs to isolate the US from European influence.

The globalists need to destabilize the US, exerting enough external and internal pressure that the rebellious new regime can be brought down, and the peasants brought back in line.

Both sides need to resist subversion, while subverting the other. It’s a psychic war of attrition, where the goal is to capture territory in the minds of other populations, while maintaining hold of the minds at home. This is a 5GW conflict fought with memetics, social media, artificial intelligence, disinformation campaigns, open-source intelligence, civil disobedience, lawfare, and weaponized trade relationships. It’s very similar to the Russo-American Cold War that defined the latter half of the twentieth century, in that it is so far primarily a war of propaganda. The key difference is that the Cold War was fought largely by intelligence agencies, working behind the scenes to orchestrate media narratives, and therefore relied to a great degree on secrecy; this new global psywar, by contrast, is largely taking place out in the open, with huge parts of the general population mobilized via social media to generate and distribute memetic weaponry. The Cold War, in other words, was a sort of top-down, one-to-many, server-client sort of propaganda war, in which the vast bulk of the population on either side were dupes of the hidden masters in the spy agencies; this conflict is run on a many-to-many, peer-to-peer model, in which everyone involved knows full well what they’re doing, and everyone is part-spy and part-dupe.

I’ve speculated before that MAGA might well begin repurposing the colour revolution tactics developed by the previous regime, using them to replace unfriendly left-wing European governments with friendly populist governments, and possibly to annex Canada in a ‘Maple Maidan’.

has a vivid description of what that might look like in the case of Europe, focusing especially on the United Kingdom.

Social Matter

If some anons on Substack and Frog Twitter can see this possibility, you can be sure that the lizard people see it as well, and you can be doubly sure that they aren’t going to take it lying down.

The most notable case study of the consequences of this form of warfare is of course the Ukraine. In 2014 the United States and the European Union orchestrated a colour revolution, the Euro-Maidan, which toppled Kiev’s Russophilic government and replaced it with a Russophobic Western puppet. Russia responded by immediately annexing the Crimea, and throwing its support – initially covertly – behind the ethnically Russian breakaway republics in the Donbass.

Western intelligence did not believe that the Crimean referendum was above-board, choosing instead to run with the narrative that ethnically Russian Crimeans had been hoodwinked by Russian information operations – essentially, that Russia had mastered the 5GW tools that the West had been using to overthrow governments all over the Middle East during the Arab Spring. As a result, Western governments became far more internally censorious, with combating ‘disinformation’ becoming a top policy priority, a tendency that really came into its own during the COVID lockdowns.

Meanwhile, inside the Ukraine, the West worked to gas the Ukrainian people up against Russia – stoking nationalist sentiments and feeding the Ukraine’s latent Russophobia by playing up historical resentments such as the terrifying nightmare of the Holodomor. This had some absurd results, such as changing the spellings of Ukrainian words to make Ukrainian into a ‘language’; it also had some more repressive results, such as banning the Russian Orthodox church, or open discrimination against ethnic Russians. From an outside perspective Ukrainian hatred for Russia is a bit strange: ethnically they’re practically indistinguishable; the Ukrainian ‘language’ is effectively just a dialect of Russian; the two have been joined at the hip – part of the same empire – for essentially their entire histories, indeed the Russian empire was born in the Ukraine. While Russia has done horrible things in the Ukraine, the Ukrainians themselves are hardly choirboys, and the simple truth is that the history of the entire region is one long litany of bloody horror. Look back far enough – and one does not usually need to look back that far – and it’s the easiest thing in the world to find some atrocity one European ethnic group inflicted on one of its neighbours ... and vice-versa.

It’s also a bit odd that Western governments, which have abhorred any sort of ethno-nationalism since the end of the last World War, and indeed have made the suppression of blood and soil nationalism both at home and abroad a core element of not just political policy but moral philosophy, would suddenly throw their full weight behind the cultivation of outright Neo-Nazism in the Ukraine. Odd, that is, until you realize that this was entirely instrumental: the goal was to turn the Ukraine into a spear aimed at the heart of the Russian bear. Thus, at the same time that Ukrainian nationalism was being encouraged, the Ukrainian military was being built up, with the ongoing civil war (or national liberation struggle, depending on who you ask) in the Donbass as the proximate excuse.

