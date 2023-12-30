Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Political Conflict in the Age of Psychic Warfare
World War Three is being fought in your mind, and it's the best glowjob you've ever had.
Mar 2
•
John Carter
472
Share this post
Political Conflict in the Age of Psychic Warfare
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
243
February 2024
Make Demon-Slaying Great Again
Or, How to Not Get Devoured by Denizens of the Unseen Realms
Feb 26
•
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
181
Share this post
Make Demon-Slaying Great Again
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
237
Digital Purdah as a Solution to Female Internet Brain
Women have been driven insane by social media. Could the answer be as simple as banning selfies?
Feb 15
•
John Carter
370
Share this post
Digital Purdah as a Solution to Female Internet Brain
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
432
The Eye at the End of Time
Can the basilisk worshipped by the Church of Progress find redemption?
Feb 11
•
John Carter
278
Share this post
The Eye at the End of Time
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
276
The Zetetic Blade
Slicing through the veil of postmodernism and entering metamodernity
Feb 6
•
Johann Kurtz
201
Share this post
The Zetetic Blade
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
137
January 2024
There’s a Crown Lying in the Gutter
Will someone reach out with a sword, and pick it up?
Jan 23
•
John Carter
580
Share this post
There’s a Crown Lying in the Gutter
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
367
A Partial Explanation of Zoomer Girl Derangement
Are women okay? The answer is obviously: no. But why? Some thoughts on thots and the traps they fall into.
Jan 16
•
zinnia
547
Share this post
A Partial Explanation of Zoomer Girl Derangement
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
373
Outside the Walls of the Crumbling Tower
The academy is unfit for purpose, and we have everything we need to replace it.
Jan 4
•
John Carter
370
Share this post
Outside the Walls of the Crumbling Tower
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
232
December 2023
Fake, Gay, and DIEing of AIDS
The year we realized the universities can’t be saved, and shouldn’t be.
Dec 30, 2023
•
John Carter
395
Share this post
Fake, Gay, and DIEing of AIDS
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
303
Theft of Fire
A love story hidden in a hard science-fiction space adventure that asks hard questions about modern romance
Dec 26, 2023
•
John Carter
177
Share this post
Theft of Fire
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
74
Cracking the Shell of a Dead Future
The world’s richest autist conversed with the world’s most vilified conspiracy theorist, and articulated a superior alternative to the Great Reset.
Dec 12, 2023
•
John Carter
319
Share this post
Cracking the Shell of a Dead Future
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
406
Monopoly on Knowledge: The Era of Epistemic Security
A guest post by Dr. Monika Gabriela Bartoszewicz
Dec 7, 2023
•
John Carter
172
Share this post
Monopoly on Knowledge: The Era of Epistemic Security
barsoom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
62
© 2024 John Carter
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts