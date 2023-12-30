Postcards From Barsoom

Political Conflict in the Age of Psychic Warfare
World War Three is being fought in your mind, and it's the best glowjob you've ever had.
  
John Carter
February 2024

Make Demon-Slaying Great Again
Or, How to Not Get Devoured by Denizens of the Unseen Realms
  
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Digital Purdah as a Solution to Female Internet Brain
Women have been driven insane by social media. Could the answer be as simple as banning selfies?
  
John Carter
The Eye at the End of Time
Can the basilisk worshipped by the Church of Progress find redemption?
  
John Carter
The Zetetic Blade
Slicing through the veil of postmodernism and entering metamodernity
  
Johann Kurtz
January 2024

There’s a Crown Lying in the Gutter
Will someone reach out with a sword, and pick it up?
  
John Carter
A Partial Explanation of Zoomer Girl Derangement
Are women okay? The answer is obviously: no. But why? Some thoughts on thots and the traps they fall into.
  
zinnia
Outside the Walls of the Crumbling Tower
The academy is unfit for purpose, and we have everything we need to replace it.
  
John Carter
December 2023

Fake, Gay, and DIEing of AIDS
The year we realized the universities can’t be saved, and shouldn’t be.
  
John Carter
Theft of Fire
A love story hidden in a hard science-fiction space adventure that asks hard questions about modern romance
  
John Carter
Cracking the Shell of a Dead Future
The world’s richest autist conversed with the world’s most vilified conspiracy theorist, and articulated a superior alternative to the Great Reset.
  
John Carter
Monopoly on Knowledge: The Era of Epistemic Security
A guest post by Dr. Monika Gabriela Bartoszewicz
  
John Carter