All of this exploded in the most predictable and heartbreaking fashion in 2022. No longer willing to tolerate the growing military threat on its border, Russia moved to neutralize it. The invasion went poorly, and both sides have been locked into a high-tech reprise of the Great War’s muddy trenches for years now, slaughtering one another with FPV drones in muddy foxholes.

For Russia, the war has been expensive in blood and treasure. For the Ukraine it has been catastrophic. The Ukrainian population has been hollowed out, with young Ukrainian men dying on the front by their hundreds of thousands, and young Ukrainian women fleeing abroad, likely never to return.

The gaping crater blown into the base of the Ukrainian population pyramid by the war will almost certainly be filled with replacement migration from Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile Ukraine’s real estate and natural resources have been appropriated by its foreign creditors as payment for assistance in the war. The globalists poured 100-proof ethnonationalism straight into the hindbrain of Ukrainian society, sent them into an unwinnable war, encouraged them to fight Russia to the last flower of Ukrainian youth, and will repay the Ukrainian people by stealing everything they own and giving their depopulated land to foreign peoples far more alien than the Russians.

Neat trick. With allies like these, etc.

So, Canada.

Canadian nationalism is a fragile and contradictory thing, uneasily balancing as it does the nationalisms of two founding nations tied together in a tempestuous shotgun marriage, and based as it originally was – on the Anglo side – more on loyalty to a defunct empire than on any sense of ethnic particularism (the Quebecois are a different story, quite a bit more forthrightly ethno-nationalic than the Anglos). Across Canadian history, one of the only consistent threads in Canada’s national identity has been that Canadians are Not-Americans: we might not quite know what we are, but we aren’t (ugh) that. This frequently manifests as a sort of brittle insecurity, an ostentatious inferiority-superiority complex: unlike those stupid Americans, Canadians are smart, we are law-abiding, we are polite, we are sensible, we are European, we are educated, we aren’t racists, we have free health care. Much of this is overcompensatory cope – Canadians, by and large, are every bit as ignorant and provincial as Americans – but this really is how Canadians feel.

This reflexive anti-Americanism evolved because Canada has spent its entire history resisting assimilation by the United States, initially because it was part of the British Empire, and later more or less out of habit. During the first decades of the colonization of Upper Canada, Canada was essentially an armed fortress, with its trade routes and settlement patterns shaped first and foremost by military imperatives. This is what O Canada’s ‘We stand on guard for thee’ means. We aren’t standing guard against the polar bears. That isn’t something Canadians have thought about much recently – we’ve shared the longest undefended border on the planet for a century with our American frenemies – but the folk memory of our long formative cold war is most assuredly there.

Unlike the Ukraine, there isn’t anything like the same level of historical grievance. Canada and the US haven’t been at war since 1812, and that was a fairly civilized conflict. America has committed no atrocities against Canada, nor vice versa. We’ve fought alongside one another in virtually every major conflict of the twentieth century. The worst Canadians can really complain about within living memory is that Americans habitually ignore their northern hat. Nevertheless, the attitude of Canadians towards the US has long been one of wary anxiety, and that anxiety provides a wedge that can be widened.

Also unlike the Ukraine, the globalists don’t need to launch a colour revolution to take over Canada and tear it out of America’s political and economic orbit. The liberal international order is already firmly in control of Canada. There isn’t even a credible populist insurgency of any relevance to federal politics – the state-controlled media, with its iron grip over much of the population’s mind, has effectively locked the People’s Party out of the national political monologue (it would be absurd to call it a ‘conversation’).

Canada presents the managers of the Rules-Based Order with a strategic opportunity highly analogous to the one they took advantage of in the Ukraine: it is a culturally similar border country with an unprincipled, deeply corrupt government, one that has already been deeply penetrated by foreign interests; its population is preconditioned by long historical habit towards a certain level of hostility towards their neighbours; its economy is deeply intertwined with its neighbour’s. All of this means that it can be used as a base for mischief, to play merry havoc with the economy and social order of a large, unruly civilization-state that isn’t taking Rules-Based Orders anymore.

Which is why I find it concerning that the central banker hatchet-man parachuted in to take control of the Canadian government started his term by adopting the language of ethnic particularism. It isn’t that I’m against such rhetoric – in the abstract, I’m all in favour of it. But considering the source, it’s a very bad sign.

If the plan really is to Ukrainify Canada, then reasoning by analogy with what happened in the Ukraine, there are some things we can expect to see in the coming months and – God forbid – years of Carney’s administration.

Canada will move to diversify its trade relationships, seeking closer ties with the EU and China as markets for its natural resources. This will be explained as an effort to reinforce Canadian sovereignty, by escaping the monopsonic relationship Canada currently endures with the US. In the short run this is foolishness, as Canada simply doesn’t have the port facilities to ship minerals and natural gas to other continents in sufficient quantities to compensate for the vast overland trade between Canada and the US. The actual goal will simply be to hurt the US economy, and hamper the American reindustrialization project in particular, by starving it of natural resources. This will (further) impoverish the Canadian people, which the state will compensate for by blaming it all on the Trump Trade War.

The CBC will pivot away from bad sitcoms promoting multiculturalism, towards producing gritty historical war dramas that play up Canadian military heroism. The news media will do everything in its power to stoke anti-American – meaning anti-Trump – sentiment, breathlessly reporting on every fresh lawless outrage against the human rights of innocent Venezuelan drug dealers or whatever the unforgivable offence against Our Unspecified Values happens to be this week.

New public rituals might be encouraged. It’s currently fashionable to begin every public gathering with a land acknowledgement, emphasizing that the proceedings are being held on treaty land or unceded land that actually belongs to one or several of Canada’s First Nations. These little preambles might be expanded to include acknowledgements of the British or French settlers who first arrived, with the goal of encouraging nationalistic sentiments ... always subordinated, of course, to the prior Indigenous claim, but with the founding stock Canadians now framed as guarantors and protectors of these claims, rather than usurpers.

Canada will continue its precipitous devolution into a police state. Political dissidents will sometimes be arrested and imprisoned on grounds of sedition, but this won’t happen very much because the Canadian state largely lacks the capacity. Repression will mostly be accomplished automatically, e.g. by garnishing or even freezing bank accounts for spicy language on social media. If the People’s Party of Canada get too popular, it may be banned, and Maxime Bernier may either be imprisoned, e.g. on hate speech charges, or forced to flee into American exile.

The differences between Canadian and American English might be played up to the point of absurdity – it’s ‘zed’, not ‘zee’, you must include the ‘u’, and it is pronounced ‘aboot’, not ‘abowt’. Maybe spellings are even revised to emphasize the differences. Yes, that would be silly. It was silly when ‘Zelenskyy’ did it, too.

Having American family ties or, worse yet, origins may become suspect, particularly if you’re luke-warm about the Yankee Menace. Churches with an American inflection – Baptists, Evangelicals, and so on – will either be banned or kept under close surveillance, regularly harassed by the police and the courts. Americans walking around on Canadian streets will be made to feel unwelcome, and the CBC will be full of stories about Americans being very impolite to Canadian visitors.

Canada will attempt to rebuild its military. The absolute current state of the Canadian Armed Forces is proverbial at this point. Decades of underfunding and social engineering have left it a pathetic, demoralized shadow of its former self. I’m skeptical that this can be fixed in a short time-frame. As it is, Canadians have no interest in serving, leaving the CAF (pronounced ‘caff’, for my American readers) unable to maintain even its atrophied size. As a result, a draft is already being floated in the national media, and there’s an active push to make it easier to recruit of non-citizens.

The military might tone back some of the woke stuff, while the aforementioned television shows celebrating the exploits of Canadian war heroes attempt to lure the white boys back. There will still be women in the combat arms, of course, and your career will still be ruined if you say a racism or a sexism, but the new line will be that maybe we were a bit harsh on the white guys, we’re all a team after all, let’s let bygones be bygones. All bullshit of course but they want those troops.

There’s no scenario in which Canada becomes a credible military threat to the United States, of course. Canada is simply too small and poor. But I don’t think that would be the goal. Instead, the idea would be to try and suck the US into a quagmire.

Canada’s federal integrity has been shaky for some time. Quebec, famously, has had a sovereigntist movement since the 60s; thanks to generations of rapacious abuse by Ottawa, secessionist sentiment has been slowly bubbling under the surface in Alberta as well. An economic crisis due to a trade war could well be the necessary impetus for Alberta to say, screw it, we’re out, and either declare itself an independent republic, or apply for statehood.

Losing Alberta’s oil fields would be an economic disaster for Ottawa: they’re practically the only thing keeping the country afloat financially. A ‘nationalist’ government in Ottawa would object strenuously, declare whatever referendum had taken place in Alberta to be illegitimate as it is clearly nothing more than an American colour revolution, and send in the military to arrest the Albertan government and restore order. If Albertans feel strongly enough about the matter, citizen militias may start taking shots at the CAF.

Next thing you know, Alberta becomes the North American Donbass. This might seem crazy, but it’s not so different from the Red River rebellion in the 19th century.

The conflict grinds on for a few years, with separatist forces trading shots, shells, and suicide drones with the CAF. Albertan statehood is debated in Congress and on social media. Meanwhile, Canada burnishes its image abroad as the scrappy underdog, standing up to the big ugly American bully whom everyone knows full well is providing material support to the Albertans. Carney struts around in CADPATs with three maple leaves under the crossed sword and crown, becomes a global celebrity, a wise and courageous statesman, the new Winston Churchill, as various foreign powers – China and India, especially, but also Europe, and who knows, maybe even Russia – start sending military aid packages to beef up the struggling Canadian army.

It doesn’t matter that Canada, with its small population and extended supply lines, has no hope of winning. It doesn’t matter that thousands, even tens of thousands, maybe even hundreds of thousands of Canadian boys get chewed into hamburger (actually, that’s a bonus: they can be replaced with Indians all the faster; see: the Ukraine). It doesn’t matter that Canada gets reduced to indebted penury, its natural resources bought up by its creditors for pennies on the dollar (actually, that’s a bonus, too; see: the Ukraine). It doesn’t matter that Canada’s infrastructure gets destroyed. What matters is that they turn Canada into an open, bleeding wound in the side of the American empire, a domestic crisis that cannot be ignored, which soaks up MAGA’s political capital, and which distracts the Thermidoreans in Washington from pursuing strategic goals elsewhere.

That’s a dark scenario, and perhaps my imagination is getting away from me, afflicting me with a fever dream, and if so, hey, one of my functions here is to say the crazy stuff out loud. Maybe Carney’s rhetorical pivot is just a cynical campaign strategy. Maybe it’s more than that, but there’s no intention of using Canada to do anything other than sabotage America’s natural resource pipeline.

But then I see Chrystia Freeland making deranged statements about deploying British nuclear deterrents on Canadian soil.

And I think about the crazed look in the eyes of that kid at the hostel.

And I wonder how far these evil bastards might try to push it, and how far my countrymen will allow those manipulative reptiles to push them.

Thank you for taking the time to read about the nightmare I wrote down in my dream journal. I really hope that’s all it is, and that the iron law of Nothing Ever Happens holds. Things usually don’t go either as badly as one fears, or as well as one hopes ... but normalcy bias can also blind us to how much, and how quickly, things can fall apart. My intention here isn’t to prophecize – I have no more idea what the future might hold than you do – but merely to get you thinking, if you’re a Canadian, very carefully about underlying motivations of the rhetorical choices your political leaders make. These people are not your friends. They do not care about you, except insofar as they can use you. They intend to dispossess and replace you. Never forget this. Don’t let pretty flattery deceive you as to their intentions.

As always, while I am grateful to everyone who took the time to read this, my deepest gratitude is for my supporters, whose generosity is what enables me to write these essays, and to reach – and hopefully touch – what small number of minds that I can. Your patronage leaves me awed and humbled ... it amazes me every day that you have made this possible.